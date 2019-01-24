Charday Penn/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Long time readers know I got over my long-running love affair with BP (NYSE:BP) a couple of years ago. A lot of the decision to jettison the company was spurred by all the "climate and green energy" happy-talk from their new CEO Bernard Looney in the quarterly conference calls. When I hear happy-talk I will generally assume the speaker is out of his depth and stop listening.

As I look back it's been a little over a year since we last discussed this oil company in transition. I took them out to the woodshed in that last outing, excoriating the company for a green shift that had no clear pathway to making money. Let's see what they've been up to since then.

Their stock price has declined a couple of bucks since then, so it's fair to ask if they're on the right track. Of course, the oil price tripled in that time frame, so on second look that performance is even less impressive. As I noted in the last article on Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) the Euro majors have under-performed many of the domestic shale drillers, in terms of price appreciation and dividend growth. In part I think because, they have priorities other than returning capital to shareholders. After all... saving the planet is an expensive proposition!

Analysts are lukewarm on the company with an average rating of "over-weight" (something I really don't understand). In spite of that the consensus is for a median target price of $34 ish, which would represent a nearly 50% rise from the present price. Perhaps from the lofty perches from which the analysts survey the investing forest, they're seeing something I am not.

In this article we will look some benchmarks for BP and make a call on our own as to where we think the stock should be. In particular we will update readers on the progress of the Equinor (EQNR) managed wind projects that BP dropped a billion dollars of investors money to buy into. It's been a year and half. I bet things are just going tickety-boo.

One little thing that worries me just a hair is the trend in BP's mainstay oil and gas output. Some by divestiture and some from attrition of prolific old fields that are not being replaced. Some skepticism is warranted as management wants to reduce BP's oil and gas output by 40% by 2030. We hope the company's plans to replace the income that would come from this source are on track for that time horizon.

Assuming people know whereof they speak

I don't want to start a ruckus, but every time I peek under the hood of a green energy play, I find rather obvious problems with it. In particular it bugs me when companies start using the word "transition," like it's a good thing. It may be, or it may not be. Time will tell. Transitions imply change, and change can be perilous. Try adding caustic soda to calcium chloride for example... no don't do that! You won't like the change that occurs.

In my experience, one of the worst assumptions you can make is that people actually know what they are talking about. Have you ever listened to people speak about green energy? You hear a lot of platitudes, prognostications, and postulations. You hear "facts" that fit into a narrative, about which there can be no discussion. The science is settled. The earth is on an unalterable course to become uninhabitable this century if we don't stop driving that Hotrod Lincoln... I mean burning fossil fuels. (Sorry Commander Cody.) What you don't hear about are details about execution, commissioning, and proof of concept.

Change doesn't always work out for the better. I don't want people or companies changing stuff while using my money. Figure out what you're doing, and demonstrate you can make money at it, then come talk to me.

Now, I'm known for being a worry wart and a detail fanatic who always wants to understand the "how" of things. I always have more questions than I get answers. I want to measure the inputs and see if they balance out with what emerges. In fluids management, this is called a "material balance" and it requires that you account for every last snippet of goo, although I will admit to having kept some fluid "in my pocket" occasionally, now that the statute of limitations has run out. I don't see these standards being applied to green energy endeavors. We're just told that it's going to be great and save the planet. We should all be as excited about it as they are, as they toss our money down a rabbit hole. I'll just say that the European "pilot test" for the green energy transition has hit some snags recently. I'll stop here because, as I said, I don't want to cause a ruckus.

That's the core of the problem I have with BP. Change is being pursued that isn't funded by sustainable cash flow. The company has taken a sharp turn in the space of a couple of years toward green objectives, none of which have anything to do with making money. This transition hasn't been entirely thought through, in my estimation. But that's not the thing that really bugs me.

What really bugs me is just the absolute black hole of expenditures. The accounting is entirely "tite-holed." I'm quite willing to forgo this in areas where I know BP is competent, like drilling oil wells. But, in these transitional areas, I think it borders on ludicrous that we can't have a detailed explanation of how money is being spent, and a date certain when we will get a return. I'll close this section by repeating - assuming that people know what they blathering on about is fraught with peril. Particularly when it comes to spending your money.

The Learning Curve

To the casual reader it may seem odd that a company as skilled at installing offshore platforms as is BP, has a learning curve every time they do it. They literally have to figure out each step in the process and debug it. They spend months on this process, meeting with vendors, writing protocols and procedures, and "doing it on paper." I worked with BP in their Houston office for six years and know this process intimately.

And yet when they deploy to the field, for the first few wells... it's like they fell out of bed. Stuff that should been ordered hasn't been. Stuff shows up that's the wrong size. Stuff gets put in the wrong place and gets lost. People do not understand the process and get confused. People decide to improve the process on the fly and throw away weeks, months, and years of planning. People who weren't consulted at the change deliver stuff that will no longer work. I could go on but I'm sure you get the idea.

Even when doing something they have a demonstrated skill institutionally for doing, the first few iterations are a time consuming nightmare. In the case of wind farms so far, they're side-stepping operatorship and relying on Equinor, which has been at this a while. But, as a JV partner, if there are hiccups, BP will be picking up half the cost. We will discuss "Flat time" a bit further down the page.

The black hole of renewables

It was very unusual of BP to disclose what they paid to buy into the EQNR Empire Wind and Beacon Wind projects. Perhaps the size of investment drove them to disclose it. A billion smackers makes a thud when it lands. Here are some recently-announced BP renewables investments. With a company the size of BP, there's no way to catalogue everything they're doing in this area. What we will do is cherry pick what they have announced and see if costs were disclosed.

BP is buying Amply Power, a three-year old fleet charging startup that aims to electrify buses, vans and other light-duty vehicles in the U.S. market. Terms were not disclosed. This is a nascent market that may grow, probably will grow given the government incentives for it to do so. Suppose local buyers don't want to do business with a company with ties to oil and gas? Are cities that ban new gas hookups to new construction going to be wild about giving contracts to EV startups with ties to oil and gas?

BP is putting in Blue and Green Hydrogen in Teeside, U.K. Offshore Teeside is the giant Doggerbank wind farm, the first two phases of which are under construction, with a third phase in the works as the likely source of "free" electricity for the green hydrogen project. The blue project will rely on natural gas as its feedsource for hydrogen. The east coast of Britain is old oil dating from the country's first marches into the Southern North Sea. There's still production that will be funneled toward the green project. No costs are disclosed, but when talking two phases of hydrogen development with associated equipment, and a carbon capture plan to boot, it's in the many billions over time. Suppose the wind doesn't blow?

BP is building charging stations in China. Buying into the Guangzhou Aulton New Energy Technology Co Ltd, as a JV partner, for an undisclosed sum. Richard Bartlett, BP SR VP for Future Mobility, commented in an article carried in China Daily:

"That's revolutionary and we're excited to be part of it together with Aulton and OEMs. Providing innovative charging solutions like rapid battery swapping will help meet China's fast-growing EV needs. It's another demonstration of BP's commitment to becoming a leading EV solutions provider."

There's a recurring theme here. BP plunks down huge sums of money in return for entry into a business they have no demonstrated competence at managing. What's up with the East Coast, U.S. wind farms?

Empire Wind and Beacon Wind

BP made a big splash last year with their entry into this greenfield wind project. A billion dollars for 50% of what one day will become a massive field of wind turbines off the East Coast of the U.S. Maybe.

BP

Empire Wind

The JV partners recently made a request to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission-FERC, the agency that controls every aspect of power generation in this country, for an 18-month delay in its Commercial Operations Date-COD. This is apparently an iron-clad four-year from project approval to service delivery date. The Empire Wind date is the 14th of June 2025. Not surprisingly in their request to FERC the partners cite regulatory and permitting delays as the cause for this waiver request. An article in Renewables Now details their rationale.

In their request, filed earlier in October, Equinor and BP are citing "expected timelines for receiving action on key permits and governmental approvals" as the reason for their demand. Another point in their filing are concerns related to the "inherent complexities" of the wind park's construction and commissioning.

Now, in the oilfield we have a term for this on the "days vs. depth chart." It's called "Flat Time." A period where costs increase, but no material progress is made on a project. I have no idea if Flat Time impacts wind projects, as the normal rules of project accounting and ROIC don't seem to apply. I mention it only as a comparison from a guy who has been told by a BP drilling supervisor to stay off his Critical Path, or I would be "headed to the Beach." (Headed to the Beach, is a euphemism for being sent from the rig.) I'm sure the construction supervisors the wind farm partnership hires will have a more enlightened outlook as regards critical path impacts.

"Inherent complexities" is an interesting term and worthy of note before we move on. Its oilfield equivalent is "gremlins." Little beasties that hide down the hole and do mean things to the days vs. depth chart. Often times from things that haven't been properly thought through beforehand. Could there be gremlins associated with wind farming? It sort of sounds like it.

OK, Empire Wind looks like it's becalmed (get it... wind, becalmed? I am sorry, I just couldn't resist here. This is just sheer genius phraseology, that I hope you appreciate. I really should have a late-night show!) for now. What's up with the sister project, Beacon Wind?

Beacon Wind

There isn't much to say about this project at present. With a start-up date of 2028 it's fairly low on the permitting arc. In regard to the permitting status of the project, an article carried in Offshore, quoted Scott Lundin, Head of Permitting for Equinor as saying-

Developers need to plan on spending three to five years in the permitting phase before any construction can begin. Ample time must be allocated to working with local stakeholders and commercial interests, he said. For example, Lundin noted that the permitting schedule for Beacon Wind will run from 2019 to 2025. He also noted that nearby wind facilities will underscore the need for planning and partnering. For example, proper turbine spacing planning will be vital. There will also likely be a number of export cables running from offshore wind facilities to the New York City market area. With all of these proposed cables, "permitting and planning will be key," Lundin said. "Beacon will be in a busy area."

Source

Un-hunh. Just as an aside, not everyone is as excited about the advent of these 100,000 acre plus projects. I didn't have to spend too much time clicking around the Internet to find example of special interest groups concerned about the JV's plans. I'm not going to clutter up the article with pastes and quotes from these article and filings. Links are provided if you are interested.

"Empire Wind plans power delivery...."

"Clean Ocean Action: Empire Wind Alert..."

If these are indicative of concerns impacted fishermen and other special interest groups have, then I suspect the Equinor and BP joint venture may incur a little more flat time before these wind mills start spinning. Remember what I said about flat time? Costs go up, while nothing happens. As a potential investor in BP you have to be concerned about this.

Low Carbon Energy

I will give BP credit for putting a semblance of cost accounting for Low Carbon Energy on the balance sheet. It's pretty high level, but at least it's there merged with the gas business, making it difficult to tell where they lost over $4.0 bn in Q-3.

BP

So what will replace crude oil?

Obviously their principal source of income is the sale of crude oil. That's all well and good, but they've told us that these sales are going to decline by 40% in just a few years. What are the odds that it could actually be more? What are the odds all of these green businesses will step in and replace this lost revenue? Both are fair questions and ones we really can't answer with any degree of surety. Time will tell.

SP Global

BP Filings, Chart by author

If we are going to take management at its word then that 2020 figure, already declining will drop by 40% by 2030. In the recent call CEO Looney bragged about having delivered 900K BOEPD of new production since 2015. As the chart above reveals, that hasn't stopped their daily output from declining the last couple of years. Are the green businesses in development going to replace that income? That's what management is telling us will happen, but at the root of it... what does he know?

At management's direction BP is investing in a business sector that relies on government tax kickbacks and a source of cash for growth. Looney commented in response to an analyst question about the possibility of spinning off the renewable's business.

Number one, we need cash flow to invest into the transition. And our existing businesses generate enormous cash flow, as you guys have done the math better than I do. Adjusting for working capital, we're close to $8 billion of operating cash in this quarter. When I look at some renewable companies out there, I see some of them struggling to fund their growth. That's not a problem that a company that is an integrated energy company will have and it's not a problem that we have.

Source

Let's unpack this comment briefly.

Oil and gas are generating huge cash flows.

Renewables are not.

The transition will require huge sums of capital and BP is advantaged by having profits from oil and gas to divert.

Here's the thing though, and my central point in this article. Through divestiture and diversion of capital raised by selling oil and gas BP is going to structurally reduce-by this I mean remove the capacity to increase production, its oil output for non-business reasons.

Your takeaway

The question about the dividend is relevant because although the company is rolling in cash from oil and gas sales now, the dividend coverage is going to decline. Their EV/OCF is solid at 6X, but that multiple will deteriorate as cash flows decline in succeeding years. They're targeting about $13-15 bn of capex, probably well less than half of which will go toward hydrocarbons. They have $60 bn of debt to pay down.

Here's the thing if you are going to reach for yield, and yes, 4.98% YoC is reaching for yield, you are buying a business in transition. A business with a management that no longer endorses the fundamental goodness of its core source of revenue.

Suppose Apple (AAPL) told us that to save the planet they were going to cut iPhone production by 40%, and enter an entirely unrelated business? Where would the growth in the stock, up 30% in the last six months, come from?

In summary, even though the dividend is well covered at present, the fundamental base from which it will be covered in the future is shrinking. I think there are better places to invest in the energy sector. If you read many of my articles you have an idea of the companies I'm referring to. In case you don't, please have a look at these below.

For some ~5% yield is 5% yield, and fits their investment profile. Well and good. The oil and gas business is not going away overnight, and risk tolerant investors willing to suffer 20% flucuation in capital, may find it attractive. S'all good... for now.

That said, I do not see drivers for growth in the stock as the resource base will be in decline long before their new businesses begin generating revenues. I'm neutral on BP.