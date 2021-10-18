Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Note: Galiano Gold (NYSE: NYSE:GAU) currently operates and manages the Asanko gold mine, located in Ghana, West Africa, jointly owned with Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI). Also, Galiano Gold owns the Asumura project indicated below.

I recommend reading my recent article on GFI published on December 9, 2021, by clicking here.

Source: Presentation

On November 10, 2021, Galiano Gold reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

This article is an update of my article published on October 19, 2021, commenting on the preliminary third-quarter operating results from the Asanko Gold Mine ("AGM"), located in Ghana, West Africa.

1 - Q3 Snapshot

Galiano Gold reported that gold production at the Asanko gold mine in Ghana was 49,543 ounces during 3Q21, essentially unchanged from 48,974 ounces produced in 3Q20. Total cash costs per ounce were $1,273, and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") were $1,598/oz during the quarter.

Galiano Gold announced that 3Q21 gold revenue was $85.28 million based on 48,435 ounces sold at an average gold realized price of $1,758 per ounce.

Furthermore, the stripping activities at Akwasiso, impacted by inclement weather, advanced during the quarter and are expected to be completed in 4Q21.

One negative is that the company revised the 2021 guidance from 235K ounce (mid-point) to 217.5K ounce, down 7.4%.

Matt Badylak, President and Chief Executive Officer, said in the press release:

Although an increased proportion of Akwasiso contributed to mill feed for the quarter relative to Q2, grades at Esaase remained below expectations resulting in lower production in Q3. We expect these lower grades to persist through Q4 and as a result we have revised production guidance for the year to 215,000-220,000 ounces

2 - Stock performance

Galiano Gold has significantly underperformed the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX) and is now down 38% on a one-year basis.

Data by YCharts

3 - Investment Thesis

As I said in my preceding article, Galiano Gold's business model is too limited to be considered "safe" from a long-term investor's perspective. The sole interest here is to use GAU as a trading tool.

Thus, I recommend trading essentially short-term LIFO GAU using technical analysis.

Galliano Gold - 3Q21 Balance Sheet. The Raw Numbers

Note: The Joint Venture is split 50/50 for the 90% economic interest, with Ghana Government holding 10%. Therefore, Galiano Gold owns 45% of the Joint Venture.

Galiano Gold 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues $ million (100% basis) 100.70 111.10 110.80 95.20 85.28 Quarterly Earnings $ million 3.21 17.67 13.03 5.00 4.12 EBITDA $ million 3.26 17.71 13.08 5.06 4.17 EPS (diluted) $ per share 0.01 0.08 0.06 0.02 0.02 Operating Cash Flow $ million -2.98 -1.56 -4.68 -3.13 -2.84 CapEx in $ million 0.03 0.02 1.49 0.00 0.00 Free Cash Flow -3.01 -1.58 -6.16 -3.14 -2.84 Total Cash in $ million (100% basis) 63.49 62.15 61.24 58.55 55.84 Total LT Debt (incl. current) in $ million 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Shares Outstanding (diluted) in million 225.94 225.37 225.02 225.29 225.07

Source: Company release. Fun Trading files.

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Debt, and Gold Production

1 - Quarterly revenues were $85.28 million in 3Q21 (100% basis)

2 - Free cash flow was minus $2.84 million in 3Q21

Free cash flow is cash flow from operations minus CapEx. Trailing twelve months of free cash flow ttm was a loss of $13.72 million with a loss of $2.84 million in 3Q21.

3 - Still, no debt in 3Q21 and total cash of $55.84 million

4 - Quarterly gold production analysis

Galiano Gold reported that gold production at the Asanko gold mine in Ghana was 49,543 ounces during 3Q21 and sold 48,435 ounces, up 1.2% compared to 3Q20. The company revised 2021 production guidance to 217.5K ounces.

AISC has increased significantly in 3Q21 due to higher ore transportation costs and a new tax imposed by Ghana. It is now $1,598 per ounce.

Source: Presentation

Note: Updated reserves are expected to be published in 1Q22.

Source: Presentation

Reserves P3 were 2,377K Au Oz as of December 2019.

Matt Badylak, President and Chief Executive Officer, said in the press release:

We are progressing the work on our updated Reserves, Resources and associated life of mine plan in collaboration with our JV partner which we expect to publish in Q1 2022 with an effective date of December 31, 2021

5 - Full-year 2021 guidance revised down.

Full-year gold production has been revised from 225k-245k ounces to 215k-220k ounces due to lower mined grades at Esaase and the resulting impact on plant recovery.

Source: Presentation

Technical Analysis and Commentary

GAU forms an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $0.74 and support at $0.68. The trading strategy is to sell partially between $0.73 and $0.74.5 and buy/accumulate between $0.64 and $0.66, whichever comes first.

If the gold turns bearish due to the Fed turning more hawkish to stabilize rampant inflation, the gold price will likely drop below $1,750 per ounce, and GAU could eventually drop $0.52.

Conversely, if the gold price turns bullish and crosses $1,850 per ounce, GAU could eventually break out the actual pattern and reach $1.00 again.

We are entering 2022, and the situation may get even more volatile.

I am cautiously optimistic about gold and believe the Fed will stop adding net liquidity to the market to let the market return to a simple rational behavior and exhibit some economic logic in 2022.

One thing is for sure; asset allocation will have to shift into more inflation-protected assets, like precious metals.

Thus, I recommend trading LIFO with a medium position and eventually keeping a tiny core long position for a higher target.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. Thanks!