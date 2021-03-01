Ivan-balvan/iStock via Getty Images

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been one of these hidden gems, although not such a hidden gem anymore, with a phenomenal track record of creating long-term shareholder value. My last take on the business dates all the way back to 2015, when I believed it was time to buy Nordson, backed by the valuation and a strong track record. While that dated conclusion is no longer as relevant here, it is interesting to watch your opinion evaluate over time and with the passage of events.

The Business And A Former Take

Nordson is a dividend aristocrat and it was back in 2015 as well. The company describes itself as a premier industrial technology company which focuses on precision dispensing, fluid control, and related processes.

The company generated $2.1 billion in sales in the year ending in 2020, accompanied by very fat EBITDA numbers at $567 million, despite tough operating conditions for obvious reasons. The company is truly a global business, represented across all the major geographical areas. Activities include precision dispensing & processing, test and inspection services, and fluid management. End markets include consumer non-durables, medical applications, electronics and industrial markets.

A very diversified operation with winning teams which truly have an owner mindset have made Nordson a success since it was founded in 1956. Its dividend track record of increasing dividends started soon thereafter. The company has continued ambitions to grow sales and increase margins. This should come from the good positioning of the business as well as disciplined M&A which should be a major driver to grow from a current $2.1 billion revenue base in 2020 to $3 billion in 2025.

Back in 2015, the company was already a $1.7 billion business with almost an equally strong track record as today. The company saw shares trade at $62 at the time after some operational hiccups, in part because of softer pockets in the economy and the impact of a strong dollar. With 61 million shares outstanding, the company was valued at $4.7 billion (enterprise value), equal to 11-12 times EBITDA and around 17 times earnings. This looked compelling as leverage was reasonable at just over 2 times, the business had a great track record and was very diversified.

Happy Holder

Having initiated a small position at $62 back in 2015 and adding a bit more in the low fifties later that year, little could I have imagined that six years later shares would trade at 4-5 times these levels. Shares are trading within a touch of the all-time highs at $253 per share here.

In August 2020, the company posted its 2020 results which were impacted in a minor way by the pandemic with full year sales down 3% to $2.1 billion, with adjusted earnings per share down 7% to $5.48 per share. Needless to say, valuations were quite demanding with shares trading around the $200 mark late in 2020 already.

Part of this anticipated improved operating performance came early in the year. In February of this year, Nordson started the year on a solid note, guiding for full year sales growth around 5% and earnings per share seen at $6.50 per share. This guidance was hiked in a convincing way to 9% sales growth with earnings per share seen at $7.35 per share after the second quarter results were announced.

As part of the improved momentum and confidence, Nordson announced an interesting bolt-on deal. In August, Nordson announced the purchase of NDC Technologies, a provider of precision measurement solutions from Spectris PLC. This $180 million cash deal adds roughly $90 million in sales and $15 million in EBITDA with in-line measurement sensors, gauges and analyzers, as multiples look quite reasonable.

In November, third quarter results were even stronger than anticipated (again) with full year sales now seen up 11-12%, with earnings seen as high as $7.85 per share. Just before the end of the year, we have seen some softness, with full year sales up 11% to $2.4 billion as adjusted earnings came in at $7.74 per share, just below the guidance updated alongside the third quarter results. Net debt stood at $516 million, ahead of the NDC deal, a very modest amount with EBITDA posted at $542 million for the year.

Given that NDC will add some 3-4% to pro forma sales, we can see how the outlook for the year looks as the company sees 2022 sales growth around 8% with earnings per share up 8-18%. This indicates that earnings are seen between $8.35 and $9.15 per share, at a midpoint of $8.75 per share.

Massively Re-Rated

The company has seen a very strong 2021, amidst a recovery in the end markets and very effective operating leverage (after costs were cut, and travel expenses were limited (among others)). Beside the huge potential, the company has seen a massive valuation re-rating as well, with shares now trading around 28-29 times forward earnings.

With 2022 sales seen at $2.5-$2.6 billion, we could do some modeling to look forward to 2025. With sales seen around $3 billion, there is 20% upside in sales here as current margins are close to the 2025 margin target already. That suggests that absent the impact of some retained earnings and buybacks that we should only look forward to earnings close to $10.50-$11.00 per share in that year, resulting in a 23-24 times earnings multiple three years forward in time.

Still holding the small position which I initiated in 2015, I find myself having some doubts. I think that the current valuation is more than full. Hence, I am considering to sell my shares, which have grown substantially now. Trading at nearly 30 times forward earnings, expectations are high, yet leverage is low, but I fear that margins have been pulled forward a bit already, as have expectations.