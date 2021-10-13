2022 is sure to be an exciting year for the stock market, with lots of twists and turns.
These are just some of the headline-grabbing news that could spook markets next year and bring historical volatility back to Wall Street.
(Source: Jill Mislinski)
Here are all the pullbacks and downturns since the 2009 lows, during which stocks soared 600%.
If you want to minimize the risk of short-term downturns then there is a very simple strategy you can use.
You can buy anti-bubble blue-chips.
According to Ben Graham, anti-bubble blue-chips are blue-chip quality companies that are priced for negative growth. Except that they aren't actually growing at negative rates nor are they expected to in the future.
In other words, anti-bubble blue-chips are one of the lowest risk strategies because
So let me tell you why Manulife Financial (MFC), and Cardinal Health (CAH), are two anti-bubble blue-chip bargains that can help you achieve a rich 2022 and far beyond.
And I'll also show you how combining these two anti-bubble blue-chips with one of the safest 8+% yielders on Wall Street along with a speculative hyper-growth blue-chip, can potentially deliver a 2.9% very safe yield today and 35% annual income growth tomorrow.
Finally, I'll showcase how shadow indexing, Wall Street's favorite dirty secret, can help you retire in safety and splendor.
In other words, I'll teach you how to turn high-yield anti-bubble blue-chips into a rich retirement cash minting dream machine.
Reasons To Potentially Buy Manulife Financial
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|
Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Safe Midstream
|6.1%
|6.2%
|12.3%
|8.6%
|6.2%
|Manulife Financial
|4.9%
|9.0%
|13.9%
|9.7%
|7.4%
|Safe Midstream + Growth
|3.3%
|8.5%
|11.8%
|8.3%
|5.9%
|REITs
|3.0%
|7.0%
|9.9%
|6.9%
|4.6%
|High-Yield
|2.7%
|11.0%
|13.7%
|9.6%
|7.2%
|MFC + Hyper-Growth
|2.5%
|29.5%
|32.0%
|22.4%
|20.0%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.3%
|8.9%
|11.2%
|7.8%
|5.5%
|Value
|2.1%
|12.1%
|14.2%
|10.0%
|7.6%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|1.9%
|5.1%
|7.0%
|4.9%
|2.5%
|REITs + Growth
|1.8%
|8.9%
|10.6%
|7.4%
|5.0%
|High-Yield + Growth
|1.7%
|11.0%
|12.7%
|8.9%
|6.5%
|10-Year US Treasury
|1.39%
|0.0%
|1.4%
|1.0%
|-1.4%
|S&P 500
|1.4%
|8.5%
|9.9%
|6.9%
|4.5%
|Nasdaq (Growth)
|0.7%
|11.0%
|11.7%
|8.2%
|5.8%
(Source: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)
MFC is expected to outperform even the Nasdaq over time and yields a very safe 4.9% today.
And combined with hyper-growth can deliver Buffett-like long-term returns with aristocrat beating income today and mind-blowing income growth tomorrow.
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
MFC, for anyone comfortable with its risk profile, is as close to a perfect high-yield blue-chip opportunity as exists on Wall Street today.
Reasons To Potentially Buy Cardinal Health
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|
Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Safe Midstream
|6.1%
|6.2%
|12.3%
|8.6%
|6.2%
|Cardinal Health
|4.0%
|6.9%
|10.9%
|7.6%
|5.3%
|Safe Midstream + Growth
|3.3%
|8.5%
|11.8%
|8.3%
|5.9%
|REITs
|3.0%
|7.0%
|9.9%
|6.9%
|4.6%
|High-Yield
|2.7%
|11.0%
|13.7%
|9.6%
|7.2%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.3%
|8.9%
|11.2%
|7.8%
|5.5%
|Value
|2.1%
|12.1%
|14.2%
|10.0%
|7.6%
|CAH + Hyper-Growth
|2.0%
|28.5%
|30.5%
|21.3%
|18.9%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|1.9%
|5.1%
|7.0%
|4.9%
|2.5%
|REITs + Growth
|1.8%
|8.9%
|10.6%
|7.4%
|5.0%
|High-Yield + Growth
|1.7%
|11.0%
|12.7%
|8.9%
|6.5%
|10-Year US Treasury
|1.39%
|0.0%
|1.4%
|1.0%
|-1.4%
|S&P 500
|1.4%
|8.5%
|9.9%
|6.9%
|4.5%
|Nasdaq (Growth)
|0.7%
|11.0%
|11.7%
|8.2%
|5.8%
(Source: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)
CAH on its own offers a very generous and safe 4% yield and analysts expect it will beat the S&P over time.
Combined with hyper-growth and you could potentially enjoy Peter Lynch-like 30% returns over time.
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, CAH is one of the most reasonable and prudent high-yield aristocrats you can buy today.
Not just with nearly 3X the market's yield but also with over 3X the 5-year risk-adjusted expected returns.
All three anti-bubble blue-chips (read the full version of this article at DK here, via a 2-week free trial, to find out the other two blue-chips that make this dividend growth machine work) combine to create one of the world's best anti-bubble combinations.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|
Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Safe Midstream
|6.1%
|6.2%
|12.3%
|8.6%
|6.2%
|Anti-Bubble Blue-Chips
|5.8%
|6.3%
|12.1%
|8.5%
|6.1%
|Safe Midstream + Growth
|3.3%
|8.5%
|11.8%
|8.3%
|5.9%
|REITs
|3.0%
|7.0%
|9.9%
|6.9%
|4.6%
|Anti-Bubble Blue-Chips + Hyper-Growth
|2.9%
|28.2%
|31.1%
|21.7%
|19.4%
|High-Yield
|2.7%
|11.0%
|13.7%
|9.6%
|7.2%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.3%
|8.9%
|11.2%
|7.8%
|5.5%
|Value
|2.1%
|12.1%
|14.2%
|10.0%
|7.6%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|1.9%
|5.1%
|7.0%
|4.9%
|2.5%
|REITs + Growth
|1.8%
|8.9%
|10.6%
|7.4%
|5.0%
|High-Yield + Growth
|1.7%
|11.0%
|12.7%
|8.9%
|6.5%
|10-Year US Treasury
|1.39%
|0.0%
|1.4%
|1.0%
|-1.4%
|S&P 500
|1.4%
|8.5%
|9.9%
|6.9%
|4.5%
|Nasdaq (Growth)
|0.7%
|11.0%
|11.7%
|8.2%
|5.8%
(Source: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)
5.8% very safe yield today and potentially Nasdaq beating returns tomorrow? Yes please, I'll have some of that.
And in the short-term? This 5.8% yielding anti-bubble blue-chip combo is 32% undervalued. This means almost 4X the market's risk-adjusted expected returns.
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
And what if you combine these anti-bubble blue-chips with speculative hyper-growth?
2.9% very safe yield, 34% undervalued, and 16.5% risk-adjusted expected returns.
For anyone comfortable with these companies' risk profiles, this is one of the most reasonable and prudent anti-bubble combinations you can make 5% or less of your portfolio.
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
Why combine high-yield anti-bubble blue-chips with speculative hyper-growth?
I have 100% of my life savings invested via the principles of the DK Zen Phoenix strategy.
The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes.
- Mark Twain
Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.
So let's take a look at how our collection of anti-bubble blue-chips has done over time, in order to showcase some valuation and potentially life-changing investing lessons.
Total Returns Since 2019 (Annual Rebalancing)
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
Valuable Investing Lessons From History
That's the benefit of diversification. Oh and let's not forget that in just two years investors who combined yield with growth and growth yield saw 145% inflation-adjusted returns, better than the market's 76% in one of the greatest bull runs in US history.
And of course, what we really care about is income growth.
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
|Portfolio
|2019 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|Annual Income Growth
|Starting Yield
|2021 Yield On Cost
|Anti-Bubble Blue-Chips
|$57
|$71
|11.61%
|5.7%
|7.1%
|Hyper-Growth Stock
|$0
|$0
|NA
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Anti-Bubbles + Hyper-Growth
|$28
|$91
|80.28%
|2.8%
|9.1%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
Just like today, in 2019 this combo of four blue-chips (one a speculative hyper-growth blue-chip) yielded 2.8%.
But while the anti-bubble blue-chips delivered very impressive 11.6% income growth thanks to dividend reinvestment and rebalancing the anti-bubble + hyper-growth combo delivered mind-bending 80% income growth.
Of course, in the future analysts don't expect 80% income growth to continue.
|Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|
Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus
|63.27%
|44.29%
|37.65%
|35.25%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet Research)
They expect "just" 63% annual income growth, which works out to 35% annual income growth adjusted for the risk of companies not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes.
2.9% very safe yield today and 35% annual income growth for the foreseeable future? That's what I call a potentially prudent use of 5% (or less) of your portfolio.
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.5% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|28.7% CAGR Anti-Bubble/Hyper-Growth
|Difference Between Anti-Bubble/Hyper-Growth And S&P
|5
|$1,435.63
|$1,517.57
|$3,530.96
|$2,095.33
|10
|$2,061.03
|$2,303.01
|$12,467.67
|$10,406.64
|15
|$2,958.88
|$3,494.97
|$44,022.85
|$41,063.98
|20
|$4,247.85
|$5,303.85
|$155,442.92
|$151,195.07
|25
|$6,098.34
|$8,048.94
|$548,862.64
|$542,764.30
|30
|$8,754.96
|$12,214.80
|$1,938,011.76
|$1,929,256.80
|35
|$12,568.87
|$18,536.77
|$6,843,040.99
|$6,830,472.12
|40
|$18,044.24
|$28,130.78
|$24,162,500.51
|$24,144,456.27
|45
|$25,904.84
|$42,690.33
|$85,316,810.38
|$85,290,905.54
|50
|$37,189.75
|$64,785.41
|$301,250,200.91
|$301,213,011.16
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet Research)
Even if these companies can only grow as expected for a decade, that's potentially a 12 bagger.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats/S&P
|Ratio Anti-Bubble/Hyper-Growth Vs S&P 500
|5
|1.06
|2.46
|10
|1.12
|6.05
|15
|1.18
|14.88
|20
|1.25
|36.59
|25
|1.32
|90.00
|30
|1.40
|221.36
|35
|1.47
|544.44
|40
|1.56
|1339.07
|45
|1.65
|3293.47
|50
|1.74
|8100.36
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet Research)
And 6X more than analysts expect from the S&P 500.
And what about that 35% income growth?
|Time Frame (Years)
|Annual Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Income (Per $1,000 Investment)
|Amount Of Income Increase
|Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost
|Inflation-Adjusted Income From $100,000 Investment
|Average Retired Couple's Annual Social Security
|Total Inflation-Adjusted Annual Income
|Total Monthly Inflation- Adjusted Annual Income
|5
|$126.72
|4.53
|12.67%
|$12,671.98
|$39,768
|$52,440
|$4,370
|10
|$573.50
|20.48
|57.35%
|$57,349.65
|$39,768
|$97,118
|$8,093
|15
|$2,595.48
|92.70
|259.55%
|$259,547.67
|$39,768
|$299,316
|$24,943
|20
|$11,746.37
|419.51
|1174.64%
|$1,174,636.54
|$39,768
|$1,214,405
|$101,200
|25
|$53,160.60
|1898.59
|5316.06%
|$5,316,060.02
|$39,768
|$5,355,828
|$446,319
|30
|$240,589.26
|8592.47
|24058.93%
|$24,058,926.46
|$39,768
|$24,098,694
|$2,008,225
|35
|$1,088,836.36
|38887.01
|108883.64%
|$108,883,635.64
|$39,768
|$108,923,404
|$9,076,950
|40
|$4,927,753.58
|175991.20
|492775.36%
|$492,775,358.41
|$39,768
|$492,815,126
|$41,067,927
|45
|$22,301,565.56
|796484.48
|2230156.56%
|$2,230,156,555.90
|$39,768
|$2,230,196,324
|$185,849,694
|50
|$100,930,336.29
|3604654.87
|10093033.63%
|$10,093,033,628.77
|$39,768
|$10,093,073,397
|$841,089,450
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet Research)
If these companies can grow as expected for just the first decade then $100,000 investment could be generating $57,000 per year in inflation-adjusted dividends.
Including the average retired couple's social security? That's $97,118 or $8,093 per month.
And that's from less than 20% of the savings of the median retired American couple.
So is Dividend Sensei saying to put 100% of your life savings into just four companies? Absolutely not.
On Wall Street, shadow indexing is one of the dirty secrets that fund managers use to try to keep their jobs while still extracting high fees from investors.
Let me show you what I mean. Say you're a fund manager benchmarking against the standard 60/40 stock/bond retirement portfolio. Take 50% of the money and put it into the benchmark, and then use the other half for active stock picking. And here's the result.
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
This kind of shadow indexing gets fund managers a bonus, minimizes the risk of getting fired for losing to the benchmark for too long, and allows the fund company to charge 0.75% expenses ratios, the new going rate for actively managed ETFs.
This is a low-risk/high probability strategy that Wall Street uses to cover its ass and take your money through high fees.
But you can use it to potentially retire in safety and splendor.
Let's take the median retired couple who has $555,000 saved for retirement when they turn 65.
Remember that the hyper-growth stock we're using today is speculative and medium-risk. That means a 2.5% or less max risk allocation and since we're using equal amounts of both yield and growth, this means a 5% total allocation to these four blue-chips.
|Portfolio
|Invested
|Yield
|Annual Income
|Inflation, Risk And Tax Adjusted Consensus Income Growth
|Annual Income Year 30
|60/40
|$555,086
|1.9%
|$10,547
|0.6%
|$11,235
|Anti-Bubble/Hyper-Growth
|$555,086
|2.8%
|$15,542
|35.25%
|$318,340
|60/40
|$527,332
|1.9%
|$10,019
|0.6%
|$10,673
|Anti-Bubble/Hyper-Growth
|$27,754
|2.8%
|$777
|35.25%
|$15,917
|Annual Income Year 1 (5% Anti-Bubble/Hyper-Growth, 95% 60/40)
|$10,796
|Annual Income Year 10 (5% Anti-Bubble/Hyper-Growth, 95% 60/40)
|$26,590
|Extra Income In Year 1
|$250
|Extra Income In Year 30
|$15,355
|Extra Monthly Income In Year 1
|$21
|Extra Monthly Income In Year 10
|$1,280
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet Research)
Just a 5% allocation and within 10 years you're potentially looking at an extra $15,000 per year or nearly $1,300 per month in safe and rapidly growing retirement income.
That's a free car and a free vacation. In fact, it could be enough to buy a rental property via a 30-year mortgage and earn even more retirement income!
Or just reinvest part of it into more Zen Phoenix yield + growth combinations and watch your retirement income and lifestyle grow at an exponential rate.
Shadow indexing combined with the world's best high-yield anti-bubble blue-chips and hyper-growth at a reasonable price is the prudent way to retire in safety and splendor.
If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." - Warren Buffett.
There is only way anyone can retire in comfort or splendor and it doesn't take a financial miracle.
All it takes is
There's your rich retirement miracle right there.
Today I've shown how MFC, CAH, either alone or together with an 8+% yielding Ultra SWAN, offer exceptional risk-adjusted expected returns, and very safe, generous, and steadily growing income.
If all you want is high-yield anti-bubble blue-chip bargains, then just stop right there, and enjoy your 5.8% yield and 12.2% long-term return potential.
But if you want to maximize retirement income, then combining these three anti-bubble blue-chips with a certain hyper-growth blue-chip is a great way to potentially generate 35% annual income growth.
And within a 95% shadow-indexed portfolio, with just 5% allocated to these four blue-chips, you could potentially turn the median retired couple's retirement nest-egg into an extra $15,300 per year in inflation-adjusted within a decade.
That's money you can safely enjoy on whatever your heart desires. Or you can reinvest a portion of that extra income into other income-producing assets, like other Zen Phoenix combinations of high-yield and hyper-growth.
This holiday season Santa is delivering a dividend miracle on rich retirement street.
Except it's not a miracle, it's just math, disciplined financial science, and prudent risk management.
From everyone at Dividend Kings, I want to wish you a safe, healthy, and relaxing holiday season and a happy and prosperous new year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Research Terminal, Phoenix Watchlist, Company Screener, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CAH, MFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns CAH, and MFC in our retirement portfolios.
Comments (44)