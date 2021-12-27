castenoid/iStock via Getty Images

There are a lot of areas in the U.S. economy that are in disequilibrium.

Over time, these areas of dislocation are going to have to be resolved, in one way or another.

As these situations are unwound, the economy is going to be impacted, the stock market is going to be impacted. All areas are going to be moving as the various sectors of the economy seek to regain some form of coherence.

Right now, the financial system is one of the most disturbed areas in the economy and is one that will impact a lot of other areas as some form of stability is sought.

The actions of the Federal Reserve System have brought the financial system to the state it now finds itself in.

For one thing, the liquidity in the financial system has grown enormously.

The reserve balances commercial banks held at Federal Reserve banks, a proxy for excess reserves in the banking system, at the end of 2020, was $3,143.0 billion, or, $3.1 trillion.

This year, reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks, totaled $4,104.9 billion, or, $4.1 trillion, on December 22, 2021.

This represents a 30.6 percent increase over the past year.

Cash On The Balance Sheet

The cash on the books of commercial banks in the U.S. rose, according to the Fed's statistical release H.8, rose from $3,086.2 billion to $4,155.3 billion.

So, the commercial banks have a lot of money hanging around.

Note, however, that the total loans of all commercial banks rose only modestly during the year. We only have the aggregate banking data through October 2021, and we find that for the largest 25 domestically chartered banks in the U.S., all loans and leases on their balance sheets rose by 1.6 percent. The smaller domestically chartered banks saw all loans and leases rise by 2.2 percent.

So, the lending activity at commercial banks did not increase by much, even though the banks had lots of cash-on-hand.

As far as commercial and industrial loan lending occurred within the banking system, the largest 25 domestically chartered banks saw these business loans decline by 5.0 percent, October 2020 to October 2021. The smaller, domestically chartered banks saw C&I Loans decline by 14.0 percent over this same time period.

Business loans actually declined although businesses, in general, seem to be particularly loaded with cash, themselves.

This is, obviously why businesses are not borrowing. They have tons of cash already on hand.

This is reflected in the rise in the major monetary figures.

For example, the monetary base expanded from October 2020 to October 2021 by 28.8 percent.

The monetary base is made up of two components, bank reserves, and currency outside the banks, where this latter item could become reserves if moved back into the banking system.

Total reserves rose, October-over-October, by 43.5 percent.

Currency in circulation outside of the commercial banks rose by 7.9 percent. This shows the massive amount of cash that was floating around the economy outside the banking system.

The money stock measures over this time period also rose at historically high rates.

The narrow measure of the money stock, M1, rose by 15.8 percent from October 2020 to October 2021. The broader measure of the money stock, M2, rose by 13.0 percent.

There was a lot of money floating around the financial system during this past year.

What Is Going To Be Done With All Of This Money?

This is, of course, a major issue that needs to be debated.

The Federal Reserve is not, currently, proposing to remove any of these reserves from the banking system.

In fact, through the current period in which the Fed is tapering its monthly purchase of securities, the Fed will still be adding roughly $150.0 billion of securities to its balance sheet.

Unless the Fed uses some other means, like removing reserves from the banking system by using reverse repurchase agreements, which it has over the past year, it will still be adding lots of liquidity to the banking system.

What the Fed plans to do after March has not been revealed.

The Federal Reserve has said that its policy rate of interest will rise this year, maybe more than once. But, is the Fed going to reduce the amount of excess reserves in the banking system?

Fed officials are saying nothing about reducing bank reserves, all they are talking about is reducing the amount of securities they are purchasing.

The Fed's Real Dilemma

The actions of the Federal Reserve System over the past year or so, are often given as one reason for the very strong stock performance over the past 18 months. Karen Langley, writing in the Wall Street Journal, talks about how a shift in the focus of the Fed, including one or more increases in the Fed's policy rate of interest, might result in a much weaker performance of the stock market in 2022.

A falling stock market, even if it is not too great, would be a real loser for the current federal administration as a declining stock market could certainly result in an environment in which the Republican party took back both houses in the U.S. Congress, both the House and the Senate.

But, if inflation becomes a real threat to the American economy and if the Federal Reserve is faced with the need to remove reserves from the banking system, the stock market could actually decline, maybe even decline quite dramatically.

This is something that President Biden and the Democratic leaders in Congress would not want to see happen.

What pressure might be brought upon the Fed to "not" actually tighten up?

Well, this could be looked at as a situation in which the Democrats just "kicked the can" down the roadway. That is, the time for doing something about the disequilibrium in the financial markets would just be postponed until another time.

But, the Federal Reserve has put us in this position of disequilibrium and it is not going to get easier in the future, to resolve the dislocations that exist.

And, we are only looking at the situation created by the Fed. There are many, many other areas in the economy, and the world, that could create problems. The world is in a very messed-up state right now and the next few years are going to be very difficult in achieving some form of stability.

The current problems in banking and finance are just one part of the picture. The future is not going to be a pleasant one.