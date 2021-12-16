janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

I am a full-blooded value investor. My beliefs and mindset will not allow me to buy shares in companies that I find to be overvalued, no matter how high in quality that company may be. Furthermore, I fully understand that a quality stock may underperform the market for years, which can eventually wear down even the most seasoned investors. Yet, when a quality business continues to grow their earnings, as well as their dividend, at a steady pace, then mean reversion will eventually take place. When searching for a stock that meets this criteria, look no further than Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

The Workshop:

Bristol Myers continues to operate in one key segment, biopharmaceuticals. The goal of BMY is to combine the scale, resources, and capabilities of a large pharmaceutical, with the speed and focus on innovation of a biotech company. BMY looks to discover unique compounds, develop these into safe, effective drugs, and then market them to the masses through doctors and hospitals. Over the past decade or so, BMY has chosen to divest much of its non-pharmaceutical divisions, in order to focus on branded specialty drugs, an area with strong pricing power. One of the main areas of study is immune-oncology, a form of cancer treatment which uses the power of the bodies own immune system to prevent, control, and eliminate cancer.

BMY relies heavily on patents to protect drugs from being manufactured by other companies. These patents only protect drugs exclusivity for so many years, before expiring and opening the door for generic competition. Therefore, BMY must continually replenish their pipeline with new compounds or find additional uses for existing drugs, in order to extend patents. Often times, BMY will rely on partnerships and acquisitions to bolster their drug pipeline.

BMY's most recent two acquisitions consist of MyoKardia for $13.1B in cash, as well as Celgene for $74B. Through the Celgene acquisition, BMY inherited cancer drug Revlimid, currently their highest grossing drug. These acquisitions can prove to be a quick, albeit expensive, way to ensure that they will have a diverse set of proven drugs to continue producing revenues and fuel research and development.

(Source: Statista)

Performance:

Bristol Myers' most recent Q3 results beat analysts' estimates on both the top and bottom line. Revenues of $11.62B beat estimates by 100M and represented 10.2% Y/Y growth. Non-GAAP EPS of $2.00 beat estimates by $0.08 and was ahead of Q3 2020 by an impressive 22.6%.

Management has slightly raised the lower end of guidance for FY2021 EPS to $7.40-$7.55. This would equate to 15% to 17% growth over the previous year. If we take the mid-point of management's FY 2021 EPS, this would mean that since 2016, Bristol Myers has managed to grow EPS from $2.83 to $7.58, or an astounding total of 268%. This is an impressive feat for any company, so obviously shares will have skyrocketed over this time frame. Right?

Wrong! First, let us review results on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, where Bristol Myers' shares have shown a horrendous performance when compared to the market as a whole, measured by the SPDR SP 500 ETF (SPY). While the SPY is showing an impressive YTD return of 23.85%, BMY has actually declined by 0.94%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Things get worse when viewed over a five-year period, as Bristol Myers' performance becomes even more appalling. During a period where SPY saw annualized returns of a whopping 16.47%, BMY only managed to return slightly higher than 4% annualized.

(Source: FASTgraphs)

So how can I make a bullish case for a company that has so clearly lagged the market? Well, because I invest first and foremost in the underlying business, and in this case, BMY has continued to consistently grow both sales and earnings. Thus, when I am able to find a company with Bristol Myers' growing fundamentals, the next step is to take a peek at the valuation.

Valuation:

Let me just come right out and say it: Bristol Myers is cheap. With a closing price on Dec. 21 of $61.45, shares of Bristol Myers are trading with a blended P/E of just 8.21x. Essentially, investors are valuing shares as if the company will experience negative growth. However, this is not the case. After growing EPS by around 17% this year, analysts expect growth to average right around 6% annually for the next 5 years. A far cry from negative growth.

(Source: FASTgraphs)

Bristol Myers has traded with an average blended P/E over the past 5 years of 16.95x. Their 10-year average comes in even higher at 19.2x. This means BMY is trading at more than a 50% discount to their 5- and 10-year averages. If BMY were to trade essentially flat until the end of 2023, we could expect annual returns of around 8.5%. Yet, if shares were to trade up to a more reasonable 15 times earnings, investors could expect themselves to realize returns of over 40% annualized.

(Source: FASTgraphs)

While this may seem farfetched, mean reversion can be a powerful tool for value investors. This is why buying undervalued shares in high-quality companies, can result in truly impressive outperformance.

Gifts Aplenty:

On Dec. 13, Bristol Myers announced a healthy 10.2% dividend increase, and with it, extended their streak of raising the dividend to 15 years. This followed a 9% raise in 2020, along with a 9.8% in 2019. BMY now yields a juicy 3.5% dividend.

What's more amazing, is that after gifting investors with 3 years of near double-digit raises, BMY sports a low payout ratio of only 28% based on the mid-point of managements FY2021 guidance. With key patent cliffs looming, I believe keeping the payout ratio low is the correct move. This will allow room for higher research and development, as well as future acquisitions.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

If we were to conservatively project earnings to grow at half the rate that analysts expect, or 3% annually, management could continue to grow the dividend at a 10% clip over the next 5 years and would still only boast a payout ratio in the 40% range. This matches the current payout ratio of rivals such as AbbVie (ABBV) and Merck (MRK).

While not known for aggressively buying back shares over the years, I believe BMY's management has finally acknowledged that shares in their company are being highly discounted by the market. Through the first 3 quarters of 2021, management has retired $3.5B worth of shares. Even more impressive is their announcement of an addition $15B in authorized repurchases. This equates to nearly 11% of BMY's total market cap. Not only does this increase overall ownership in the company for each shareholder, but it will also have a profoundly positive effect on EPS figures.

Risks And Worries?

Like with any equity investment, Bristol Myers is not without risk. These risk can be directly connected to BMY's recent underperformance, and have the potential to continue to effect share price moving forward. There are currently three main risk that I consider pertinent to understand before deciding whether to invest in BMY.

The pharmaceutical industry as a whole has found itself plagued by constant pressure from politicians to pass a bill that would lower drug prices. Proponents of this bill contend that big pharmaceutical companies charge excessive rates for drugs, especially in the U.S., which limits access for many of the people in need of these drugs. Yet, the main argument against cutting drug prices is the effect it would have on future innovation of new medicines.

Those against the bill contend that lower drug prices will force pharmaceutical companies to reduce research and development spending, which will have negative ramifications on the development of effective, new drugs. A recently released report would appear to back this premise. Furthermore, large pharmaceutical companies, such as BMY, hold immense power and influence in political circles and enacting price cuts has proven very difficult in the past. While this certainly remains a threat, implementation would take many years, with constant litigation, that would no doubt cause changes to the final result.

Another risk associated with BMY involves their most recent acquisitions of Celgene and MyoKardia. These acquisitions have caused BMY's debt to balloon from under $6B in 2018 to where it stands today at $45.8B. Consequently, BMY's net debt to EBITDA skyrocket to 3.63. Although since the acquisition, BMY has managed to cut their debt to EBITDA by more than half, and managed to pay down an additional $6B of debt in the first three quarters of this year. Still, the risk remains that BMY's management is unable to successfully integrate these businesses and pay off the large debt loads involved.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Lastly, perhaps the most pressing concern for investors is the looming loss of exclusivity (LOE) that Bristol Myers faces on three of its largest drugs by revenue. These drugs, in order of total sales, are Revlimid, Eliquis, and Opdivo. Revlimid is their best producing drug, having brought in $3.3B in the third quarter, and also the one facing the most immediate threat to revenues. Bristol Myers will begin losing patent protection for Revlimid in 2022. Yet, Elquis' and Opdivo's patents don't begin expiring till 2026 and 2028 respectively.

What investors need to understand is that once a drug begins to lose patent protection, revenues do not immediately fall to zero. This gives the business time to make up for lost revenue through approval of other drugs or acquisitions. In BMY's case they currently have many blockbuster drugs (which is considered to be any drug with annual sales exceeding $1B), as well as a robust pipeline of drugs in different stages of development. Management believes BMY's pipeline consist of up to $25B in annual revenue.

(Source: Bristol Myers Earnings Presentation)

The Right Time To Buy:

I am not a market-timer. I do not claim to know how a company's shares will perform over short time frames. Having said that, I believe if there were ever a great time to buy shares in BMY over the past three years or so, now is that time. Since right around mid-August, shares of the SPY ETF have risen by more than 6%. However, over this same time frame, BMY's shares have cratered by almost 9%. Why is that?

The answer is tax-loss harvesting. This is the act of selling shares in a company of which an investor has experienced a loss, for the benefit of offsetting capital gains, in order to pay less in taxes. Institutional investors will also participate in this practice, usually during the month of October. Naturally, all of this selling only fuels further price declines in the losing stock.

In a year in which the market has experienced incredible returns, BMY remains one of the few stocks that offer investors the opportunity for tax-loss harvesting. This may have played a large part in the sell off of BMY's stock over the past several months. In order to keep investors from realizing losses and then immediately buying back shares, the IRS requires a 30-day window from the time shares are sold, until the time an investor can buy back shares of the same company. Many of these investors will still wish to participate in the future gains BMY has to offer. Therefore, after the 30-day window is up, we could see a rush back into BMY, as this stock offers one of the most compelling plays of 2022.

You Have Options:

If you're anything like me, you look for the largest margin of safety possible when making purchases. Especially when adding a new name to your portfolio. It can be scary adding a company that has underperformed for many years in a row.

Fortunately, there are other ways to possibly gain exposure to Bristol Myers other than just buying at current prices. One of these ways would be to sell cash-secured puts. I explained this concept in detail in my previous article on Cigna:

By selling out of the money (OTM) cash-secured puts, this will allow you to essentially have your cake, and eat it too. OTM, Cash-secured puts are an option strategy that involves choosing a future date and strike price, then selling a put contract at a lower price than what shares currently trade for. If at any time during the life of the option shares trade at or below your strike price, shares may be assigned to you by the buyer. Otherwise, shares expire worthless, and you walk away with the premium, free to sell another option contract if you so wish. The risk here being that shares could drop substantially lower than the strike price and you would still be forced to buy at that price. In order to compensate you for this risk, the buyer will pay you a premium up front, that is yours to keep no matter what.

My goal is for at least 15% annualized returns when selling cash-secured puts. So by selling the January 21st $60 puts on Bristol Myers for $0.80, this works out to an annualized return of over 17%. This only offers a margin of safety of 3.2%, though with BMY already selling for such an attractive price, margin of safety is not as important to me in this trade. Just know that by the time this article in published, the prices associated with these options may have changed, yet the principles remain the same.

Wrapping Up:

I realize this is the third straight article I have written on a stock in the healthcare industry. I promise I cover more than just this sector. Nevertheless, I believe when an opportunity like this presents itself, when an entire sector is underperforming due to scenarios that may never materialize, we as investors must take advantage.

While I do not pretend to know how a stock will behave in the short term, I do believe there are forces at play here that should allow us to predict the near-term outperformance of Bristol Myers' stock. History has shown time and time again that industries move in and out of favor, which can usually be tied to where we stand in the current economic cycle. Healthcare has remained out of favor for quite some time, and we appear to have reached the ideal point for an investment in this sector.

Again, Bristol Myers is not without risk. Pharmaceutical companies must constantly race against time to develop new drugs ahead of upcoming patent cliffs. Even so, Bristol Myers has been dealing with this effectively for many years. If they are unable to meet their goals internally, then often times they will look outside themselves. Whether that be partnerships, or acquisitions, management has shown that they will continue to grow and innovate. For my money, Bristol Myers offers one of the most, if not the most, compelling investments in the market today.

Yet, as investors positions their portfolio for Uncle Sam, tax professionals will often times advise clients to sell the losers. There is no doubt about it, Bristol Myers was a loser in 2021. That doesn't change the fact that Bristol Myers is a blue-chip company, that has more than tripled earnings in the last decade, and is trading for less than nine times earnings. Whether you choose to go long through purchasing shares directly, or through the selling of cash-secured puts, one thing is certain, Bristol Myers is a strong buy for 2022.