Win McNamee/Getty Images News

Notable Insider Selling

Typically, when insiders announce that they are selling shares, it is viewed negatively by the market. Selling by insiders can indicate that a stock is overvalued, as its executives are generally expected to have greater insight into a company's future prospects. Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk made headlines (as he often does) with a commitment to sell 10% of his personal stake in the company.

This announcement was made using Musk's favorite means of communication; Twitter (TWTR). Tesla, which is anything but a typical company, reacted negatively to Musk's sale announcement, causing the stock to drop over 25% from its peak above $1200.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Elon Musk has a history of tweeting about Tesla, and often times the market's reaction can be quite dramatic. In this situation, the market reacted in the expected manner, with the negative selling headlines causing its stock to fall precipitously. However, this to be expected reaction is not always the case for Tesla's stock. Since sending out this tweet in May of 2020, Tesla's share price has only gone vertical rising greater than 7 fold in price.

Source: Elon Musk Twitter

Making investment decisions based off Elon Musk tweets is clearly a challenging investment strategy. It is impossible to know exactly what Musk actually believes, and we should therefore treat most of his outbursts with a great deal of levity.

Buy When Blood Is In The Streets

Tesla shares had previously been in rally mode, following their announced partnership with Hertz. This headline, along with strong positive sentiment for its renewable energy businesses, had helped Tesla surpass a trillion dollar market cap. In doing so, Tesla became just the 6th US company to achieve this notable milestone. However, what really stood out in Tesla's case, was just how little current profit the company had to show for its trillion dollar valuation.

Source: Seeking Alpha Tesla Earnings

With an expected PE of 163 based on 2021 projected annual earnings, Tesla shares are substantially more expensive than all of the prior companies that achieved this milestone. The most recent trillion dollar company prior to Tesla, Meta Platforms (FB), is valued at just 1/7th its level, when using a traditional P/E valuation metric. Does this mean that Tesla's trillion dollar market cap is likely to be short lived?

Source: Seeking Alpha Meta Platforms Earnings

Ark Invest, one of the most well known backers of Tesla may seem to think so, as it has unloaded a huge amount of Tesla shares in recent months. From a peak above 3.8 million shares, Ark Invest has dramatically dwindled down its Tesla position to just 1.3 million shares in their flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK).

Source: Cathiesark.com

This selling was initiated in early September, and has continued throughout Q4, even as Tesla's share price plummeted following Elon Musk's infamous Twitter poll. Ark Invest's heavy selling has brought down Tesla's weighting in its portfolio from a peak above 11.5% to its current level below 7.5%.

Source: Cathiesark.com

This is especially notable as Tesla throughout the year had been holding consistently within its range of 8.5% and 11.5%. Ark Invest has made headlines this year, most recently for its dramatic underperformance. What seems to have slipped under the radar however, is the staggering amount of Tesla stock that Ark had been unloading during this prolonged downturn.

As mentioned in my previous article, when Ark Invest sells heavily out of one of its positions, I view these situations as a potential opportunity to go long the stock. I have purchased Tesla shares on its most recent dip, as I believe that 2022 will be a strong year for the company. Ark hasn't completely lost faith in Tesla, as it continues to remain its largest position in the portfolio.

Source: ARKK Holdings

However, it does raise some alarm bells as to whether Ark continues to believe in Tesla's future growth potential. Ark's latest research report called for a Street High $3000 price target in the year 2025. Does Ark now expect Tesla's bear case scenario as the more likely outcome?

By selling Tesla shares at a nadir below $1000, and assuming Ark continues to believe in its base case of $3000 for 2025, they actively chose to forego an expected 32% CAGR on their investment. I guess now that Ark's expected return rate is 40% annualized for the next 5 years, this Tesla sale was potentially justifiable to them.

However, I do not believe a 40% rate of return is safe to expect over any 5 year time span, for any particular investment. Ark has given into some of these recent critiques, and slightly revised down its future return expectations.

With a five-year investment time horizon, our forecasts for these platforms suggest that our strategies today could deliver a 30-40% compound annual rate of return during the next five years. In other words, if our research is correct – and I believe that our research on innovation is the best in the financial world – then our strategies will triple to quintuple in value over the next five years.

Source: Ark Invest

Conclusion

Buying from a distressed seller can create an exceptional opportunity for a savvy investor. I will continue to give Ark the benefit of the doubt for its most recent Tesla prediction. I therefore believe that investors with a strong appetite for risk should look to purchase Tesla shares. Going into 2022 Tesla appears to have many levers to pull. With a foundation in innovation, as well as a passionate shareholder and customer base, the company appears to continue to have an attractive runway for future growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Tesla shares have been on a wild ride throughout its short trading history. With an annualized return of 68% since its IPO, Tesla is the best performing stock in the S&P 500 over the last decade. Its CEO, Elon Musk has a colorful history on Twitter, and his tweets have the ability to move its stock price in seemingly unpredictable ways. Ark Invest built its reputation on the back of some crazy price targets which Tesla surpassed, and it is therefore especially noteworthy news, when these two vocal parties decide to unload shares at a similar time. Elon Musk and Ark each had different reasons for selling, and I do not expect negative headlines from these sales to continue for much longer.