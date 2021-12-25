koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

I began my coverage of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in September 2020 noting that the company offered an interesting risk/reward proposition, but at that time I wasn't yet convinced enough to become a shareholder. Since then I've written about the company on two more occasions and became a shareholder in 2021. As the share price has come down and the company has made significant developmental progress -- and with many catalysts on the horizon -- SIOX is now my favorite pick for 2022; indeed, it is my largest speculative stock holding. Let me explain why.

Pipeline

SIOX has three gene therapies in Phase 1/2 clinical trials, with therapies targeting GM1 Gangliosidosis, GM2 Gangliosidosis (Tay-Sachs / Sandhoff disease) & Parkinson's disease.

The first two of these ailments are rare but deadly pediatric diseases with a small number of potential patients in each and currently having no long-term treatment options. Parkinson's disease on the other hand affects millions worldwide, but is also notoriously difficult to treat.

SIOX's Parkinson's disease program had been paused for more than a year while its partner worked out manufacturing issues needed to produce certified batches of its candidate drug, but what I believe the market has missed is that those issues have now been resolved and the clinical trial program is resuming. As such, let's start by looking at SIOX's Parkinson's disease program.

Parkinson's Disease

According to the Parkinson's Foundation, there are more than 10 million people living with PD worldwide and nearly one million in the US alone. Moreover, approximately 60,000 new patients are diagnosed in the US annually.

The same foundation estimates that the annual direct and indirect costs of Parkinson's in the U.S. are on the order of $52B, which gives one a sense of how valuable a new regimen could be.

The UK's NHS provides this succinct synopsis of the cause of PD (with my emphasis):

Parkinson's disease is caused by a loss of nerve cells in the part of the brain called the substantia nigra. Nerve cells in this part of the brain are responsible for producing a chemical called dopamine. Dopamine acts as a messenger between the parts of the brain and nervous system that help control and co-ordinate body movements. If these nerve cells die or become damaged, the amount of dopamine in the brain is reduced. This means the part of the brain controlling movement cannot work as well as normal, causing movements to become slow and abnormal. The loss of nerve cells is a slow process. The symptoms of Parkinson's disease usually only start to develop when around 80% of the nerve cells in the substantia nigra have been lost.

The current standard treatment for PD is levodopa which has been around for over 50 years. Levodopa is synthesized in the brain to form dopamine, but its effectiveness is relatively weak. For example, this meta study published by the NCBI found that (with my emphasis):

A number of well-controlled, large-scale, long-term clinical trials have consistently demonstrated the superior symptomatic control of conventional levodopa formulations (levodopa and a dopa decarboxylase inhibitor [DDCI]) compared with dopamine agonists. The comparison of the agonist pramipexole with levodopa on motor complications of Parkinson's disease (CALM-PD) trial compared treatment with conventional levodopa (levodopa/carbidopa, 100/25 mg) 3 times/day with pramipexole (0.5 mg) 3 times/day (Holloway et al 2004). At 4-year follow-up, treatment with levodopa was associated with a significant improvement in the total Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) score from baseline versus pramipexole (mean change 2 vs -3.2 points, respectively; treatment effect 5.9 points; p =0.003). Similar results were reported in the 5-year 056 study, which compared the safety and efficacy of conventional levodopa (50 mg once daily to 400 mg 3 times/day) with ropinirole (0.25-8 mg 3 times/day) (Rascol et al 2000). In this study, treatment with levodopa was associated with a significantly greater improvement in the UPDRS III (motor) score compared with ropinirole (mean change 4.8 vs 0.8 points, respectively; treatment effect 4.48 points; p = 0.008). There was also a trend towards improvement in the UPDRS II (activities of daily living [ADL]) with levodopa, although the difference between treatment groups was not significant (p = 0.08).

Moreover, levodopa has several side effects, the worst being dyskinesia (which the Parkinson's Foundation defines as "involuntary, erratic, writhing movements of the face, arms, legs, and/or trunk, which usually occur one to two hours after a dose of levodopa has been absorbed into the bloodstream").

SIOX's approach to treating PD is to use a lentivirus vector to deliver three genes required for producing dopamine directly into the brain (specifically into the putamen). This gene therapy is intended to be a one-time treatment.

The following slide illustrates the sequence of synthesis that the introduced genes are intended to produce:

SIOX's candidate therapy is called AXO-Lenti-PD but it follows on a very similar therapy that was called ProSavin. Data from ProSavin will be included in any potential regulatory submittal, so it's important to see the relationship between the two versions of the gene therapy:

The current clinical program is poised to begin volume expansion, though until recently that step was on hold while the company worked out product manufacturing issues.

Initial results have been positive, though Covid made patient follow-up difficult recently.

Importantly, to date there has been a clear dose dependency in treatment results across the ProSavin and AXO-Lenti-PD cohorts.

As can be seen, the early results of this program are very encouraging, but the company lost some momentum when it paused the program to work on product manufacturing issues.

What the market seems to have missed is that those issues now appear to be resolved. In a press release on November 11, SIOX announced that it had:

- Completed three successful GMP campaigns using suspension-based manufacturing process - All batches achieved target titers and have successfully completed fill and finish - Qualified Person (QP) certification of at least one batch of clinical trial material on-track for Q4 2021

The company expects to provide a program update in Q1 2022.

GM1 Gangliosidosis

SIOX's program for GM1 Gangliosidosis made stellar progress in 2021. I wrote about this extensively in October, but here are a few key highlights.

First this is a summary of the trial design:

And here are few results which show both clear dose dependence and a return to normal levels in the early data from the high dose regimen.

These results are excellent, but the big question now is durability. That's why I believe 2022 has the possibility of providing a catalyst for SIOX, if (and it's a big if), these responses either continue to improve or at least stabilize at current levels.

GM2 Gangliosidosis

SIOX's GM2 program is somewhat similar to its GM1 program but is earlier in its genesis. Moreover, Covid seems to have impacted the rate of patient enrolment. (We can track updates on the clinical trials site here.)

Nonetheless, here is a summary of program from the company's February 2021 presentation:

In its November earnings press release, SIOX indicated that three patients, one at the starting dose and two at the low dose, have been treated to date. I would expect to see data from the first patients some time in 2022 as well as an update on the overall program in Q1 of 2022.

Valuation - Stock Trading Near Cash

SIOX is obviously a speculative stock, as all of its programs could eventually fail. But the risk reward seems very favorable to me given that the stock is already trading near cash.

SIOX burns about $11M per quarter (see cash flow statement excerpt below), and as of Sep 30, 2021, it had $98M in net current assets on hand. There are 73.5M shares outstanding, so at the end of December the company should have ($98M - $11M) / 73.5M = $1.18 per share of cash on hand. This gives buyers at today's price a real cushion.

The stock valuation also doesn't reflect the progress in the company's three gene therapy programs, in my view, nor does it reflect the fact that two of SIOX's programs have both orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations. This article suggests that the latter were each worth about $100M in 2017 (my emphasis):

As noted above, the PRV can be either redeemed by the sponsor of the RPDD product to expedite the review of subsequent NDA or BLA for another product or sold to another sponsor for use in the same manner. According to available sales information, PRVs have been sold for prices ranging from $80 million to $130 million since February of 2017.

Orphan drug designation also has a positive value, though I couldn't find any concrete values other than this study of increased share price on the announcement of receipt of this designation.

All told, SIOX's share price seems well below its current value and hence I believe it offers a very enticing risk/reward scenario.

Multiple Catalysts

There are multiple events to look forward to in 2022 that could serve as catalysts for the share price.

In Parkinson's disease, in addition to resuming the clinical trial, the company has promised a program update in Q1 of 2022. More importantly, there should be additional data following up on the patients that had been previously been treated with ProSavin or AXO-Lenti-PD. This will begin to answer some of the durability questions.

In GM1 Gangliosidosis, the company will provide updates on both Type I and Type II patients in the first half of 2022. During this same time period, the company will also engage with the FDA to plan the next steps of clinical development.

In GM2 Gangliosidosis, the company expects to continue enrolment of its Stage 1 trial. I'd expect some initial data to be available in the second half of 2022.

Risks

There are numerous risks associated with investing in SIOX. First off, gene therapy is a new field which can fail in many ways. Essentially all of one's money is at risk should SIOX's three programs fail. Second, SIOX will likely need to raise more money before it ever generates commercial revenues. At current stock prices, this would lead to substantial dilution.

Conclusion

SIOX is a leading company in the cutting-edge field of gene therapy. It has three clinical programs in place, the success of any of which would not only provide meaningful revenues, but it would also validate the company's entire technology platform. In fact, in back of envelope terms, I would estimate that success in either of Gangliosidosis indications would be worth $500M in enterprise value (each), and success in PD would be an order of magnitude more valuable. Yet, at today's stock prices, the market is essentially ignoring the value of any of these programs and the value of the company's drug designations.

As such I believe the company offers an extremely enticing risk/reward profile and I have therefore made the stock my largest speculative holding.