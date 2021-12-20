klenger/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Growth is the main theme of our investment strategy. Therefore, we've set out to uncover patterns to uncover top performers within the growth sector. In the current inflationary and highly uncertain (due to the Omicron variant) economic conditions, we observed divergences in stock performance within the growth sector where small-cap growth stocks are severely underperforming large-cap growth stocks. Small-cap growth funds such as Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) are one of those small-cap funds that are severely underperforming.

VBK's Underperformance Explained

We first draw references from scientific literature such as Reilly (1997), Luintel & Paudyal (2006), Oudet (2009), and Choudhry (2001) to explain this observation. Reilly (1997) explained that a stock's underperformance in an inflationary environment sterns from the inflation's adverse impacts on profit margins. This adverse impact eventually affects the DuPont components and ROE, the stock valuation, and ultimately the stock returns.

But for a profitable company, inflation can push stock valuations higher. Inflation causes prices of goods and services to rise. The rise in prices inflates revenue and earnings. The inflated earnings inflate valuations, giving the same company with the same quantity/unit of sales higher intrinsic value. The higher intrinsic value then results in better stock return. However, the flip side is also true. Inflation will also inflate losses. Based on the same framework, inflation causes loss-making companies to lose intrinsic value.

This framework explains the relationship between valuation and stock performances amid an inflationary environment. But what about the divergence between large-cap and small-cap?

The divergence between large-cap and small-cap is caused by the perceived higher risk level of small-cap stocks in highly uncertain economic conditions. Firstly, it is harder for small-cap companies to finance themselves as they have much lesser cash assets or access to capital. Furthermore, small-cap companies are priced to promise future growth and cash flow. Uncertainty puts that promise at risk, which results in a lower valuation. Other factors also include the higher cost of capital (due to higher perceived risks) and relatively limited sources of income. Therefore, it is logical for investors to flee to large-cap stocks within the same sector for safety.

This rotation causes the divergence between small-cap stocks and large-cap stocks.

When we link the two frameworks presented above, we can observe a clear distinction between profitable and unprofitable companies. Funds close to 100% profitable holdings (VUG, SPY, VBK) have positive returns, while funds with less proportion of profitable holdings (ARK ETFs and BIGZ) have negative returns.

We can further observe that funds with smaller-cap companies underperform larger-cap companies, especially among Ark's ETFs and BIGZ. Although both VUG and VBK consist of growth companies, VUG's holding's weighted market cap is much larger than VBK.

Therefore, this observation is consistent with our findings of the relationship between valuation and stock returns and adds another dimension to our analysis.

With the understanding of the fundamentals that caused small-cap's underperformance, we now try to extrapolate whether the current economic condition will continue to persist. If not, we can expect the small-cap sector to rebound and outperform the large-cap sector due to the current divergence.

Table 1: Summary table of allocation-weighted metrics

ETF Weighted PSR Weighted PER % Profitable Distribution Weighted Market Cap YTD Performance VUG 7.015 36.7 100% $346bn 25.7% SPY 2.69 22.17 100% >$650bn 18% VBK 4.44 31.2 90% $6.8bn 3% ARKX 9.35 24.2 55% $121bn -6% ARKQ 13.7 78 67% $153bn -3% ARKW 17.8 98 67% $188bn -11.5% ARKK 16.8 75.6 44% $153bn -13% ARKF 21 108 55% $41bn -16.4% ARKG 22 35.7 20% $14bn -23.9% BIGZ 21 35.5 50% $10.8bn -26.4%

2022 Economic Outlook for Small Cap Companies

We have many reasons to believe that the economic environment will remain unfavorable for the overall small-cap market in 2022. In other words, inflation is expected to be persistent while the Fed is forced to raise interest rates. During the most recent FOMC meeting in December, the Fed has changed its stance that inflation might not be transitory.

Firstly, the Fed stated that it wants to see inflation coming from a strong labor market which reflects a strong economy. This means that the Fed intends to let inflation run hot to achieve this goal. However, the Fed stated that the current high inflation numbers are not the result of a strong labor market. Still, rather it is derived from excessive fiscal and monetary policies and supply chain bottlenecks. This implies that the labor market's strength is still not up to the Fed's ideal level to begin tapering and/or raising interest rates. Nevertheless, the Fed is now forced to taper and raise interest rates to combat inflation. According to the Fed's projection, there'll be three rate hikes in each of the next two years, but interest rates are expected to peak at only 2.5%, while adjusted November inflation has already surpassed its 40-year high at 10%. Therefore, we do not think the rates hike is sufficient to quell inflation.

Secondly, there is a massive uncertainty surrounding Omicron, the new dominant strain of COVID19. Although early statistics showed that symptoms are less severe than the Delta-variant, some studies also suggest no evidence that Omicron is less severe than Delta. To make things worse, Omicron grows 70x faster than the Delta variant and is estimated to be 50% more transmissible than Delta. A Strong correlation between Europe and US cases suggests there'll be a spike in US Omicron cases. The context of a pandemic in 2022 is different from that in 2020 and 2021 in terms of economic conditions. In 2020, the Fed used excessive quantitative easing to stimulate the economy because inflation is below 2%. With inflation running hot in 2022, the Fed's ability to continue such aggressive monetary policy without exacerbating inflation is extremely limited. Furthermore, supply chain bottlenecks will worsen, contributing to more inflation.

Figure 1: Correlation between cases in the US and Europe

Source: Bianco Research

Verdict

The small-cap sector is indeed underperforming the large-cap sector. According to our previous studies, VBK should be performing well, considering it has a much lower valuation than ARK ETFs and BIGZ. But due to the high uncertainty induced by the Omicron variant, VBK is severely trailing large-cap growth funds.

In this article, we identified that if the uncertainty can be addressed, we expect VBK and the small-cap sector to rebound strongly and outperform the large-cap when funds rotate back from the large-cap sector. That's being said, the impact of the Omicron variant is still unknown, and more medical studies are still required to make assessments.

One thing to note is that the divergence between small-cap stocks and large-cap stocks is a signal of a slowing economy. This aligns with the flattening yield curve. So perhaps, the upside for the overall stock market may also be rather limited.

Current economic indicators still point to a highly uncertain and inflationary environment. Hence, it is still not ideal to rotate back to the small-cap sector just yet.