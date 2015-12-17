Raymond Palmer/iStock via Getty Images

Evolution of Equity Residential's Footprint

A year ago we wrote about Equity Residential's (NYSE:EQR) purchase of, Notch Apartments, in the Seattle suburbs. For us, this was notable because the demographics of this location stood out from previous acquisitions and deviated from EQR's major strategic re-alignment starting in late 2015 with the disposition of 72 properties to Starwood Capital. Notch is located in a zip code that is 4.5x less dense than the average zip code in the Equity Residential portfolio (in Q3 2020). We believed at the time that this purchase was a signal for more change ahead to the demographic and geographic criterion EQR leveraged for investments and acquisitions. Indeed, this purchase did signal change was on the way, but not exactly in a way we anticipated.

EQR remains the most urban REIT of the pure MultiFamily REIT plays (see Figure 1). Based on Q3 2021 data, over 60% of EQR units are located in "urban census tracts".

Source: Figure 1. Urbanization Perceptions Small Area Index, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Methodology based on Jed Kelko et al. EQR properties available via RDM API. Visualization produced with python using Matplotlib.

The urbanicity of EQR's portfolio has been a defining characteristic of the REIT since late 2015. Figure 2 shows the trend line for the percent of EQR properties located in urban census tracts from Q42013 to Q32021. The major jump in urbanicity in the graph corresponds with the Starwood Capital deal/disposition.

Source: Figure 2. Urbanization Perceptions Small Area Index, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Methodology based on Jed Kelko et al. EQR properties available via RDM API. Visualization produced with python using Matplotlib.

Admittedly, for most of the last year, we have been focused on the urban-suburban footprint. Many like Jonathan Litt have also written about the shift in demographic patterns, renter preferences for more space and how these trends impact residential REIT markets. Now that we are almost 2 years into the pandemic, there is no doubt EQR is trying to achieve more urban-suburban balance in its portfolio. Money talks as they say, so we can look at EQR's acquisition activity over the last year (pending Q4 2021) to determine the direction of the company. It is very clear a strategic shift is happening.

2021 Acquisitions Tell the Story

Since late 2015, EQR has been committed to a strategy focused on urban core markets, almost exclusively located along the coast (in 2018, EQR re-entered the Denver market; its acquisitions in non-coastal markets limited to Colorado). This all changed in 2021. EQR expanded its portfolio to Atlanta, Austin and Dallas/Ft. Worth. Acquisitions targeted properties located in urban census tracts in new markets and suburban areas in more established markets.

Source: Figure 3. Data is found in EQR November 2021 Investor Presentation. EQR properties available via RDM API. Visualization produced with python using Matplotlib. Urbanicity classification derived from Urbanization Perceptions Small Area Index, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Methodology based on Jed Kelko et al.

At face value, this looks like a pure geographic diversification move. In some ways it is, certainly EQR's established urban cores markets have been greatly impacted by the pandemic and geo-diversification will help mitigate these impacts. But these acquisitions also reflect something more nuanced than a knee-jerk reaction to pandemic trends. EQR provides a summary of its current approach on slide 2 of its November 2021 Investors Presentation,

Our focus remains owning and operating an apartment portfolio that attracts an Affluent Renter who values our exceptional product offering. We are doing so by allocating capital to places where Affluent Renters want to live, work and play. This includes integrating recent migration trends of Affluent Renters into the Company's strategy.

Figure 4 defines and shows a geographic breakdown of the % of "affluent renters" across EQR markets.

Source: Figure 4. Equity Residential. Slide, 9. November 2021 Investors Presentation.

We see the 2021 acquisitions as the template for future EQR expansion and transformation. Acquisitions in new geographies outside its traditional bi-coastal markets (probably more urban than suburban) and suburban properties located in its established geographies. The central element of their approach is laser focus on a single, specific demographic trend, "affluent renters". The by-product of the approach is less local geographic concentration risk by enlarging the acquisition space beyond the coastal United States. In other words, geography and demography are the dominant factors for EQR's evolution going forward. Investors should pay attention to the interplay of these two factors and EQR financials.

Geographic/Demographic Tailwinds

The focus on suburbia in its established markets makes a lot of sense based on the relative performance of these suburban heavy areas. Figure 5 shows a chart from the Q3 2021 10-Q. EQR reports YTD revenue, expenses, NOI, rental rates, occupancy and turnover across its same-store portfolio compared to the previous year across all its same-store markets.

Source: Figure 5. Pg 41. Equity Residential. Q3 2021 10-Q

San Diego and Orange county, CA showed the best performance across the metrics. Both markets show revenue, NOI, rental rate and NOI growth. This is not only a 2021 story, these markets also showed strength last year as well (which we discussed here). We can see from, Figure 6, that EQR's properties in San Diego and Orange County, CA are primarily located in suburban census tracts.

Source: Figure 6. Urbanization Perceptions Small Area Index, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Methodology based on Jed Kelko et al. EQR properties available via RDM API. Visualization produced with python using Matplotlib.

Overall, suburban properties performed better than urban ones across EQR's established markets since last year. EQR highlighted this trend in particular in the Q3 2020 earnings call. However, EQR's established suburban markets like San Diego and Orange counties only account for 10% of YTD NOI and suburban properties comprise less than 40% of EQR's overall portfolio. The overall urbanicity of the EQR portfolio continues to serve as a general headwind as the company seeks to reduce geo-concentration risk by targeting "affluent renters" regardless of where they live.

Geographic/Demographic Headwinds

Urban markets continue to underperform relative to prior year. Figure 5 and Figure 6 show that EQR's biggest and most important markets; Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington DC, New York and Seattle are heavily tilted to urban cores. Financial metrics like revenue, rental rates, and NOI have decreased from prior year. There are some signs of life in New York City so the Q4 2021 results should be very interesting. However, the San Francisco urban core continues to be the dog of the EQR portfolio. Moreover, San Francisco accounts for almost 1/5 of the company's NOI YTD. EQR is still waiting for a recovery in San Francisco. According to its Q3 2021 earnings call, "San Francisco, while demonstrating a good recovery remains the only market that has not yet fully recovered from a pricing standpoint." Despite San Francisco County's relatively low Covid case counts for a city its size and density, the surge in Covid cases due to the Omicron variant will likely delay the return to office, which EQR sees as an important component to recovery for its urban core markets.

Synthesis

The suburban markets within EQR's established markets have performed well in the pandemic, even in California. However, urban core markets, especially San Francisco are still reeling from the pandemic, renter preferences, return to work delays and migration trends. In response to these new realities, EQR is evolving, the composition of its portfolio is shifting from a predominantly bi-coastal urban REIT to a more geographically diverse REIT with greater balance between suburban and urban markets. EQR's leadership is showing flexibility, embracing trends of the pandemic (Covid-19 endemic) reality. EQR acquisitions in Texas and Georgia, two states not traditionally part of the EQR portfolio, are a clear example of this strategy. In parallel, EQR has also acquired suburban properties in established markets so its behavior is aligned with its statements and guidance.

EQR hit a 5 year low in the fall of 2020, since this time period the REIT has reached an all-time high. Since the 5 year low, EQR has outperformed the S&P and the US REIT market overall (Figure 7). In the immediate term, the economic realities like rising rents, low interest rates and surging home prices across the country provide structural tailwinds for EQR. The market appears to have responded well to their strategic shift over the last year. But where can this go from here?

We think this will depend on the recovery of EQR's urban markets, which are still the core of its business. Omicron, vaccine efficacy, pandemic-related regulations on landlords and the "return to office" will continue to impact EQR's most important markets. However, EQR's own expectations "assume that the economic backdrop remains constructive and the pandemic remains controlled". Unlike the end of Q3 2020 when the stock was trading near multiyear lows, the REIT is now near all-time highs, so overvaluation is a real risk for investors, especially if headwinds we identify above remain.

Data by YCharts

Figure 7.

EQR's leadership is embracing French sociologist/ philosopher Auguste Comte's famous quote, "demography is destiny". EQR is prioritizing demographic concentration. Focusing on a specific demographic regardless of location. This newfound geo-diversification mitigates some of the concentration risk, but this strategy is in its infancy. EQR is still a bi-coastal urban REIT. Investors should pay attention to EQR acquisitions/dispositions, focus on the interplay of portfolio geography/demography and financials and keep Comte at the forefront as they analyze EQR's evolution long term.