Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is a highly shorted stock, disliked by hedge funds because of excessive debt levels. However, a 6% dividend yield backed by many of your favorite brand-name packaged foods and seasonings at the grocery store is worth a closer look. In the end, if inflation continues to accelerate, low-interest leverage is not the worst setup in the world for business owners. Steady food demand and pricing power might actually accelerate cash flow and earnings growth into 2023.

B&G has a history of shuffling its asset mix, as management focuses on acquiring leading packaged food items sold at its largest customer Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Costco (COST), your favorite grocery store, through Amazon (AMZN) and elsewhere. Crisco oils & shortening was purchased from J. M. Smucker (SJM) late in 2020, as an example. The good news is B&G knows high debt levels are slowing down reported results. It recently sold a plant in Portland, Maine. Management also announced in August an open registration to sell up to 7.5 million common shares to raise capital earmarked for debt reduction, if a short squeeze spike similar to January's move appears.

Image Source: Company Website

Valuation Ideas

B&G Foods has a better-than-average valuation in the packaged and canned food sector. Is it a terrific bargain? No, but enough value exists to build shareholder returns over time. Forward 1-year P/Es are projected near the bottom of the list of competitors and peers, pictured below.

Price to forward 1-year sales are an even smarter buy, if analyst consensus estimates prove correct. I can argue the price to sales multiple stands at a 30%-40% discount to other mid-sized food sector names.

Profit margins are lower, from debt numbers somewhat above industry averages. So, plenty of room for improvement exists, assuming debt levels can be reduced in 2022-23.

Analyst earnings growth projections for 2022-23 are somewhat typical for the food/beverage industry, pegged at 7% annual increases.

When you include both equity and debt capitalization totals, enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is slightly better than peers. EV to EBITDA is the easiest way to make apples-to-apples comparisons for overall operating profitability, when products manufactured and business models are similar. If you could buy out B&G at the current market quote and pay off all debt in a take-private transaction, your cash flow return on capital employed would be around 6.5%, before taxes. For comparison, the S&P 500 average EV to EBITDA ratio is around 18x today.

Dividend Story

The company has a recent history of paying most of its free cash flow as a dividend. Today's 6% yield is far above the S&P 500's equivalent 1.3% distribution rate, and well above the Treasury yield curve under 2%. It is one of the top yields in the whole food/beverage industry.

However, reporting earnings are running below the dividend rate. I have the dividend cover from earnings drawn below. Trailing earnings have covered 68% of the dividend, meaning management has paid the rest from cash on hand, asset sales, borrowed money, and robbing cash flow from business growth initiatives. My hope is income creation will rise from general inflation changes next year, better productivity after COVID-19 issues fade, and a reduction in debt/interest expense.

Technical Triangle Price Pattern

For me, the most bullish argument to own B&G Food is not fundamental in nature but rests on some positive technical trading developments. BGS has been showing up in one of my favorite proprietary computer sorts looking for a short-term absence in share supply.

I have drawn an 18-month chart of daily price and volume changes below. In addition to the positive read on my quant sort, a triangle base pattern could be close to breaking out to the upside. I have positioned a gold trendline under the low trades since last November, and several down-trending purple lines through previous price highs. Basically, a move above $32.50 in coming weeks could signal a long-term upturn has begun.

A slightly rising 14-day Average Directional Index reading over the past several weeks could be telling us the stock may already have entered a building price pattern. The multi-year low ADX score under 10 in September indicated few aggressive sellers were part of the supply/demand equation.

I have circled in red the ultra-low 14-day Money Flow Index numbers under 20. Reversing from this oversold reading in late November, B&G Foods may now be ready to get into a stronger gear. On Balance Volume is also in a nice uptrend.

Final Thoughts

A couple of passing notes to mention and round out the buy thesis. Early in 2021, BGS was one of the most shorted stocks in America. It rose rapidly during the short squeeze meme move in January, in concert with equities like GameStop (GME) and AMC Theaters (AMC). Although short interest as a percentage of outstanding shares has declined from 36% to 14% in December, the current short position is still quite substantial for the food industry. Plus, the number of days of normal trading volume to cover the existing short position remains relatively high around 10x. Declining daily trading volumes throughout 2021 have somewhat trapped the shorts, if they decide to buy back additional shares. My view is a $5 or $10 price gain on positive company news could easily take place, with aggressive short covering leading the way.

Insiders and management have been optimistic on B&G's future, with greater buying volumes vs. selling during the past year. No trades have been reported to the SEC over the last three months. So, I do not expect amazing operating performance this quarter or next.

Image Source: NASDAQ Website

What are the main operating risks for an investment in B&G Foods? Its leveraged balance sheet is a critical issue that needs to be addressed. As leverage decreases, earnings should increase. Wall Street would likely put a higher valuation on any income gain (a function of improved earnings safety and consistency). Conversely, a jump in interest rates and related expenses during 2022-23 would likely hold equity gains back, if debt totals continue to rise. So far, heightened debt and liability totals since 2018 have only made a minor impact on net interest expense.

Sure, raw food commodity price increases will have to be passed along to retail customers and consumers. If the company cannot raise prices for its finished product to meet escalating manufacturing costs, the stock could definitely have problems advancing. Perhaps rising labor costs will be more critical to the long-term success of a stake in BGS. As wages start to rise appreciably in 2022 to better match CPI increases, B&G will have to smartly manage these variables to contain expense pressures.

Because of various operating risks and its smaller size, I put B&G Foods under a speculative listing, with higher odds of loss on your investment dollar vs. a regular S&P 500 company position. As part of a diversified portfolio of names, this company does pay a well above-normal cash dividend yield. And, if management can execute on day-to-day cost changes, stronger than typical earnings/cash flow growth could drive the stock quote for years to come. Total return potential seems to be quite a bit better than the S&P 500 or clearly overvalued Big Tech names over the next 12-24 months.

I have owned BGS at different times during 2021 and am contemplating repurchasing a position soon.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.