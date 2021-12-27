Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in.

- John D. Rockefeller

Loyalty

Loyalty is among the greatest of personal virtues, but it's also an investment vice. Be a loyal spouse, parent, friend, and colleague, but don’t be a loyal investor. Love (at least some) people unconditionally, but every investment love should be conditional. There are more important things in life than money, but there’s nothing more important in investing. So when we think of the old value investing saw to “buy $1s for $0.50” think both of making sure that it's really worth $1, and also that you have a way of getting that dollar back. What does it even mean to own something that won’t repay you? Repayment can take several forms – it can come from M&A, from share buybacks, or dividends. But it must come sooner or later for ownership to count as an investment.

Collecting

All sorts of collecting have done staggeringly well in recent years from classics such as art to new categories such as non-fungible tokens / NFTs. I’m not much of a collector, but I understand the appeal. Collect only what you personally love. That way, you can better withstand market volatility. If you buy a painting that you love, no one can take away from you your own pleasure in looking at it, even in a weak market. Potential future market appreciation is just additional upside.

Collect only what you can afford to own good examples of. Sotheby’s and Christie’s are helpful and authenticating and transacting; if you own something or want to own something that excites them, you might be on the right track. But if you want to collect something that doesn’t hit that level of the market, the transaction costs of trading low-value collections will probably wipe out any potential appreciation. In short, ask yourself if you’re passionate enough and rich enough to make collecting worthwhile. If so, then collect away but don’t confuse any of this with investing. Ultimately the painting is just a painting and an NFT is just an NFT.

I prefer investing. I hand someone a dollar to turn it into more dollars then give them back to me. I compound them by recycling those dollars into subsequent opportunities. I watch Shark Tank with my young kids as an opportunity to chat about business with them. We start and stop it and decide what we’d invest in and why. Kevin O'Leary isn’t my favorite shark, but he offers my favorite deal structures because he first focuses on getting his money back. Typically, that comes from a royalty arrangement where he has a quick and certain route to at least getting back his principal, with something left over in a reduced royalty or some equity for further upside. That's how I like to invest, too, because it protects me from damaging the bankroll that I need for future opportunities. If I make a great return, that’s nice, but I hardly ever want to risk permanently impairing my capital.

4 Extraordinary Dividend Payers

So far this year, my current best idea, SuRo (SSSS), has had its share price go up by about 3%.

That's only slightly better than the average yield on my savings accounts, but far behind the S&P 500 (SPY) price appreciation. But that doesn’t quite tell the whole story. If you include dividends, it looks quite a bit different this year:

It has been just pouring dividends out to its owners all year. If they didn’t need the money, they returned it. Since I disclosed this idea, they declared a $0.25 dividend in January, another $0.25 dividend in March, $2.50 in May, $2.25 in August, $2.00 in November, and $0.75 in December. You got back over 60% of invested capital and still have a stock price around the same level. That’s investing.

So far this year, my largest investment, BNCCORP (OTCQX:BNCC), has paid out $14 in dividends. It's on track to pay out at least $5 of additional dividends next year. It's utterly mispriced – worth over $50 today as a standalone company and far more to a strategic buyer in the future. We will continue to get extraordinary dividends while we wait. Their mortgage business is white hot. They're making piles of money that they don’t need and returning all that they can to the owners.

With a little luck (or gentle encouragement or shareholder pressure), there are a number of extraordinary dividend opportunities in 2022. First up: Magnachip (MX). It is worth somewhere in the high $20s to mid-$30s per share to a Korean or American strategic buyer and it is likely to sell sometime within the next 36 months. Meanwhile, they will probably pay a special dividend of as much as $8 per share while we wait on such a deal.

Today Ambac (AMBC) costs around $15 and is worth at least $20. They should distribute to shareholders at least its current share price in dividends next year. This might take a bit of prompting from a Third Point or Elliott Management. If they get a 10-figure settlement from Bank of America (BAC) in the third quarter, they should return it to the owners. The last thing that the company should do is walk around with over a billion dollars burning a hole in their pockets looking for something to blow it on.

Conclusion

Investments deserve only conditional love, and that love is conditioned on getting your money back. If you don’t get it back, you’re collecting not investing. SSSS and BNCC showered their owners with dividends in 2022. They could continue into the New Year with $0.75 of dividends getting paid out by SSSS later this month and around $5 getting paid out by BNCC later this year. But MX and AMBC are the big 2022 opportunities for an $8 or so MX dividend and a $15 or more AMBC dividend. We may have to fight for them, but it will be worth it.

Want some extraordinary dividends in 2022? Buy SSSS, OTCQX:BNCC, MX, and AMBC.