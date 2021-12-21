AvailableLight/iStock via Getty Images

Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) is a $360M market cap water utility with just 79 full time employees operating serving approximately 25,000 homes, primarily in suburban Phoenix, Ariz. At the current stock price, GWRS sells for a very rich 113x 2021e and 106x 2022e EPS and 24x EV\adj EBITDA (annualizing Q3 YTD adj EBITDA). That valuation is substantially higher than Apple (AAPL) or Alphabet (GOOG), for example. GWRS has $115M in debt and $21M in cash. Its debt to run rate EBITDA is 5.4x, so GWRS is pretty highly levered. Only one analyst covers the stock and estimates nominal 6% EPS growth in 2022.

Bull case

The bull case is that housing growth is and will continue to be strong in the territories GWRS operates in. Also, GWRS has and can continue to do small bolt on acquisitions that will augment its growth. As a (water) utility, bulls also point to the dividend, though the dividend yield on the current stock price is just 1.8%.

Problems with the bull case

GWRS's dividend payout ratio is well over 100%

The bull case ignores the fact that GWRS is unable to generate enough free cash flow even to pay its meager 1.8% dividend. Typically, companies pay out up to 50% or 60% of free cash flow in dividends to leave funds for growth capex and acquisitions. In this case GWRS is paying out over 100% of its free cash flow in dividends. Table 1 shows GWRS's free cash flow and payout ratio since 2019.

Table 1

Source: GWRS Q321 10Q, GWRS 2020 10K

GWRS has financed its cash flow deficit by selling stock. It raised $11.7M in a dilutive stock offering (including overallotment) made in 2020, at a time when the environment for selling stock was the best it had been in years. The next time GWRS needs to sell stock or borrow money, the capital markets may not be so eager to provide capital on such favorable terms.

Operating income is down double digits y/y

Bulls point to GWRS's revenue growth, both through organic and acquisitions. While revenue has been growing upper single digits, operating expenses have grown even faster. As a result, GWRS has failed to translate its revenue growth into profit growth. In CY21 YTD, revenue grew $2.7M but operating expenses grew $3.5M resulting in an 11% decline in operating income. On top of that capex grew by $4.3M y/y. In 2020, operating income grew a meager 6% and the company earned just a nickel per share on a GAAP basis.

Acquisitions likely take years to become accretive to free cash flow

The problem with the acquisition strategy is that water utilities are a capital-intensive business. Buying water rights to land with few connections requires upfront capex with profit and free cash flow likely only coming years down the road. I have not seen in any conference calls or SEC filings where GWRS has quantified its inorganic revenue or its benefit from acquisitions. In my experience investors are unwilling to pay for revenue and profit growth in out years that cannot be quantified.

GWRS's historical results demonstrate lack of leverage from revenue growth

Most company's operating income grow at a much faster rate than revenue. This is because fixed costs do not increase as revenue increases and most businesses are able to keep variable expenses growing at a lower rate than revenue. In the case of GWRS, it is quite the opposite. Annualizing Q3 YTD 2021 results, since 2015, revenue has cumulatively grown by 32% but operating income has grown by just 16%, fully 50% lower. Operating income grew on average less than 3% per year over this six-year period. Why should the future be dramatically different than the past if the business model has not changed?

Table 2

source: GWRS 10K reports.

Rising rates are a negative for a dividend paying water utility

Interest rates are forecast to rise over the next year. The federal reserve has forecasted its rate increases. As a utility dividend play, any increase in rates is clearly a negative for GWRS, as its 1.83% dividend looks less attractive compared to risk free treasuries or corporate and municipal debt.

Arizona rate case outcome is unlikely to be a positive catalyst

GWRS does have a rate case with the Arizona Corporate Commission which, if approved, would result in increased rates equating to a revenue increase of between $1M and $3M, effective April 1, 2022. I don't view this as a catalyst for the stock. First, it is already known and baked into expectations. Second, if approved, the revenue increase would be between 2% and 6.5% on a full 12-month basis, which would likely at best offset inflationary cost increases. GWRS's pricing is at the mercy of a regulator. I prefer investing in companies that are not.

Low institutional ownership and other warning signs

Given the poor fundamentals and rich valuation, it's not surprising that institutions own just 33% of the float. The few institutions that do own the stock in any material amount are very large institutions like Vanguard and Blackrock that likely own it in index funds, or others such as Polar Asset Management Partners (largest institutional holder) for which it is a tiny position amongst 1,377 total positions. I could find zero hedge funds or actively managed small cap mutual funds that own any material position in the stock, suggesting whichever institutions that have spent material time researching the stock have passed on it.

Short interest is less than 1% of the float, so a short squeeze is not in the cards. As a small-cap stock with low trading volume, GWRS should sell at a discount to larger cap comps. On Nov. 30, 2021 GWRS announced it is increasing its dividend by an immaterial 1%, in spite of the fact that it is paying out over 100% of its free cash flow in dividends. I view this as a gimmick.

Risks to the investment thesis

Given its weak recent results and low expectations, it is certainly plausible if not likely that GWRS will report improved results especially in terms of y/y operating income, over the next couple quarters and will beat very low analyst expectations (for example, 3.6% revenue growth and $0.01 EPS in the current quarter). Only one analyst covers the stock, and it's not clear whether or how much performance versus this analyst's estimates matter. If GWRS's rate increase request is granted, which would be the most favorable outcome, the stock price should react favorably.

Conclusion

GWRS's outlook for income and free cash flow growth are poor while its valuation is extremely rich and its dividend yield is low. Its allure comes not from its numbers or fundamentals, but from the "story" of it being a water utility in a territory of area of high housing growth. Although a water utility would normally be considered a defensive or low beta stock, GWRS's very rich valuation and poor fundamentals are such that a material decline in stock price is the most likely outcome and would still leave the stock richly valued. As a small-cap stock with low trading volume, GWRS's stock can be volatile and can at times move up or down for reasons other than its fundamentals.