It would not be an understatement when I say Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is one of the most revolutionary companies to have ever existed in the history of the United States of America. The company defined the motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, accessories, riding gear, and apparel. Many good things do come to an end, however, and it is no longer a secret that the biker culture is slowly but surely dying. A quick look at Harley-Davidson's revenue in the last decade confirms that the company is struggling to grow amid macroeconomic challenges, which brings us to its latest move to spin-off the promising LiveWire business in a SPAC deal. One would have thought that LiveWire, Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle arm, is the only hope left for the company, which makes it very important to assess what the future holds for LiveWire and Harley-Davidson once the SPAC deal goes through. After taking into account all the positives of this deal, I still believe Harley-Davidson is not out of the woods.

A closer look at the deal

On December 13, Harley-Davidson announced that it would be spinning off its electric motorcycle division, LiveWire, which has had a 10-year journey under Harley-Davidson. The EV business will be going public by merging with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX), a special purpose acquisition company popularly known as ABIC. LiveWire is expected to trade under the ticker LVW once the deal goes through. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. was formed by John Garcia and Michele Giddens, two private equity executives based in New York and London, respectively. Garcia and Giddens teamed up last year with the purpose of merging with a business that is working toward achieving the United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

According to the announcement published by the company, the LiveWire deal is expected to be financed through $400 million from ABIC, a $100 million investment from Harley-Davidson, and a $100 million investment from KYMCO through a PIPE. The combined company is expected to have an enterprise value of approximately $1.77 billion and a post-money equity value of approximately $2.31 billion at closing. Jochen Zeitz, the CEO of Harley-Davidson, will be Chairman and serve as acting CEO of LiveWire for up to two years following the completion of the transaction. Upon the closing of the transaction, Harley-Davidson will retain an equity interest in the company of approximately 74% and ABIC shareholders will own approximately 17% while ABIC's founders and KYMCO will own approximately 4% each. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of next year subject to shareholder approval.

Exhibit 1: LiveWire post-deal ownership structure

Source: Company presentation

With this deal, LiveWire will benefit from its relationship with its parent company Harley-Davidson and KYMCO, a leading global powersports company headquartered in Taiwan, and will still be able to develop its own brand identity that is distinct from Harley-Davidson. With LiveWire becoming a stand-alone brand, it has ambitions to redefine the motorcycle industry into a more sustainable market by focusing on commercializing EV bikes while creating a platform for the biker culture to transition into a new era.

Exhibit 2: The journey of LiveWire

Source: Company presentation

Investors reacted positively to this new development a couple of weeks ago, but the enthusiasm seems to be fading with investors divided over the expected benefits of this transaction.

A new approach

Harley-Davidson has been testing and developing electric bikes since as far as 2010. There has been one major drawback in the Harley-Davidson LiveWire, which was also the very reason behind lackluster sales - the hefty price tag compared to other electric bikes. In a surprise move, the CEO of the company stepped down last February after 26 years with Harley-Davidson amid the increasing challenges faced by the company to revive sales growth, which goes on to highlight the challenges faced by the company today.

With its first-ever electric bike, the company targeted young, green-focused and affluent first-time motorcyclists, which I believe is a non-existent market. The failure of Harley-Davidson to align its business model with consumer interests was one of the main reasons behind its lackluster financial performance of late. Not being able to catch up with young riders as it had hoped, the company is now shifting to a more aggressive approach by focusing on relatively lower-priced electric bikes that could grab the attention of eco-conscious bikers. On cue, the company unveiled the LiveWire ONE built for the urban experience on July 8 to coincide with the International Motorcycle Show at a price tag of $21,999, which is almost a third cheaper in comparison to its first-ever electric bike that was priced at a hefty $30k.

Can electric bikes help Harley-Davidson grow once again?

Motorcycles have had a huge impact on the American culture and run back as far as when the two-wheeled speed machines were invented in the 1900s. Prominent manufacturers like Harley-Davidson took advantage of the majority fantasizing of bikes and even developed bikes that saw action on the battlefield in World Wars I and II. Over time, many Americans formed a close relationship with motorcycling that continued into the landscape of postwar America.

In the recent past, the trends of going green and the push for electric vehicles have affected the motorcycle culture in a pronounced way. Younger customers are no longer fans of conventional Harley-style bikes spouting out fumes and burning up gasoline. Electric bikes have been gaining traction in the U.S. for quite some time, and the demand for electric bikes reached new highs amid the global pandemic. The majority of electric bikes in use today are imported. The U.S. imported around 270,000 e-bikes in 2019, and unofficial numbers claim the U.S. imported more than 600,000 e-bikes last year. With these changing macroeconomic dynamics, Harley-Davidson’s focus on electric bikes seems to be the right move to revive sales growth.

The biker culture in America is not the same in Europe and the rest of the world. Most Europeans prefer smaller motorcycles for convenient quick drives and their roads aren’t meant for huge machines. In fact, Harley’s sales in Europe, Africa, and Asia combined are less than half of its sales in the U.S and are continuing to drop. In this sense, LiveWire’s focus on building power-packed smaller bikes could help the company gain traction in international markets, which would be a big win for shareholders.

Exhibit 3: Projected LiveWire units and total revenue

Source: Management projections

According to Mordor Intelligence, the e-bike market will grow the fastest in the Asia-Pacific region while sales growth in the United States will moderate through 2026. LiveWire already has a presence in both North America and Europe, and its planned expansion into additional markets including Asia will be key to the company’s long-term success.

Exhibit 4: E-bike market growth rate by region

Source: Mordor Intelligence

The pandemic wreaked havoc for the auto industry proving how fragile the auto industry supply chains are, and as a company already facing several challenges, Harley-Davidson was hit hard. With the shutdown of factories, Harley-Davidson lacked materials such as bike steel, rubber, handlebars, etc. to continue the production of bikes at the desired pace. During the pandemic, no new products came out while dealerships remained open, and repair shops also lacked the necessary components, creating even more challenges for the company. What is even more alarming is how Harley-Davidson has lost its popularity among bikers because of the company’s failure to embrace technological developments. On the other hand, Harley-Davidson has been one of the greatest victims of the trade war between the U.S. and its trade partners as well. The massive tariffs placed on European steel and aluminum caused the EU to impose a 31% tariff on motorcycles which automatically raised the bike's price by two grand, and the company had to move production out of Europe as well. Some of these negative developments will leave a long-lasting impact on Harley-Davidson, and I believe investors need to keep a close eye on these challenges as the company tries to rethink its business strategy.

Overall, LiveWire seems to be moving in the right direction with a fresh approach, but then again, Harley-Davidson investors could end up realizing lackluster investment returns in the long run due to macroeconomic challenges facing the company, in particular the losing popularity of the biker culture.

LiveWire's success is not guaranteed

There are both success stories as well as noticeable flops among EV companies that decided to go public. Lucid Group Inc.’s (LCID) mega-SPAC deal that valued the luxury EV company at $20 billion is a classic example of a success story. Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE), Canoo Inc. (GOEV), and Nikola Corporation (NKLA) are among the EV companies that have hit some speed bumps after going public. This mixed-bag performance of EV stocks suggests Harley-Davidson’s decision to spin-off LiveWire will not lead to guaranteed success in the market as some investors have suggested. In fact, LiveWire might come under greater scrutiny following this deal, which might expose flaws in the company’s business model and products.

LiveWire is not the only motorcycle brand to unveil an e-bike. UK-based Triumph unveiled its prototype, the Trekker GT, earlier this year while Ducati launched its first e-bike last year. Harley-Davidson, in my opinion, is about to enter a crowded and competitive market where even large-scale bike manufacturers such as Specialized, Trek, and Giant are competing with fast-growing e-bike companies like Rad Power Bikes, Pedego, and X-Treme Electric Bikes. Automotive brands are also getting in on the action - BMW is making electric bikes and motorcycles, Audi is manufacturing electric mountain bikes, Mercedes-Benz unveiled an electric scooter, Ford Motor Company (F) acquired e-scooter startup Spin, and Jeep recently unveiled a high-powered electric mountain bike. With intensifying competition on the cards, I believe it is way too early to determine whether LiveWire will become a successful, profitable electric bike manufacturer.

Takeaway

Harley-Davidson, in what I would say a desperate move, will take LiveWire public in a SPAC deal. The EV business unit, in my opinion, holds the key to Harley-Davidson's long-term success, and the company seems to be moving in the right direction as well. That being said, there are a lot of moving parts, and LiveWire is far from achieving a fraction of the dominance Harley-Davidson once enjoyed in its target market. The EV industry is already crowded, and I will refrain from betting on Harley-Davidson or LiveWire for the time being.