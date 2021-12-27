visualspace/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is often pitched as a value stock but I disagree. The company’s high exposure to business and group travel will be a headwind as, in my opinion, part of business/conference demand has moved online permanently. Park’s valuation nor estimates reflect this outcome limiting the reward and magnifying the risks in the name. The deteriorating debt position of the company will burden capital returns. I see Park as a value trap and expect the stock price to lag the market for the foreseeable future.

Park Will Not Fully Recover

I’m as bullish as the next guy on the travel rebound during the reopening and have recommended numerous investments on the theme (see here, here, here, here, and here). My thesis rests on the release of pent-up demand on the back of the strong economy following the normalization of travel restrictions and ease of COVID fears. My view is exclusively for leisure travel, however.

I’m bearish on the bounceback of business travel. I was an employee in professional services and investment management and I can tell you that a significant portion of pre-pandemic business travel was unnecessary. A lot of routine meetings that could’ve easily been conducted online resulted in commutes. These are recurring sources of inefficiency for companies. Unnecessary travel results in higher costs (hotel, transportation, food, etc.) and inefficient use of employee time. While I think that we’re going to see a (at the very least partial) mean reversion in pandemic trends, I don’t think that business travel will be one of the reopening beneficiaries. Videoconferencing will permanently replace a significant amount of business travel.

Group gatherings face a similar picture in my opinion, although not to the same extent. Sponsored group events such as corporate, social, educational, religious, or military had to mostly get by online since the start of the pandemic. Conferencing capabilities of digital infrastructure vendors increased to provide a decent alternative to physical gatherings. While the value of in-person networking shouldn’t be overlooked, neither should the cost savings enabled by carrying events online. I strongly believe that group conferences won’t reach 2019 levels anytime soon due to a permanent loss of business to online methods.

Park Hotels is vulnerable to both of these themes. 60% of the company’s 2019 rooms revenue came from non-leisure or contract businesses. Specifically, business travel accounted for 29% and groups accounted for 31% of revenues. Park Hotels will lag its leisure-focused peers in the very best case scenario as 60% of its revenues are from sources that will rebound later than leisure. Furthermore, the company is very unlikely to see the same level of aggregate demand over the coming years as it saw in 2019.

Park’s Stock Price and Market Expectations Seem to Reflect Full Recovery

While the majority of the company’s earnings likely will never recover to pre-pandemic levels with the current portfolio as it stands, its stock price mostly has. Park’s stock is just 14.6% below the level it was when the WHO announced that the COVID outbreak constituted a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30th of last year. The stock is more than 61% above the level it was when the WHO announced a Global Pandemic on March 11th of last year.

What’s more surprising is that the price recovery happened despite the significant deterioration in the balance sheet. Park’s net debt position increased by $307 mn from the end of the first quarter in 2020 until the most recent quarter. The company recorded losses of $314 mn EBITDA, $1.14 bn Net Income during the same period while burning through $139 mn of cash. I think the price recovery was exaggerated.

Consensus estimates don’t seem to factor in the loss of demand. Wall Street analysts expect Park to reach 98% of its FY19 revenues in FY23 and also surpass its FY19 EBITDA. Even if we assume a full leisure travel recovery by 2023, a 4% reduction in business and group travel will suffice for Park to disappoint. While I expect a stronger bounceback in leisure travel in 2023, I highly doubt that it will be enough to offset Park’s loss of business and group travel which will unquestionably be more than 4% over 2019. Park’s estimates are open to downward revisions, in my opinion.

What’s even more worrying is that the company’s forward valuation is lofty by even these ambitious estimates. Park traded at an average EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.2x in its FY18 and 12.4x in its FY19. Park’s current forward multiples are 14.8x EBITDA for FY22 and 10.9x for FY23. The picture is worse on a P/E basis. Park traded with an average P/E of 15.6x in FY19 and 10.1x in FY18. It’s trading with an FY23 P/E of 18.3x. Bear in mind that the historic averages are trailing multiples and the forward denominator earnings are very difficult for the company to reach.

Park’s price recovery is overambitious and so are investor expectations of it. It’s overvalued even with ambitious expectations. Park is a value trap.

Returns or Deleveraging Not Likely

The debt payments are top of mind when it comes to Park. The company’s cash burn and its inelastic cost structure led to it issuing a significant amount of debt. Park’s cash flows won’t be able to cover its debt maturity.

I’ve provided a table below of the company’s maturity schedule along with optimistic cash flow estimates. I’ve used consensus estimates for FY22 and FY23 and used the higher of FY23 or FY19 for the rest of the forecast period. Even with the high consensus estimates and my generous forecast, Park’s cash flows are insufficient to meet its debt obligations.

Shareholder returns are far away as deleveraging will be a prerequisite. Deleveraging will be difficult to achieve given the above picture. And reality could very well be a lot worse than that picture.

Bulls will be quick to point out asset sales the company plans and how asset sales will result in both higher cash flows from sale premiums as well as lower cash burn from the elimination of losses and lower maintenance needs. While this argument is correct, I want to point out that asset sales come with a lot of execution risk especially given the high estimates and valuation multiples here. The price of sales may not be attractive, at the very least over the near to medium term, given the demand headwinds facing the sector. Furthermore, balance sheets are stretched throughout the sector, and accommodating M&A won’t be likely.

Stay Away From Park

Given the permanent loss of part of its demand, the high valuation, high consensus, and the high and likely increasing debt position, I find it very difficult to be bullish on Park. There are hotel chains as well as REITs that don’t have exposure to the business/group recovery. There are also a lot of names that are beaten down but have stronger balance sheets to weather the storm that also have a path to distributions. I see Park as a value trap and expect the stock price to lag the market for the foreseeable future.