Come on, folks. At least admit it to yourself. This just does not make sense to most of you.
As COVID began to spread like wildfire again, so many assumed that it would have a negative impact on the market. And, please do not deny it, as there were dozens (if not hundreds) of articles written over the last several weeks warning us of the dire consequences of this COVID strain on the market.
To take us further into the twilight zone, the Fed recently announced its intentions to tighten, along with 3 rate hikes in the coming year. While the mantra has been that a Fed tightening would cause the market to drop, here we are at new all-time highs again.
At some point, when do you come to the realization that this simply does not matter to the market?
Bill Murray also said it quite well decades ago:
I once read a statement by Dennis Gartman that I think is quite apropos at this time:
"We have learned that economic news doesn’t matter until it matters and then it matters… a lot."
Effectively, what Mr. Gartman is saying is that none of this matters until the market actually cares to make it matter. In other words, until the market completes its rally, it really does not care about any of this negative news, and will continue to discount all bad news thrown at it. This is the hallmark of a bull market.
Or, as one of my members also noted today:
“Mar 2020 should have been the last straw for any FA traders.”
In the meantime, the market has been playing almost perfect Fibonacci Pinball (our method of applying Elliott Wave analysis), and has now rallied to our next resistance target from my last article. And while we still can extend a bit higher before that pullback begins, I'm now expecting that we can begin a pullback at any time now.
At this point in time, if we are indeed heading up to the 4900+ region in the coming weeks, I would not expect that the next pullback would break down below the 4700SPX region. And, as long as we hold over that support in the coming week or so, then my next upside target is minimally in the 4860SPX region off the next pullback towards 4700SPX.
And while many of you have retained bearish biases during this bull market, you will likely get your bearish wishes fulfilled in a few months' time. But, for now, as long as the market provides us with a corrective pullback and holds the 4700SPX region in the coming days, we will be attacking the 4900SPX region in early 2021.
