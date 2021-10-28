Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Challenges Sour MSA's Growth Prospect

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) is optimistic about American geography. In this region, it will evaluate pricing opportunities in Q4. Many other international regions where the pandemic is still active will follow suit with a lag. So, I do not expect a round growth before 2022. Besides, increased costs of electronic materials and other associated components have kept its margin under pressure.

Apart from hiking prices, the company has looked at the inorganic growth route. It made a couple of acquisitions in 2021, adding to its steady order book and backlog in late-2021. Free cash flows have increased; however, acquisitions and other capital events led to higher debt levels. The stock is relatively overvalued compared to peers. While the stock can move slightly south in the near term, I think the medium-term drivers should encourage investors to hold it for higher returns.

Outlook And Industry Indicators

Supply chain constraint is one of the critical challenges for MSA due to the lack of raw material availability and higher inputs costs. Its management seems to have relatively strong growth expectations in the Americas segment. Also, COVID is likely to have unequal effects in different regions in the international markets. Overall, the demand recovery will take longer in these regions than in the Americas. The company has been looking at the inorganic growth route to mitigate the effect. Earlier in 2021, it acquired Bristol Uniforms, which gave it access to the international fire service market.

Recently, it acquired Bacharach, which helps reduce hydrofluorocarbons leaks from refrigerants and achieves the ESG goals. The company generates $70 million in annual revenues. With a more robust order book and backlog, it is focused on driving conversion to sales. Nonetheless, I expect constraints around electronic components to persist in 2022. Read more about MSA in my previous article.

In December, the ISM Manufacturing PMI went down to 57.8 compared to 58.3 in November, indicating supply delays, slowing demand, and a low level of job creation. The December PMI was one of the weakest in the past several months. In the wake of repeated pandemic waves, I expect consumer spending to be lower in early FY2022.

The Key Drivers

Geographically, year-over-year revenues in the Americas increased sharply (18% rise) while sales remained nearly unchanged in international territories (1% up). The growth was relatively steady in the fire service and industrial PPE segments. Although the pandemic affected many sectors adversely, driven demand for air-purifying respirators was boosted during this period. However, I suspect the sale of this product returning to normal would create downward pressure on sales. The two main headwinds for MSA in recent times include the supply chain disruptions in electronics and the effect of labor shortages on delivery capabilities. Supply constraints lowered fixed gas and flame detection business revenues and offset the fire service and industrial PPE business growth.

As the pandemic improves, pricing and higher selling costs become the critical focus areas. I will explain more on the pricing issue later in the article. Although there have been delays, the company's order book has not shrunk. Its backlog increased by $70 million in Q3 compared to a couple of years ago to the company's advantage. A higher backlog indicates increased revenue visibility in the near term.

Pricing And A Margin-Level Analysis

MSA's overall gross profit margin remained unchanged at 43.8% compared to a year ago. Although it was adversely affected by the Bacharach deal-related costs and amortization, the margin was backed up by off-cycle price increases. In particular, it made pricing hikes in electronic components, resins, and other materials. As we advance, I think the persistent cost inflation may force the company's hands to attempt another price increase. At the least, the management will evaluate pricing opportunities in Q4 in North America while looking for similar breaks elsewhere in 2022.

Dividend And Dividend Yield

MSA Safety pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share, which amounts to a 1.2% forward dividend yield. In comparison, Brady Corporation (BRC) pays a yearly dividend of $0.90, which amounts to a forward dividend yield of 1.67%.

Cash Flows And Debt Level

In 9M 2021, MSA's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $130 million, or nearly 18% higher than a year ago. Led by a 3% revenue rise, improved working capital led to increased CFO in the past year. In effect, free cash flow (or FCF) increased by 28% in the past year.

MSA has a much higher debt-to-equity ratio (0.9x) than some competitors (GRC, BRC, TNC). Its cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $166 million as of September 30, 2021. In Q3, it borrowed a net $282 million of debt to fund the acquisition of Bacharach and the buyout of its joint venture interest in China. As a result, its leverage spiraled. Approximately $319 million in revolving credit facilities will mature in 2026. So, short-term financial risks are nearly absent, and it will cover most of its indebtedness between cash flows and liquidity. However, during the current pandemic uncertainty, improving the cash flow robustness cannot be underestimated, given the debt repayment load.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

Based on various key indicators and MSA's revenues for the past six years and the previous eight-quarters, I expect revenues to drop marginally in the next twelve months (or NTM). However, I expect the topline growth to resume in two years.

Based on a regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to drop marginally in the NTM but resume growth in NTM 2023 and NTM 2024.

Target Price And Relative Valuation

I have calculated the EV using MSA's forward EV/EBITDA multiple. Returns potential using the forward multiple (23.3x) is higher (2% downside) than the returns potential using the past average multiple (24% downside). The sell-side analysts estimate much higher returns (16% upside). I think the stock has a slightly negative bias in the short term.

MSA's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to its peers because its EBITDA is expected to decrease versus an increase in EBITDA for its peers in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect a lower EV/EBITDA multiple than peers. However, its EV/EBITDA multiple (21.1x) is higher than its peers' (GRC, BRC, and TNC) average of 14.9x. So, the stock is relatively overvalued.

What's The Take On MSA?

A couple of months ago, management was optimistic about the general outlook and the covid situation. While it is still positive about the Americas, it has become somewhat cautious about its international geographies after the COVID resurgence in recent months. While the unemployment rate has remained low, the industrial production index weakened. The operating margin also contracted as costs associated with electronic components, resins, and other materials went up. So, the stock price underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) during the past year.

To mitigate the margin pressure, it has resorted to pricing hikes. The company has been looking at the inorganic growth route. Nonetheless, challenges will remain in supply chain management. Although there is no near-term debt repayment load, the company would do well to keep cash flows up. The stock is relatively overvalued compared to peers. Investors might want to hold it and look for a lower price level to invest again.