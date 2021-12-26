naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

About two decades ago, the creation of inverse products that mimic the inverse of market indices dramatically expanded investors' toolkits with alternative ways of implementing bearish calls. Before the advent of these vehicles, investors had essentially three options for mitigating portfolios' volatility: short selling, buying put options, and selling future contacts. But these traditional hedging methods require some knowledge of the dynamics of options, futures, margin, and - in many cases - more sophistication from individual investors. For example, in the case of short selling, the investor must open a margin account and commit to maintain it depending on their broker's policies. Also, there is a risk of losing more than the initial capital in adverse market conditions.

Inverse products try to achieve the same objective without all requirements related traditional methods. However, this comes with a caveat as the stated objective of the hedge is for one day, contrary to their traditional peers that can cover longer period of time. The "one day" hedging investment objective sets the demarcation line between inverse ETFs' performance over long horizons vs. their traditional peers. The former often fails to replicate the underlying index inverse's return over longer periods, while the latter seems to achieve better results.

The performance shortfall of inverse ETFs over longer horizons (although this article focuses on single inverse ETFs) has been the subject of various debates by investment professionals, sophisticated individual investors, and academics. In most cases, the verdict has favored the use of inverse products as a "buy and hold" only for a few days. Investors aiming at hedging their portfolio over the medium to long term are strongly cautioned regarding the performance mismatch between the single inverse ETF and its underlying index. To illustrate this, let's take a look at the cumulative returns over the last five years of the S&P 500 represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) vs. its single inverse (-1X) counterpart, represented by ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH). We will graphically visualize in Figure 1 the performance over 1 week, 3 months, YTD and 5 years as of Nov. 30 (clockwise 1, 2, 3, 4):

We can observe that as the investment horizon increases, the degree of symmetry in the graph deteriorates ranging from almost perfect symmetry (chart 1) to lesser symmetry (chart 4). In other words, the hedge fails to hold dollar for dollar for longer periods of time, contrary to what would have occurred for a one-day investment horizon. This finding has been well documented many times before and there is no shortage of explanations from practitioners as well as academics for this situation.

According to some views, over longer horizons and especially amid higher volatility directionless markets, the return of the underlying index drifts substantially from the inverse ETF. Drifts are usually positive for the former; as volatility continues, these drifts compound and result to value erosion of the inverse ETF. The negative math has not been well understood by investors since the launch of inverse products. Some "buy and hold" investors of inverse ETFs were astonished to see record losses in their portfolios despite the negative return of the underlying index over the same investment period. In the last decade, manufacturers have improved communication regarding the returns of these products; in some case cases after lawsuits and regulatory intervention.

Most of the literature about inverse ETFs' returns leaned toward the unsuitability of these vehicles over longer holding periods. Examples include "4 Reasons Why Inverse ETFs Are Broken & Here's A Better Solution" and "ETF Education: The Problem With Inverse/Leveraged ETFs." On the other hand, a few studies, such as understanding returns of leverage and inverse ETFs, concluded that inverse ETFs bashing has been overdone. There might be some avenue for their effective use, especially with regard to the single inverse ETFs.

Taking a closer look at the performance differential of SH vs. SPY for each month in 2021 (Table 1), there are many instances where the shortfall between the inverse ETF and the underlying index is relatively small. Moreover, over the entire 11 months from January to November the performance differential was about 1.4% in favor of the SPY. This is not always the case each year, but remains a possible occurrence among the distribution of the returns. A well-structured portfolio on the long side can potentially generate returns to offset the cost.

Table 1: Calendar monthly returns and returns differentials between SPY and SH 2021-SPY Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Total -1.8 2.7 4.4 5.2 -0.1 2.3 1.3 2.3 -4.8 7.8 1.4 NA 22.2 2021-SH 1.5 -2.9 -4.8 -5.1 -0.1 -2.5 -1.6 -2.5 4.7 -7.7 -1.6 NA -20.8 Diff -0.3 -0.2 -0.4 0.1 -0.2 -0.2 -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 0.1 -0.2 1.4 Source: Data from Yahoo Finance, calculations by author.

A "one-day" investment horizon is not very common; usually that horizon spans a few days or longer. Thus, to protect their portfolios against adverse markets conditions over longer period of time, investors need to be creative with single inverse ETFs. For instance, you could be long a high conviction portfolio with a few high-quality dividend stocks while buying some insurance via SH. The high dividend yield will reduce the shortfall, while the inverse ETF will provide downside protection. A question might arise as to why investors should even attempt to use a single inverse ETF for hedging, given some of the drawbacks mentioned. The answer is that they are relatively easier to use across a broad range of accounts, including retirement and non-retirement accounts. Also, there is no need to set up of margin accounts along with margin rules and requirements.

One aspect of the simplicity of these investment vehicles pertains to how their implementation in an assets allocation or hedging framework becomes straightforward for the average investor. In the following scenario, an investor has a high conviction on a concentrated portfolio of three high beta stocks: Xilinx (XLNX), NVIDIA (NVDA) and Devon Energy (DVN). To provide some downside protection to the portfolio, they can allocate part of the assets to SH. This is seamlessly done by tweaking the weight of the hedge (SH) depending on their view and markets conditions (Table 2).

Table 2: This table shows the ending portfolio beta of three high beta stocks under different hedging scenarios XLNX NVDA DVN SH Portfolio Beta 5 years individual stock beta 1.19 1.6 1.69 -1 Base scenario (no hedge) 1.49 weight 0.33 0.33 0.33 0 scenario 1 0.99 weight 1 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.2 scenario 2 0.74 weight 2 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.3 scenario 3 0.24 weight 3 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.50 Source: Data from Yahoo Finance. Calculations by author.

In the above table, initially the 5 years' portfolio beta with no hedge is about 1.49. The investor might want to reduce it to the market beta's level by allocation 20% to the inverse ETF SH (scenario 1); this modifies the overall portfolio beta to 0.99. In scenario 2, the investor is more bearish and can increase the allocation of SH to 30%; the portfolio becomes about 25% less volatile than the market. Then in scenario 3, the high beta portfolio can be altered to a low beta (or almost market neutral) by allocation 50% to SH. By holding high-conviction stocks on the long side for the long term and hedging the short side with a single inverse ETF, an investor can protect their portfolio without the use of options or futures.

Conclusion

Single inverse ETFs (as opposed to their leveraged inverse -2X or -3X peers) have the potential to insure portfolios in some situations against adverse markets conditions. Although they are designed to replicate the performance of the underlying index for one day, the return shortfall sometimes appears manageable over longer horizons. That shortfall can be considered part of the cost of the hedge.

This article has shown how mitigating portfolio risk through a single inverse ETF is less cumbersome. There is no doubt that a single inverse ETF can lead to value erosion in some market regimes. The possibility of holding it for more than one day does not provide an answer to the effective holding period. Can they be held for one week? One month? Three months? Six months? And how can we structure the long side of the portfolio for the hedge to generate acceptable risk-adjusted return? In the future, I plan to explore whether or not a portfolio of a few high-dividend stocks on the long side and a single inverse ETF on the short side can be a winner over the medium term.