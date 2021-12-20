Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

Ian's Million Fund, "IMF," is a real-money portfolio that I've written about monthly since January 2016 here at Seeking Alpha. The portfolio is a largely buy-and-hold group of ~130 stocks. Each month, I buy 10-20 of the most compelling stocks available at then-current prices, deploying $1,000 of my capital plus accumulated dividends. If things go according to plan, this portfolio, which began when I was 27, will hit one million dollars in equity in 2041 at age 52. I intend it to serve as a model for other younger investors.

As you've surely noticed, stocks had a rough holiday season, at least until the past few days. So, I eagerly put my capital to work on December 20th, snapping up what I see as some of the best deals of the year.

So what did I pick up for December? Here are the buys I made last Monday:

The biggest strategy shift this month comes from the dividend portion of the portfolio. Recent dividend purchases such as Hormel Foods (HRL) and the tobacco stocks have rallied sharply in recent weeks. Given that the market had been correcting, I had little interest in putting my December dividend funds into stocks that are quickly appreciating.

So, instead, I reinvested the portfolio's dividends for the month into a new position, Medtronic (MDT).

The quick take on Medtronic is that it is one of the large medical device companies. Shares have sunk like a rock over the past couple of months:

This appears to be tied to Covid-19 concerns. Other medical device companies like Smith & Nephew (SNN) and Zimmer (ZBH) hit new 52-week lows recently as well.

This is happening because hospitals delay elective surgeries such as hip replacements when they potentially need the beds for Covid patients. In addition, older patients are understandably concerned about potentially contracting Covid while being at a hospital for a surgery; if it can wait, why not push it off until the coast is clear?

We saw the same thing happen in mid-2020 when medical device companies saw their results slump due to these factors. Will omicron cause the same impact now? Hopefully not, but perhaps it will.

Does it matter in the long-term? Not really. Almost all of those surgeries will eventually happen; if earnings for medical devices are pushed off from Q1 '22 until 2023, I don't mind.

A hedge fund that lives by its monthly returns can't tolerate an earnings miss, but I can. This is the sort of opportunity where long-term investors get to buy assets from people that are essentially forced to sell for non-economic reasons.

I don't have especially strong feelings on Medtronic versus, say, Zimmer. This is more a sector call. I like the devices here; for me, long-term demographics are a million times more important than a few quarters of Covid-impacted earnings. Speaking of earnings, here's Medtronic's outlook:

I like paying mid-teens multiples for businesses that can grow at nearly 10% a year. The 2.5% dividend is well ahead of the market as well, and Medtronic has increased its dividend 44 years in a row.

Medtronic was the only new position for the portfolio in December. However, I added to some names that we haven't seen around here in awhile.

For example, there's the Chilean names, namely brewer Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU), soft drink bottler Embotelladora Andina (AKO.B) and Banco de Chile (BCH). These were down sharply last Monday, with the bank off in a particularly aggressive manner and hitting new 52-week lows. There's rarely a rush to buy emerging market stocks -- if you want to own something, wait for a periodic market panic and buy then.

For Chile, now is that moment. Chilean stocks fell sharply on concerns around its newly-elected president. I don't share these worries, and am thus taking advantage of the discount on its assets. In particular, if there is any impact, it's likely to be in mining and other resource industries, whereas something like beer or soft drink sales has minimal correlation to the ideology of the government in power.

Speaking of things that are back on my radar, there's energy. It appears omicron and/or slowing economy concerns are weighing on the energy market. As always, my interest in energy comes from the long-term supply/demand imbalance. Short-term stuff always works itself out; if omicron actually hits global travel significantly, OPEC will slow production. I don't spend my time worrying about that sort of stuff.

The focus is on where the price of oil is going in 2023-25. I still see the probable answer as "higher" with a good chance of the price topping $100. Given how cheap the oil sands are with oil at $70, the return on investment is simply staggering if and when oil is at $100. Canadian Natural (CNQ) and Suncor (SU) have pulled back considerably after their recent runs, so I'm buying once again.

These rotations are great for patient long-term investors. In October, for example, we were piling up staples stocks around here while they were at 52-week lows. That was when the general public was chasing the oil names at their highs amid the peak of the inflation wave. Now staples are up 20% and energy is back down a lot. So it's time to lay off the staples while adding to the energy positions.

Also in energy, I'm adding to Canadian pipeline firm Enbridge (ENB) for the first time in awhile. It's dropped quite a bit lately, pushing its yield back up toward 7.5%:

This is another sector that I view like the tobacco companies. Since the pipeline firms don't grow much if at all, there likely won't be much stock price appreciation. Rather, they're de facto bonds. I'd argue they are mispriced bonds since ESG investors can't own them and thus demand is artificially low compared to the quality of the underlying assets.

Perhaps the midstream companies rally if and when energy really pops. I wouldn't count on it though. I see these as fixed income alternatives. If a 7.3% yield is enough to satisfy your portfolio needs, it's worth looking at something like this here. For what it's worth, Enbridge is a top-tier pipeline operator. It has actually grown its dividend in recent years and has savvy management. By contrast, the right time to buy most U.S. MLPs is never given the bad management teams and strained balance sheets.

Finally, in the old favorites category, I bought Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) once again. This is a safe conservative northeastern bank that has an incredible track record (in business since 1800, has paid dividends 100+ years, remained profitable in 2008-9).

The bank has a significant wealth and asset management business, thus it's not surprising that shares have dipped a bit with the recent bit of market volatility. With that, the stock's yield back up to 4%.

The bank is one of those highly predictable firms that grows earnings around 8% a year and hikes the dividend precisely in line with said earnings:

If a 4% starting yield that doubles every eight years or so appeals to you, Washington Trust is the sort of name to have squarely at the top of your watchlist. The stock isn't a deep value at this price, as shares have only pulled back 10% so far. But it's already trading for 12x earnings and back to an agreeable yield here so I don't mind adding. And if it drops another 10-15%, I'd start getting excited.

While the buy list changed up pretty dramatically from previous months, there are some clear holdovers as well. Global Payments (GPN) is still cheap and unloved following the carnage in the payments sector. StoneCo (STNE) is still troubled and located in Brazil, but should benefit if and when growth stocks ever catch a bid, and its core payments business is gaining strength at an impressive clip. And, yes, the stock is down more than 80% year-to-date. There's not many viable growing businesses you can say that about.

In the defense industry, Lockheed Martin (LMT) is still getting plenty of new contracts despite the Afghanistan withdrawal. It just scored a $9.4 billion deal from the nation of Finland for 64 new fighter jets earlier this month, for example. That's a lot of money from the defense department of a not particularly large country.

The Portfolio's Top Holdings

As a little holiday bonus, here's the current top 25 holdings in the IMF. These constitute 51% of the overall fund:

The portfolio was launched in January 2016, and thus is now completing its sixth year. To date, I've contributed $76,000 of capital, and the portfolio is worth just shy of $110,000 today.

Of the top 25 holdings, 22 are in the green, and most are up by 30% or more. Out of the top 10 holdings, the majority of them are up more than 50% on cost basis. A large portion of that is thanks to the bull market, which has certainly been a tailwind.

However, the portfolio's construction is starting to bear fruit as well. In particular, my dedication to adding to winners has paid off. Staples companies like McCormick (MKC) and Diageo (DEO) have rewarded the patient investor that averages up during every correction or short-term setback in those companies' trajectories. It's worth noting that my gain on initial purchase is often much larger than the overall percentage gain on the whole position. In the long run, though, would you rather have a 75% gain on a top holding, or a 250% gain on a tiny position? Don't be afraid of averaging up on companies that are rapidly increasing their intrinsic value.

Over the past few years, it's become popular to start hunting for 10-baggers or even 100-baggers. And I get the mentality. However, trying to get a 10-bagger in five years or less isn't my game. As we saw in 2021, when trying to buy things that skyrocket in a short period of time, people often end up owning stocks that implode instead.

The IMF portfolio, by contrast, owns tons of high-quality companies and lets them run. Most of these top 25 holdings are unlikely to double in a given year, let alone be a short-term multi-bagger. Over time, however, as they keep growing their earnings and dividends at, say, 8% or 12% per year, the share price inexorably keeps working its way to new highs.

A top holding of mine like Public Storage (PSA) did nothing for five years and then blasted off this year. Fine for a long-term investor, but a short-termer would have given up in 2018 or 2020 when the stock was apparent "dead money."

There are always high-quality stocks out there that are simply marking time, like Public Storage did from 2017 to 2020. For patient investors, grabbing firms with growing earnings and stagnant share prices can be an ideal approach. It's just a matter of time until the market discovers a company's added earnings power and cash flows.

Ultimately, winners keep winning; a company that has grown its dividend annually since 1980, for example, has a good chance of keeping that trend going for a considerable time.

I've picked a lot of losers in the IMF since setting it up in 2016. But they don't end up being the key holdings in the portfolio. I have to decide whether or not to add to a position each and every month. The companies that don't execute don't get more of my capital. Meanwhile, I keep adding more fuel to my portfolio's biggest drivers. Through six years, that's delivered admirable progress toward my long-term goal for this portfolio.