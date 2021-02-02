metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) sits at the epicenter of multiple secular themes in the healthcare sector. It's well-positioned to see increasing adoption. The company has recently been penalized for investing in growth which I think presents a nice opportunity to buy in. Phreesia's valuation seems lofty given negative EBITDA margins but a high-level picture highlights the opportunity. I'm a buyer of Phreesia at these levels.

Phreesia Benefits From Secular Trends In Healthcare

Few companies capture as many industry trends as Phreesia does. The company is perfectly positioned to see increasing adoption from providers as well as patients as the leading intake management platform.

Consumerism of healthcare is perhaps the most important theme in the sector. Consumers are increasingly demanding better quality care and better transparency. This is changing the status quo of commoditized care. Providers must differentiate to acquire and keep patients. Phreesia, as a patient experience improving software platform, is a key winner of this theme.

Increased efficiency is a core value proposition for providers. $1.1T of the 2018 $3.6T US healthcare spending was wasted. About $300 bn of this was admin-related waste. Inefficiency is a big problem for healthcare providers. Phreesia should see a solid stream of demand given the 1.2 mn intake staff represent $37 bn in annual spending.

Patients will get more responsible. $586 bn in out-of-pocket spending by 2027 is expected with the High Deductible Health Plans gaining traction. A self-paying patient will pay more attention to experience and service which is improved by Phreesia.

The value of data in healthcare is increasing the need for software solutions. We're on the road to value-based care and value-based care needs real-world data. Phreesia makes storage and access to data easier.

Personalization of healthcare is another secular theme. Providers are looking to engage more with patients when making decisions and Phreesia supplies the platform. Phreesia also enables targeted outreach which is more effective than the current marketing strategies.

Phreesia sits at the epicenter of the change in the healthcare sector. As the sector changes, Phreesia will see increasing adoption. It looks well-positioned to become the incumbent solution in the sector as it was rated the best intake management vendor for the third year in a row this year.

The Company Faces Near-Term Tailwinds As Well

I believe that the current environment has two major factors that should increase adoption rates for Phreesia's solutions. First is the normalization in patient traffic following the pandemic. The entire healthcare system was stretched thin during the pandemic where parts of it that could treat COVID were operating heavily over-capacity and the rest were grossly under-capacity with patients and doctors delaying elective procedures. When the fear of the virus recedes along with case counts hopefully in 2022, we should see a backlog of procedures come to life. This, in turn, should increase the need for better efficiency and experience and increase the demand for Phreesia.

Phreesia is a key beneficiary of the tight labor market. I've noted the waste caused by admin staff above. Perhaps the best statistic that illustrates this is from Phreesia's S-1; 37% of total costs at multi-specialty practices are directly related to administrative support staff. Currently, healthcare providers are seeing rising labor costs and a tough environment to raise prices due to payor negotiations and price transparency. They will inevitably look to cut costs. The admin staff is perhaps the least essential especially when Phreesia can replace some of the workload. Phreesia is an overlooked beneficiary of labor inflation.

The Company Is Being Penalized For Making The Right Moves

Phreesia's stock price lost 43% of its value since mid-November. Broad risk-off sentiment in the market and earnings results crushed the stock. I believe that the move was overdone and that the current price is a good point to buy into the name.

The reason behind the price fall was increasing investments in growth. The company specifically said that the dollar cost of investments would rise significantly and accelerate going forward while would remain stable or fall as a share of revenues. I read this as the management taking advantage of a more attractive environment to invest in which would bring good growth per investment spend on the back of it.

I believe that investing in growth is the right strategy for a company at this stage of its growth curve. Phreesia is at the beginning of disrupting a very large sector. It must invest to trigger change as well as to solidify its incumbency. An investor in any similar company should prefer near-term revenue over near-term profitability.

Bears will be quick to point out cases where companies aggressively scale with no path to profitability. Phreesia isn't one of those companies and has a proven track record of adjusted EBITDA profitability. It could scale back investments to become profitable. But again, this wouldn't be the correct strategy and the company should continue to invest in my opinion.

Valuation Seems Rich But A Long-Term View Offers Upside

Phreesia seems extremely expensive with only two years of consensus estimates available that model deeply negative earnings. I don't think that earnings multiples are the way to model this company, however. I prefer to look at the market capitalization of $2.2bn and what it could be given the massive potential. Phreesia could easily be a multi-bagger as a disrupting SaaS company with huge white space. It isn't a faith stock either and has proven its business model and is now investing to expand.

I'm not one to often take this very high-level approach to valuation but I think it's apt in this case. Usually, I'd be turned off by the uncertain level of dilution until cash flow positivity as well as the amount of time it'd take to reach profitability. The increasing discount rates of the current macro environment would be another con to add to the list in the long-duration name. However, the size of the opportunity and the recent unwarranted sell-off sway me to a bullish stance.

Furthermore, Phreesia's multiples aren't that expensive in its sector. I've provided a comparison chart of healthcare IT peers below. I've included CY21-23 revenues from Capital IQ and compared forward multiples. Phreesia has above-mean and median growth and above-median and below-mean forward revenue multiple.

I've divided forward multiples into the growth rate to come up with an EV/Revenue/Growth value. I find that this value is useful in comparing high-growth disruptor companies as it accounts for revenue growth in valuation. It screens as significantly below the mean peer and also well below the median in terms of EV/Revenue/Growth.

I acknowledge that the company is in the worst quartile in terms of profitability but I think that the valuation after the recent drawdown along with its mouth-watering prospects offsets this. I'm a buyer of Phreesia from these levels.