VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) is an ETF which invests solely in bonds issued by emerging market governments (including supranational entities) denominated in the local currency of the issuer. We wrote about the fund in September when we assigned it a bearish rating. Since our article, the fund is down over 7%, or more than 21% on an annualized basis. This brings the total return for the fund for 2021 to almost -10%, meaning that you lost 10% of your initial investment even after factoring in dividends received. It is important for fixed income investors to understand that not all vehicles are created equal, and more importantly many funds are cyclical in nature rather than buy-and-hold. A cyclical fund is only to be bought after a bottom is established and sold when the respective analytics flag a flattening top or events that might result in a NAV depreciation. Just holding on for the "long term" for cyclicals does not work. The Evergrande default coupled with the ongoing Turkey turmoil has weighted heavily on emerging markets debt, which has underperformed. We feel most of the year end pressure and emerging markets events have now been priced in, and EMLC will tread water for the next 6-8 months, with pricing underperformance being offset by dividends. Thus, we move from "Sell" to "Neutral" on this name.

EM Turmoil

Since we wrote our article a number of significant events have rocked the emerging market space:

A. China Evergrande default

B. Turkey financial assets melt-down

C. Interest rate increases in a number of jurisdictions

China and its largest real estate developer Evergrande have been in the news for a few months now, with the developer finally defaulting after a 4-month saga. This event has raised the specter of contagion, with many local real-estate developers also feeling the pressure, and a general lack of bid for local EM corporate debt. Ultimately when you have such a large systemic player exposed to a low recovery default event then it drives liquidity out of the space and raises required interest rates for the rest of the cohort, thus putting downward pressure on bond prices. We feel most of the China credit spread widening is now behind us, with the sovereign entering an easing cycle on the back of a slow-down in economic activity and issues around the abundance of credit as manifested in the Evergrande default.

Turkey has preeminently been in the news as of late, with a massive Lira meltdown on the back of the central bank decreasing rates while the rest of the world is increasing them. The action has resulted in a significant lower re-pricing of all Turkish financial assets and a blow-up in credit spreads. Essentially the market finds the current monetary policy unsustainable and is fleeing a jurisdiction that does not provide the stability and monetary policy guidance of a stable macro environment. Similarly, the market is looking for other jurisdictions where the political set-up might be conductive to actions which run against normal monetary and fiscal policies.

As inflation accelerates we have seen a number of jurisdictions raising rates to fight the increase in prices: Brazil recently raised rates, Poland is now at pre-Covid rate levels and the US is buttoning up on its tapering process with the specter of higher rates in 2022 firmly on the horizon. Higher local rates translate to lower bond prices which have put pressure on the EMLC NAV. The local currency tightening cycle has started and moved much faster than anticipated, accounting for some of the negative performance in the fund.

Portfolio

EMLC invests in locally denominated bonds, and the top 10 holdings currently are axed on Brazil local "Letras" bonds:

While not in the Top-10 holdings, China as a jurisdiction is present in the country concentration for the fund:

The fund runs currency risk as we highlighted before and the dollar has appreciated since September. As the USD appreciates this means that the fund underlying holdings when translated to dollars, are worth less, hence a negative impact to the fund. Let us take an example: the top 10 holdings contain Brazilian real denominated treasuries (i.e., Brazil sovereign debt in local currency). When these bonds pay interest and principal they pay it in Brazilian real and the fund does a spot exchange transaction to convert those reals into USD. If we look at a chart for USD/BRL (Us dollars versus the Brazilian currency) we can notice a 10% depreciation for BRL since September (it started the month at 5.2 reals/USD and now trades at 5.69 reals/USD).

Overall, the dollar has been strong since September, with the US Dollar Index (DXY), up almost 5% in the past 6 months. Unhedged currency risk can significantly affect performance, especially on the back of emerging market credit issues which tend to depreciate the local currencies against the dollar.

From a credit rating perspective, the fund is overweight investment grade bonds, but has a high allocation of not rated securities:

In respect to interest rates, the fund is exposed to interest rate risk, meaning that in a rising interest rate environment the underlying bond prices decline. Some vehicles choose to hedge via interest rate swaps some of the rate risk exposure. Interest rate risk nonetheless is more moderate for this fund because it invests primarily in short- (sub 3 years) and intermediate-term (sub 10 years) bonds whose prices are less sensitive to interest rate changes. However, please note that unlike USD denominated EM funds, this fund is subject to interest rate moves in the local currencies. For example, we saw above how the largest holdings in the fund are composed of Brazil treasuries - basically the interest rate component here is always going to be the move in the Brazil risk free rates as set by the Brazilian central bank. The credit spread risk is more pronounced for the below investment grade bucket and the corporate EM bucket. EM credit spread risk is the most important one, but highly unpredictable given the nature of the political environment in each developing nation.

Performance

The fund is down almost 10% for the year on a total return basis (i.e. dividends are factored in), with most of the negative performance coming in since September:

Source: Seeking Alpha

One has to keep in mind that a high dividend does not hold water if the underlying fund price declines. When considering an investment look at total return, and more importantly at the portfolio drivers for the NAV moves for the fund. More often than not an annual total return is mainly derived from NAV moves rather than the dividend yield.

Conclusion

EMLC invests solely in local currency bonds and thus is exposed (in addition to credit and market risks) to currency risk which has weighted on its performance. The fund has suffered a violent NAV re-pricing on the back of the China Evergrande default, the Turkish financial assets melt-down and an EM currency depreciation on the back of a risk-off environment. We feel the move is now fully priced in and we are moving from "Bearish" to "Neutral" on this fund with the expectation on a neutral total return in the next 6 months.