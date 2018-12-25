Avid Photographer. Travel the world to capture moments and beautiful photos. Sony Alpha User/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) has been a popular name in the investment community since going public via a direct listing in 2018. The Swedish-based audio and media streaming giant has risen 44% since its first-day opening price of $166/share, which underperformed the S&P 500 index's 75% return during the same period. While Spotify has impressed Wall Street through its first three years as a public company with its soaring revenue and monthly active user growth, I believe its current valuation does not reflect future earnings potential. At a current 2025 forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 41x, Spotify is already priced to perfection and reflects a multiple that is well above S&P 500 historical averages. As competition continues to heat up in the music streaming space from tech behemoths including Apple Music, Tencent, Google, and Amazon, Spotify's already dominant market share at ~32% may be challenged. Additionally, the risk of higher royalty payouts in order to retain artists continues to grow, which could create problems for Spotify's already thin margins.

In my opinion, bigger competitors such as Apple Music and Amazon have the cash and resources to withstand higher payouts for years if it means gaining additional market share through exclusive artist content. Spotify on the other hand, being a much smaller company, cannot continue raising cash like management did earlier this year without negatively impacting common equity holders due to its already high valuation. As the product differentiation gap in this industry continues to narrow, I believe consumers and artists will look to the most affordable and highest-paying options available. At the end of the day, people just want to listen to their favorite artists on an easy-to-use interface and at its current valuation, I don't see a ton of upside for Spotify when factoring in the potential risks from competitors. My price target of $150/share reflects a more conservative multiple of 25x its 2025 estimated earnings of $6/share.

Growing Sales Has Been Impressive, But...

Spotify is currently valued as a high-margin, wide-moat business. Investors are willing to pay a premium now for profits that aren't expected for at least two to three years due to its perceived advantages in the sector. At first glance, it appears reasonable. The company boasts impressive revenue and MAU growth, huge podcast signings, and (from personal experience) just having one of, if not the best, user interface for streaming music and finding artists. Spotify has already absorbed over 35% of the music streaming market as of 2019 based on subscribers. However, with a number of new platforms emerging each year, it’s only going to get more competitive and changes have already been occurring. Some reports from the first quarter of 2021 revealed that Spotify has lost about 2-3% of the subscriber market share from 2019.

Figure 1: Global Music Subscriber Market Share Q1 2021

Source: Statista

Google (operating through YouTube Music) has been one of the fastest-growing platforms in the industry, surging more than 60% in 2020. Most of the increase was attributed to Google's push into emerging markets and winning over the younger, Gen Z demographic. On the other hand, Apple Music, the second-largest music streamer, was evidently focused on improving its product. Earlier this year, Apple unveiled its lossless streaming and spatial audio features, which is essentially a new enhanced way to listen to your favorite artists. It's a relatively new feature that launched in June, and I believe as more people become aware of its better high-resolution stream offering, there is potential for them to take more market share from Spotify. There have been a few reviews discussing Apple’s achievement and we have yet to hear from Spotify about adding it themselves. While I do not think this is going to make or break Spotify, it gives an idea of how tech giants are fully invested in their platforms and want to grow. Spotify is well aware of the significant competition it faces in the future; it was noted as the first risk factor in 2020's annual report:

Source: Spotify Annual Report

No one should be surprised at this increased competition. The global music streaming market has been moving incredibly fast, and every company wants a part of the nearly 500 million music subscribers worldwide using their music streaming service.

Figure 2: Global Music Streaming Subscriber Growth

Source: Statista

Regardless of how market share changes across big tech companies in this sector, you can see how fast subscriber growth has been over the past six years. It's also clear how since the start of the pandemic, this growth was amplified, increasing from 305 million to nearly 500 million subscribers worldwide. In my opinion, competitors such as Google and Apple are eager to take advantage of this rapidly growing industry and would not waste their time building out their platforms if they didn't think they could take a piece of Spotify's already huge market share.

Royalty Fees Remain a Major Concern

While the future top-line growth challenges from competitors present some problems, there are additional issues for Spotify. Royalty fees. 70-75% of Spotify's cost of revenue is primarily driven by these fees, and it isn't going anywhere. There are no economies of scale or optimization strategies that will fix this; it's a constant payment to recording owners such as Universal Music or Sony that eat up the vast majority of Spotify's revenue. As you can see in Figure 3, margins have not really changed despite the impressive revenue and MAU growth.

Figure 3: Spotify’s Gross Margins Relatively Unchanged

Source: Seeking Alpha

This has been of the biggest reasons why Spotify has yet to become profitable, and it poses significant risks in the future if revenue cannot grow faster than its royalty payouts. This was noted in Spotify's annual report as a top risk factor:

Source: Spotify Annual Report

To make matters worse, the music streaming industry continues to get a lot of complaints about its poor royalty fee payouts to artists. It's even more surprising when you find out that Spotify is one of the worst paying streaming services out there. In my opinion, there isn’t much more room for management to decrease payouts or else they risk losing more market share.

Figure 4: Weighted Average Per-Stream Payout Rate

Source: Digital Music News

As mentioned above, one of the most popular topics in music streaming right now (has been for years) revolves around artists who continue to bring this antiquated payment structure to light. This does not bode well for Spotify’s low payout coupled with more streamers entering the market who will try to gain exclusive access from artists by paying them more. If Spotify decides to increase payouts to retain artists, it's only going to hurt their bottom line.

Some companies are already trying to get ahead of the curve in regards to paying artists more. Earlier this year, Apple reported its average per-stream payout for 2020 came in at $0.01, higher year-over-year and well above Spotify's payout rate.

Spotify's High Multiples Are Not Justified

Many analysts compare Spotify using top-line multiples such as price-to-sales (P/S) to determine target prices since it's currently not profitable. Their explosive growth is typically benchmarked against other high-flying tech names, including Apple and Netflix. In the charts below, I decided to include both companies, and also added Sirius XM, another pure-play music and podcast streamer but with much lower growth.

Figure 5: Price-to-Sales (P/S) Comparison

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, Spotify fits somewhere in the middle between Sirius XM and Apple/Netflix. At a current P/S of roughly 4x, Spotify is valued much higher than other companies in the S&P 500 primarily due to its revenue growth. When solely comparing revenue growth it makes sense as Spotify has been matching Apple and Netflix recently:

Figure 6: Revenue Growth Comparison

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, when taking things a step further, you can see how gross margins differ significantly. Spotify's exclusive content signings are costly and while it looks good in the near term, it doesn’t imply a sustainable business model. While the top-line growth may justify a high P/S ratio, its gross margins tell a different story.

Figure 7: Gross Profit Margin Comparison

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see in figure 7, its gross margins are well below the companies used by Wall Street to justify its high valuation. To me, it does not make any sense why analysts are using companies such as Apple and Netflix to value Spotify when their margins are completely different. In my opinion, Spotify doesn't deserve this valuation given its low-margin business. If management can prove to investors that it can scale and improve margins, then it will deserve the valuations of Netflix and Apple who already have better gross margins at over 40%. On top of that, Apple and Netflix are posting 18-25% net income margins, well above Spotify currently as you can see in figure 8:

Figure 8: Profit Margin Comparison

Source: Seeking Alpha

Although Spotify is growing its operating cash flow ($123 million last quarter) and not focused on profitability yet, it's important to recognize the additional risks associated with holding equity in an unprofitable company that just took on debt. As I mentioned before, Spotify recently added $1.3 billion in debt on its balance sheet this year with the rationale being for "general corporate purposes". The actual reason for the cash raise remains to be said, but regardless, this adds a new risk for Spotify's equity holders if it cannot execute a plan to pay off these notes due in 2026. For context, this is not the first time management has taken on debt. Prior to going public in 2018, Spotify had raised approximately $1 billion of convertible debt at a roughly $10 billion valuation with private investors and had some problems due to its low operating cash flows. Ultimately, it ended up being sold off to Tencent for the direct listing which allowed Spotify to clear any doubts from regulators prior to going public.

Conclusion

I will admit, Spotify is a tricky business to evaluate. There aren't any fair comparables (Most research analysts use Netflix, Apple, and Amazon) to value it. Obviously, those companies have other revenue streams, so it is not a fair comparison in my opinion. With that being said, what is a fair value for a company that can generate massive revenues, has a superior product, but can't make a profit? I'm a firm believer that investors eventually lose patience with a company that doesn't improve bottom-line margins. Does it take three years? Five years? After going public in mid-2018, Spotify traded range-bound between $105-200/share and appeared to be more fairly valued. That all changed at the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020 as user growth started to take off. In my opinion, this nearly 100% increase to $250/share was not justified given the company's inability to improve both gross and profit margins. Some will argue that higher sales and improving MAU's played a role in the rally, but that was already factored into the share price prior to the run-up. Even though Spotify's share price is down 35% from its February high of $365/share, I think there is still room for it to fall. It's difficult to justify this high multiple and until management at Spotify gives investors a reason to pay the premium (such as new strategic plans that involve additional revenue streams or improved margins), I think it is best to avoid paying such a high price.