abluecup/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

After years of disappointing distributions that were often completely suspended, the fertilizer producer, CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) has seen booming operating conditions throughout 2021. This has not only seen distributions reinstated but even lifted to the highest level since 2015, which provides a moderate yield of 5.83%. When looking ahead, it appears that even higher distributions are coming, and whilst this sounds wonderful, I am not a supporter given their burdensomely expensive debt.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Thanks to the booming operating conditions in the fertilizer market, they have seen their cash flow performance surge during the first nine months of 2021 with their operating cash flow of $120.3m now sitting many magnitudes above the $29.2m that they generated during the first nine months of 2020. Even more impressively, this has largely resulted from the third quarter of 2021 alone since their operating cash flow was only $23m during the first half, which means that they generated a staggering $91.1m during the third quarter and given their very minimal capital expenditure of only $4.9m, it was almost entirely translated into free cash flow.

Following this very impressive free cash flow, their quarterly distributions were lifted to $2.93 per unit, thereby keeping with their variable distribution policy, and given their latest outstanding unit count of 10,681,332, this will only cost $31.3m. Whilst this marks an increase versus their previous quarterly distribution that only cost $18.4m, they clearly have scope to fund even higher distributions in the coming quarters even if their free cash flow were to soften, depending upon their financial position and capital allocation strategy.

Image Source: Author.

Following their surging operating cash flow, their net debt suddenly plunged 13.38% to $524.6m versus its previous level of $605.6m at the end of 2020. Unless they lift their distributions even higher, this could theoretically continue since their distribution payments only consume a relatively modest portion of their free cash flow. This would provide lasting benefits even if this boom fades, if not for their only small deleveraging target, as per the commentary from management included below.

"As Dane mentioned, we reduced our debt outstanding by $15 million in the third quarter. As we've stated on previous calls, we intend to reduce overall debt by an additional 80 million by June of 2023 through a combination of cash flow from operations and proceeds from any monetization of 45Q tax credits."

-CVR Partners Q3 2021 Conference Call.

It can be seen that they are aiming to reduce their debt in absolute terms by $80m, which differs from their net debt that as the name suggests, is debt minus cash. Since their cash balance already stands at $100.7m and should keep growing in the coming quarters, they already have sufficient cash available to meet this deleveraging target and thus when looking ahead, it stands to reason that their distributions will be lifted even higher, or if not, accompanied with unit buybacks. Without their surging free cash flow, this would have been impossible to achieve given their lackluster free cash flow outside of these booming operating conditions that varied between a mere $0.7m and $20.5m during 2018-2020, which highlights the importance of deleveraging when possible.

Image Source: Author.

When looking at their leverage ratios, it quickly becomes apparent that their debt has been very burdensome for their financial position with their net debt-to-EBITDA ranging between 5.38 and 7.32 during 2018-2020, which sit above the threshold for the very high territory of 5.01. Whilst this has decreased during the first nine months of 2021 as their booming operating conditions lift their earnings and reduce their net debt, their net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.40 still remains on the cusp of the high territory of between 3.51 and 5.00 with their net debt-to-operating cash flow of 3.96 sitting firmly within this territory.

Even more worryingly, their interest coverage is still only at 1.25, and thus despite their booming earnings, their debt remains expensive and burdensome to service. This stems from their quite high interest expense, which was $50.6m during the first nine months of 2021 and circa $63m per annum during 2018-2020. This means that if not for their debt, their operating cash flow during the first nine months of 2021 and 2020 would have been $50.6m and $63m higher, respectively, which would represent a massive increase of 42.06% and 320%, respectively.

It would obviously be unrealistic to completely eliminate debt, nor would it be optimal but at the same time, this still displays the long-lasting benefit that could be provided by more aggressive deleveraging. It would not only stabilize their financial position during downturns but also provide scope for even higher distributions perpetually into the future, not just in the good times but also in the bad times.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst their leverage remains less than ideal, thankfully their liquidity is easily strong with a current ratio of 1.70 and most importantly, a cash ratio of 0.87. Even though a relatively large cash balance is always desirable, it is especially important in this situation because their credit facility only retains a relatively modest available balance of $35m. Despite cutting their deleveraging short, at least they will not face any maturities until 2028 once they have repaid the remaining $80m of debt relating to their 2023 Senior Secured Notes, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: CVR Partners Q3 2021 10-Q.

It can also be seen that they have refinanced the majority of their expensive 2023 Senior Secured Notes to new 2028 Senior Secured Notes, which has reduced their interest rate from 9.25% to a still elevated, but nevertheless much more reasonable 6.125%. This means that once they have repaid the remaining $80m balance of the former, they will only incur an interest expense of 6.125% on the $550m balance of the latter. Despite being a sizeable improvement, it nevertheless will cost them $33.7m per annum, which approximately equals their operating cash flow during 2018-2019, and even when utilizing their boom-time earnings during the first nine months of 2021, it only sees their interest coverage at 2.50 and thus as a result, it would have been desirable to see a larger focus on deleveraging.

Conclusion

Whilst I am normally a supporter of higher distributions, given their burdensome interest expense, I would actually prefer more aggressive deleveraging in this situation, which apart from alleviating this burden, would also provide a long-lasting benefit in future years. When combined with the inherent volatility in fertilizer prices and thus their financial performance that complicates future distribution expectations, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from CVR Partners' SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.