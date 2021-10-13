SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

2022 is sure to be an exciting year for the stock market, with lots of twists and turns.

Omicron

Fed rate hikes

inflation

mid-term elections

These are just some of the headline-grabbing news that could spook markets next year and bring historical volatility back to Wall Street.

(Source: Jill Mislinski)

Here are all the pullbacks and downturns since the 2009 lows, during which stocks soared 600%.

If you want to minimize the risk of short-term downturns then there is a very simple strategy you can use.

You can buy anti-bubble blue-chips.

According to Ben Graham, anti-bubble blue-chips are blue-chip quality companies that are priced for negative growth. Except that they aren't actually growing at negative rates nor are they expected to in the future.

In other words, anti-bubble blue-chips are one of the lowest risk strategies because

as long as they grow faster than zero

and you don't become a forced seller for emotional or financial reasons

it's literally impossible to lose money over the long-term

So let me tell you why Manulife Financial (MFC), and Cardinal Health (CAH), are two anti-bubble blue-chip bargains that can help you achieve a rich 2022 and far beyond.

And I'll also show you how combining these two anti-bubble blue-chips with one of the safest 8+% yielders on Wall Street along with a speculative hyper-growth blue-chip, can potentially deliver a 2.9% very safe yield today and 35% annual income growth tomorrow.

Finally, I'll showcase how shadow indexing, Wall Street's favorite dirty secret, can help you retire in safety and splendor.

In other words, I'll teach you how to turn high-yield anti-bubble blue-chips into a rich retirement cash minting dream machine.

Manulife Financial: One Of The Best Insurance Blue-Chips You've Never Heard Of

Further Reading

Reasons To Potentially Buy Manulife Financial

79% low-risk 10/13 blue-chip

7-year dividend growth streak

24% historically undervalued (potentially good buy)

fair value: $24.25

6.8 PE vs historical 11.5

priced for -3.4% CAGR growth according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula

A stable credit rating = 0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk

risk management consensus 83rd industry percentile = very good = 91st risk management percentile on the Master List

very safe 4.9% yield (85% safety score)

4% to 10% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range

9.0% CAGR median growth consensus

5-year consensus total return potential: 15% to 25% CAGR

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% 8.6% 6.2% Manulife Financial 4.9% 9.0% 13.9% 9.7% 7.4% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 5.9% REITs 3.0% 7.0% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% High-Yield 2.7% 11.0% 13.7% 9.6% 7.2% MFC + Hyper-Growth 2.5% 29.5% 32.0% 22.4% 20.0% Dividend Aristocrats 2.3% 8.9% 11.2% 7.8% 5.5% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.2% 10.0% 7.6% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.5% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.0% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.5% 10-Year US Treasury 1.39% 0.0% 1.4% 1.0% -1.4% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.5% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 11.0% 11.7% 8.2% 5.8%

(Source: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)

MFC is expected to outperform even the Nasdaq over time and yields a very safe 4.9% today.

And combined with hyper-growth can deliver Buffett-like long-term returns with aristocrat beating income today and mind-blowing income growth tomorrow.

MFC 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

MFC 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

if MFC grows as expected and returns to historical mid-range fair value

then 149% total returns or 20% CAGR

compared to 24% for the S&P 500

potentially more 6X the market's consensus return potential

MFC Investment Decision Score

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

MFC, for anyone comfortable with its risk profile, is as close to a perfect high-yield blue-chip opportunity as exists on Wall Street today.

more than 3X the market's yield

5X the risk-adjusted expected returns

Cardinal Health: A Dividend Aristocrat Priced For Death Whose Growth Prospects Are Steadily Improving

Reasons To Potentially Buy Cardinal Health

78% low-risk 11/13 SWAN quality dividend aristocrat

37-year dividend growth streak

32% historically undervalued (potentially good buy)

fair value: $73.26

7.6 PE vs historical 13

priced for -1.8% CAGR growth according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula

BBB stable credit rating = 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

risk management consensus 69th industry percentile = above-average = 60th risk management percentile on the Master List

very safe 4.0% yield (85% safety score)

3% to 8% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range

6.9% CAGR median growth consensus

5-year consensus total return potential: 13% to 17% CAGR

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% 8.6% 6.2% Cardinal Health 4.0% 6.9% 10.9% 7.6% 5.3% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 5.9% REITs 3.0% 7.0% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% High-Yield 2.7% 11.0% 13.7% 9.6% 7.2% Dividend Aristocrats 2.3% 8.9% 11.2% 7.8% 5.5% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.2% 10.0% 7.6% CAH + Hyper-Growth 2.0% 28.5% 30.5% 21.3% 18.9% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.5% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.0% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.5% 10-Year US Treasury 1.39% 0.0% 1.4% 1.0% -1.4% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.5% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 11.0% 11.7% 8.2% 5.8%

(Source: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)

CAH on its own offers a very generous and safe 4% yield and analysts expect it will beat the S&P over time.

Combined with hyper-growth and you could potentially enjoy Peter Lynch-like 30% returns over time.

CAH 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

CAH 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

if CAH grows as expected and returns to historical mid-range fair value

then 119% total returns or 15% CAGR

compared to 24% for the S&P 500

potentially more 5X the market's consensus return potential

CAH Investment Decision Score

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, CAH is one of the most reasonable and prudent high-yield aristocrats you can buy today.

Not just with nearly 3X the market's yield but also with over 3X the 5-year risk-adjusted expected returns.

Combining All Three Anti-Bubble Blue-Chips Is Even Better

All three anti-bubble blue-chips (read the full version of this article at DK here, via a 2-week free trial, to find out the other two blue-chips that make this dividend growth machine work) combine to create one of the world's best anti-bubble combinations.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% 8.6% 6.2% Anti-Bubble Blue-Chips 5.8% 6.3% 12.1% 8.5% 6.1% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 5.9% REITs 3.0% 7.0% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% Anti-Bubble Blue-Chips + Hyper-Growth 2.9% 28.2% 31.1% 21.7% 19.4% High-Yield 2.7% 11.0% 13.7% 9.6% 7.2% Dividend Aristocrats 2.3% 8.9% 11.2% 7.8% 5.5% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.2% 10.0% 7.6% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.5% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.0% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.5% 10-Year US Treasury 1.39% 0.0% 1.4% 1.0% -1.4% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.5% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 11.0% 11.7% 8.2% 5.8%

(Source: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)

5.8% very safe yield today and potentially Nasdaq beating returns tomorrow? Yes please, I'll have some of that.

And in the short-term? This 5.8% yielding anti-bubble blue-chip combo is 32% undervalued. This means almost 4X the market's risk-adjusted expected returns.

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

And what if you combine these anti-bubble blue-chips with speculative hyper-growth?

5% max portfolio risk cap recommendation

2.9% very safe yield, 34% undervalued, and 16.5% risk-adjusted expected returns.

5.3X better risk-adjusted expected returns than the S&P 500

For anyone comfortable with these companies' risk profiles, this is one of the most reasonable and prudent anti-bubble combinations you can make 5% or less of your portfolio.

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

Why combine high-yield anti-bubble blue-chips with speculative hyper-growth?

Anti-Bubble Blue-Chips + Hyper-Growth: A Match Made In Rich Retirement Heaven

I have 100% of my life savings invested via the principles of the DK Zen Phoenix strategy.

Zen Phoenix: always buy growth with yield and yield with growth

always at fair value or better

and always focusing on safety and quality first and sound risk management always

balance in all things that matter (safety, quality, risk management, yield, growth, and value)

the only six fundamentals you need to retire rich and stay rich in retirement

The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes. - Mark Twain

Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.

So let's take a look at how our collection of anti-bubble blue-chips has done over time, in order to showcase some valuation and potentially life-changing investing lessons.

Total Returns Since 2019 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Valuable Investing Lessons From History

peak decline was no worse including one of the most volatile hyper-growth stocks on earth with 57% average annual volatility

anti-bubble blue-chips still make decent returns

vastly underperformed the red hot market, of course, that's why they're so undervalued today

anti-bubble blue-chips + hyper-growth smashed the market even with the hyper-growth stock falling 50% recently (why I bought it and am recommending it)

negative-volatility adjusted returns (Sortino ratio) superior to the S&P 500 and anti-bubble and hyper-growth alone

That's the benefit of diversification. Oh and let's not forget that in just two years investors who combined yield with growth and growth yield saw 145% inflation-adjusted returns, better than the market's 76% in one of the greatest bull runs in US history.

anti-bubble investors didn't miss out on anything by owning high-yield deep value and hyper-growth

And of course, what we really care about is income growth.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Portfolio 2019 Income Per $1,000 Investment 2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment Annual Income Growth Starting Yield 2021 Yield On Cost Anti-Bubble Blue-Chips $57 $71 11.61% 5.7% 7.1% Hyper-Growth Stock $0 $0 NA 0.0% 0.0% Anti-Bubbles + Hyper-Growth $28 $91 80.28% 2.8% 9.1%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Just like today, in 2019 this combo of four blue-chips (one a speculative hyper-growth blue-chip) yielded 2.8%.

But while the anti-bubble blue-chips delivered very impressive 11.6% income growth thanks to dividend reinvestment and rebalancing the anti-bubble + hyper-growth combo delivered mind-bending 80% income growth.

Of course, in the future analysts don't expect 80% income growth to continue.

Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus 63.27% 44.29% 37.65% 35.25%

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet Research)

They expect "just" 63% annual income growth, which works out to 35% annual income growth adjusted for the risk of companies not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes.

2.9% very safe yield today and 35% annual income growth for the foreseeable future? That's what I call a potentially prudent use of 5% (or less) of your portfolio.

Anti-Bubble + Hyper-Growth VS S&P 500 Vs Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast: $1,000 Investment

the bond market is pricing in 2.4% inflation for the next 30 years

2.7% for the next 5 years

Time Frame (Years) 7.5% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 28.7% CAGR Anti-Bubble/Hyper-Growth Difference Between Anti-Bubble/Hyper-Growth And S&P 5 $1,435.63 $1,517.57 $3,530.96 $2,095.33 10 $2,061.03 $2,303.01 $12,467.67 $10,406.64 15 $2,958.88 $3,494.97 $44,022.85 $41,063.98 20 $4,247.85 $5,303.85 $155,442.92 $151,195.07 25 $6,098.34 $8,048.94 $548,862.64 $542,764.30 30 $8,754.96 $12,214.80 $1,938,011.76 $1,929,256.80 35 $12,568.87 $18,536.77 $6,843,040.99 $6,830,472.12 40 $18,044.24 $28,130.78 $24,162,500.51 $24,144,456.27 45 $25,904.84 $42,690.33 $85,316,810.38 $85,290,905.54 50 $37,189.75 $64,785.41 $301,250,200.91 $301,213,011.16

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet Research)

Even if these companies can only grow as expected for a decade, that's potentially a 12 bagger.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio Anti-Bubble/Hyper-Growth Vs S&P 500 5 1.06 2.46 10 1.12 6.05 15 1.18 14.88 20 1.25 36.59 25 1.32 90.00 30 1.40 221.36 35 1.47 544.44 40 1.56 1339.07 45 1.65 3293.47 50 1.74 8100.36

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet Research)

And 6X more than analysts expect from the S&P 500.

And what about that 35% income growth?

Time Frame (Years) Annual Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Income (Per $1,000 Investment) Amount Of Income Increase Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost Inflation-Adjusted Income From $100,000 Investment Average Retired Couple's Annual Social Security Total Inflation-Adjusted Annual Income Total Monthly Inflation- Adjusted Annual Income 5 $126.72 4.53 12.67% $12,671.98 $39,768 $52,440 $4,370 10 $573.50 20.48 57.35% $57,349.65 $39,768 $97,118 $8,093 15 $2,595.48 92.70 259.55% $259,547.67 $39,768 $299,316 $24,943 20 $11,746.37 419.51 1174.64% $1,174,636.54 $39,768 $1,214,405 $101,200 25 $53,160.60 1898.59 5316.06% $5,316,060.02 $39,768 $5,355,828 $446,319 30 $240,589.26 8592.47 24058.93% $24,058,926.46 $39,768 $24,098,694 $2,008,225 35 $1,088,836.36 38887.01 108883.64% $108,883,635.64 $39,768 $108,923,404 $9,076,950 40 $4,927,753.58 175991.20 492775.36% $492,775,358.41 $39,768 $492,815,126 $41,067,927 45 $22,301,565.56 796484.48 2230156.56% $2,230,156,555.90 $39,768 $2,230,196,324 $185,849,694 50 $100,930,336.29 3604654.87 10093033.63% $10,093,033,628.77 $39,768 $10,093,073,397 $841,089,450

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet Research)

If these companies can grow as expected for just the first decade then $100,000 investment could be generating $57,000 per year in inflation-adjusted dividends.

Including the average retired couple's social security? That's $97,118 or $8,093 per month.

And that's from less than 20% of the savings of the median retired American couple.

(Source: Smart Asset)

So is Dividend Sensei saying to put 100% of your life savings into just four companies? Absolutely not.

Shadow Indexing: How Wall Street's Dirty Secret Can Help You Retire In Safety And Splendor

On Wall Street, shadow indexing is one of the dirty secrets that fund managers use to try to keep their jobs while still extracting high fees from investors.

minimizing divergence from one's benchmark to minimize periods of underperformance

basically own the benchmark but change the allocations just enough to have a chance to outperform

Let me show you what I mean. Say you're a fund manager benchmarking against the standard 60/40 stock/bond retirement portfolio. Take 50% of the money and put it into the benchmark, and then use the other half for active stock picking. And here's the result.

50% Anti-Bubble/Hyper-Growth + 50% 60/40 Since 2019 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

35% better inflation-adjusted returns

20% better negative volatility adjusted excess total returns (Sortino Ratio)

and at no point was this fund losing to its benchmark.

This kind of shadow indexing gets fund managers a bonus, minimizes the risk of getting fired for losing to the benchmark for too long, and allows the fund company to charge 0.75% expenses ratios, the new going rate for actively managed ETFs.

This is a low-risk/high probability strategy that Wall Street uses to cover its ass and take your money through high fees.

But you can use it to potentially retire in safety and splendor.

Let's take the median retired couple who has $555,000 saved for retirement when they turn 65.

Remember that the hyper-growth stock we're using today is speculative and medium-risk. That means a 2.5% or less max risk allocation and since we're using equal amounts of both yield and growth, this means a 5% total allocation to these four blue-chips.

Portfolio Invested Yield Annual Income Inflation, Risk And Tax Adjusted Consensus Income Growth Annual Income Year 30 60/40 $555,086 1.9% $10,547 0.6% $11,235 Anti-Bubble/Hyper-Growth $555,086 2.8% $15,542 35.25% $318,340 60/40 $527,332 1.9% $10,019 0.6% $10,673 Anti-Bubble/Hyper-Growth $27,754 2.8% $777 35.25% $15,917 Annual Income Year 1 (5% Anti-Bubble/Hyper-Growth, 95% 60/40) $10,796 Annual Income Year 10 (5% Anti-Bubble/Hyper-Growth, 95% 60/40) $26,590 Extra Income In Year 1 $250 Extra Income In Year 30 $15,355 Extra Monthly Income In Year 1 $21 Extra Monthly Income In Year 10 $1,280

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet Research)

Just a 5% allocation and within 10 years you're potentially looking at an extra $15,000 per year or nearly $1,300 per month in safe and rapidly growing retirement income.

That's a free car and a free vacation. In fact, it could be enough to buy a rental property via a 30-year mortgage and earn even more retirement income!

Or just reinvest part of it into more Zen Phoenix yield + growth combinations and watch your retirement income and lifestyle grow at an exponential rate.

the longer you live the richer your retirement gets

Shadow indexing combined with the world's best high-yield anti-bubble blue-chips and hyper-growth at a reasonable price is the prudent way to retire in safety and splendor.

Bottom Line: These Anti-Bubble Blue-Chips Can Help You Take Charge Of Your Financial Destiny And Enjoy A Rich 2022 And Beyond

If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." - Warren Buffett.

There is only way anyone can retire in comfort or splendor and it doesn't take a financial miracle.

(Source: CNBC)

All it takes is

sufficient savings

and the right combination of shadow indexing

and blue-chips

and disciplined financial science to avoid becoming a forced seller for emotional or financial reasons

There's your rich retirement miracle right there.

Today I've shown how MFC, CAH, either alone or together with an 8+% yielding Ultra SWAN, offer exceptional risk-adjusted expected returns, and very safe, generous, and steadily growing income.

If all you want is high-yield anti-bubble blue-chip bargains, then just stop right there, and enjoy your 5.8% yield and 12.2% long-term return potential.

But if you want to maximize retirement income, then combining these three anti-bubble blue-chips with a certain hyper-growth blue-chip is a great way to potentially generate 35% annual income growth.

And within a 95% shadow-indexed portfolio, with just 5% allocated to these four blue-chips, you could potentially turn the median retired couple's retirement nest-egg into an extra $15,300 per year in inflation-adjusted within a decade.

That's money you can safely enjoy on whatever your heart desires. Or you can reinvest a portion of that extra income into other income-producing assets, like other Zen Phoenix combinations of high-yield and hyper-growth.

This holiday season Santa is delivering a dividend miracle on rich retirement street.

Except it's not a miracle, it's just math, disciplined financial science, and prudent risk management.

From everyone at Dividend Kings, I want to wish you a safe, healthy, and relaxing holiday season and a happy and prosperous new year.