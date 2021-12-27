Mongkol Onnuan/iStock via Getty Images

It has been a little over a year since we wrote on BlackRock Utility & Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:BUI). It was rare for a fund to tick so many boxes for us and not have the deal breaker of trading at an exorbitant premium. It used options, and competently, to reduce the beta of the portfolio, check. It stayed away from leverage despite the temptation from this constantly levitating market, check. It got the highest rating on our dividend safety scale despite it committing to a high managed distribution, check. It hunted the globe for suitable investments and still kept the strong US dollar headwinds at bay, check. Performance wise, it kept pace with its peers that used leverage or did not pay out a high distribution.

We were suitably impressed with the fund management and encouraged readers that were looking for exposure to the utility sector to consider putting this one in their top five choices.

First, do no harm. One might not expect the Hippocratic Oath to make it into an investing article. We were though referring to the fact that using options should at least be a neutral strategy and one that does not damage the fund. Unfortunately, in most cases, we see options robbing away the upside while keeping the fund fully exposed to the downside. Hence finding a fund that has done so well while using options makes us extremely happy. We think this fund should be on the top five list for anyone wanting utilities exposure.

It has performed well over this time frame, and we are glad our instinct about this fund's market direction played out.

While we were a fan in December 2020, what do we think about the prospects for BUI for 2022? Our regular readers know by now that we change our minds when the facts change, and no investment is worth buying at "any price" (talking to you yield chasers out there). Let us review the situation on the ground at present and give you our verdict.

The Relative Performance

The total return above looks acceptable for an income-oriented fund, but that tells only half the story. Performance has to be looked at in a relative light and hence we will compare BUI to some popular choices. It was a close race, right till the end when we pitted BUI against Reaves Utility Income (UTG) and Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU). XLU was the comeback kid here that won in the last month.

Data by YCharts

BUI edged out UTG though for a decent second place. Longer term results look very similar as BUI beat UTG by a nose (and we are talking Bulldog nose, not Rough Collie) and lagged XLU.

Data by YCharts

We will get a little bit more into the why, as we move further on.

Holdings

BUI is beautifully diversified and has about half its holdings allocated to outside US.

Source: CEF Connect

This is a positive in our books as valuations are far more compelling outside the US. This has also been a headwind in two ways for the fund. The first and obvious one being that valuations overseas are attractive because those stocks have not performed well. So exposure to overseas markets has hurt versus UTG and XLU. The second issue has been that the US Dollar has been in a bull market and that further reduces the returns. Based on this information, we think that BUI's returns have actually been about as spectacular as possible.

Covered Call Writing

BUI does write covered calls on its holdings as a way to enhance income and that was at 33% of its holdings on last check. This is about par for the course for funds that use covered calls. As we have noted in the past, covered call writing has been done in an intelligent manner and is certainly beneficial to NAV. We think this will become more critical in the next bear market where the covered calls will help BUI outperform both its competitors in a significant manner.

Leverage

While most closed-end funds use leverage, BUI uses it in name only. Currently there is no leverage and in the past minuscule amounts have been used.

Source: CEF Connect, highlights from author

BUI's focus on utilities alongside zero leverage makes the fund very suitable for those who dislike volatility. By comparison, UTG uses about 16.6%.

Source: CEF Connect, highlights from author

Fees

BUI's fees are acceptable at 1.10%.

Source: CEF Connect

UTG charges more, but the difference comes from leverage costs.

Source: CEF Connect

Outlook & Verdict

We love BUI and we think it remains an underfollowed alternative for income. The lack of leverage and the covered call strategy are clear winners in our book. It is also exposed to the most defensive sector and global diversification helps in the next bear market. While longer term performance has been in-line with UTG here are some things to consider. BUI managed that with:

1) Less leverage

2) Currency headwinds

3) Covered Call Writing, which acts as a headwind in bull markets.

In a full-blown bear market or sideways market for years, we see BUI asserting its dominance over both UTG and XLU. If we had to pick a single utility fund for income, it would be this one.

Data by YCharts

At the current price, you are also paying just a tiny 1.4% premium. We like it for income and give it our seal of approval for the upcoming bear market.

