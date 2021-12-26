MicroStockHub/E+ via Getty Images

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and its miners have been unbelievably volatile in recent months. After both the miners and the coin itself soared to new all-time highs during the autumn, both have plummeted back to earth once more. However, for anyone that follows these cycles, they can prove to be outstanding buying chances, provided one can handle risk.

One such miner I think is setup well for the bulls right now is Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA). The stock lost almost two-thirds of its value between mid-November and mid-December, and I think it's overdone.

Source: StockCharts

The chart setup is pretty straightforward on this one; we have price support just below and resistance just overhead. There is good price support at $32 and $30, so we'll call that a zone of support, rather than a specific point of support. In other words, I'd expect any pullback to be contained within that zone; whether it fails $32 or not isn't that important.

As far as resistance, Marathon will need to contend with prior relative highs, but more pressingly, the declining moving averages. I've annotated the declining 20-day exponential moving average, which will be the first resistance level Marathon bulls must contend with. It's currently just over head under $41, with the share price at $38. Expect at least a modest pullback off of that level because it's quite unusual to see a stock decline like Marathon has, but then just blast through the 20-day EMA on the first try.

The accumulation/distribution line remains tremendously strong at this point despite all the selling, which indicates the dip buyers remain out in force. That's a great development for the bulls and a big part of the reason why I'm bullish on Marathon's chart.

The PPO is also showing an extreme oversold condition, but also improving momentum as the short-term line is poised to cross the long-term line in a bullish manner. This guarantees us nothing, but it certainly looks like bearish momentum has reached its maximum.

Finally, I've plotted the 20-day correlation with Bitcoin for Marathon, which currently stands at 0.88. Obviously, miners are going to be correlated to the coin, and that's not a surprise. But Marathon is a leveraged way to buy Bitcoin in my view, given the moves tend to be larger (in both directions) and the correlation is almost always very high. In other words, if you're bullish on Bitcoin, you are also bullish on Marathon, and vice versa.

The bottom line on the chart is that I'm bullish this stock for technical reasons, but as we'll see below, I also happen to think Marathon is fundamentally a very sound Bitcoin miner.

Rapid scaling is your friend

The name of the game in Bitcoin mining is scale. This is true in other forms of mining as well, whether it's copper, coal, gold, or anything else that can be mined. Better scale means not only higher revenue, but better margins as high fixed costs are leveraged down on a unit basis. In Marathon's case, scale means buying more and more capacity, which it is doing quite rapidly at this point.

Source: Investor presentation

The company employs what it believes to be a superior capital allocation strategy where it buys mining machines rather than building out the infrastructure that other miners employ. In the hypothetical example provided above, the same $30M investment for Marathon in miners yields a 109% return on invested capital over a year. The infrastructure investment of the same size yields a hypothetical ROIC of just 9.3%. This is an example so take it with your proverbial grain of salt, but the idea here is that Marathon is finding better ways to use its limited capital, which is what you want as a shareholder.

This has allowed Marathon to scale tremendously quickly, as we'll see now.

Source: Investor presentation

The company purchased 133k miners by the beginning of December, and it reckons that with all of them deployed, it would own between 7% and 8% of the total global Bitcoin hash rate, or about 66 coins per day. Marathon's projected revenue from that number of coins at today's price of $50k is $3.3 million per day, or $1.2 billion annually.

Again, this is another example, but it gives you an idea of what Marathon can (and should) be when it is fully up and running, which should be in the coming months.

Marathon is also quite bullish on the price of Bitcoin longer term, and it has been building its holdings of the coin on its balance sheet. I see this as important not only because it means that any rally in Bitcoin is a rally in Marathon's shareholders' equity, but also because the company isn't simply producing Bitcoin to sell it immediately to fund operations. This increases both the potential for returns long-term, but also the risk. Consider that if Bitcoin falls to $20k or something like that, Marathon will suffer doubly. This increased leverage - and therefore, risk - is something you must be okay with if you own Marathon.

Source: Investor presentation

The company has been building its Bitcoin position steadily and there is no end in sight. Management has made it clear the team is bullish on the coin and intends to continue to hold as much as it can. With massively increased mining scale, I'd expect to see this number continue to ramp as we go forward.

A look at the financials

Now, let's take a look at how the company is funding itself. First up, we'll see the company's revenue and operating income on a trailing-twelve-months basis for the past couple of years, in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see revenue only really began to accrue recently, but it has ramped quickly. The problem is that operating losses have mounted as well, but that is to be expected. Marathon is very much in the early stages of its growth, and losses are going to be huge this year. The payoff comes next year and beyond as miners come online and have a chance to pay for themselves; more on that in a bit.

Any company that is making losses like Marathon is needs to fund its operations somehow. Below, we have the company's operating cash flow and capex in millions of dollars to see what kind of gap we're talking about. All numbers below are in millions of dollars on a TTM basis.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see the TTM operating cash flow number is -$48 million, but capex came to almost $300 million, meaning Marathon had to find $338 million in order to fund these shortfalls. As it turns out, the company knew this was coming (obviously) and planned accordingly.

Below we have the total share count in blue and the issuance of common stock in black (in dollars). Both are quarterly, and both are in millions.

Source: TIKR.com

The share count has absolutely exploded higher in the past two years as Marathon has used its common stock as a sort of piggy bank. The company issued about $550 million of stock between the September 2020 quarter and the March 2021 quarter to fund growth. That move helped secure funding for its massive mining expansion, but keep in mind these kinds of dilutive share issuances are a possibility at any time. That dilutes your share of the company, and makes it more difficult for Marathon to grow on a per-share basis.

The good news is that the huge number of share issuances provided Marathon with all the cash it needed to scale its operations, without having to use debt. Below we have net debt in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

Net debt right after the issuances was -$494 million, but as the company has spent much of that on expanding operations, net debt is up to -$242 million. Still, this is a very clean balance sheet and gives Marathon a lot of financial freedom to absorb operating losses, but also continue to improve its scale.

Let's value this thing

Valuing a Bitcoin miner is a treacherous activity to say the least, but let's have a look at revenue estimates first.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We can see revenue estimates have been pretty flat in recent quarters, so that's not particularly bullish. However, have a look at the gap between the orange line for 2021, and the blue line for 2022; there's a gulf of $567 million between the two, which represents projected revenue growth for 2022. That's the power of the company's scale coming on line in earnest, and that's the bull case for Marathon with it so far from its all-time high.

On an earnings basis, we can see there's a similarly wide gap between this year and next.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In fact, the stock is trading for just 9 times next year's earnings today, which is quite the value if you take into account all we've looked at here. I don't see a reasonable argument for that kind of valuation, other than the stock is pricing in the risk that Bitcoin plummets into next year. But if you're bearish on Bitcoin, I suspect you aren't still reading this article, or interested in buying Marathon at this point. If you're still with me, you're bullish Bitcoin (as I am), and therefore likely see Marathon as good value here.

Let's finally take a look at the stock's price-to-sales ratio to see if we can value it based on revenue.

Source: TIKR.com

The stock's valuation peaked in February at 46X forward sales, but trades today at just 6.6X. That's very near the bottom of the range, and similarly to valuing the stock based upon EPS, it looks very cheap to me.

The bottom line on Marathon, then, is that you have a rapidly-scaling miner with huge growth potential into 2022, what should be a year of bumper earnings, and a very low valuation on both revenue and earnings. The chart looks bullish here as the stock, I believe, has bottomed I the low-$30s. We'll see, but it looks full steam ahead going into 2022, and I like Marathon very much here.