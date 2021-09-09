imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Crude oil markets (USO) had an interesting 2021. Prices steadily rose from $50 per barrel Brent crude at the start of the year to more than $85 per barrel Brent going into late-October. At that point, crude oil prices saw a substantial amount of volatility. Despite that volatility, we expect the markets to continue performing through 2022, driving substantial returns.

COVID-19

In our view, the recent Omicron variant potentially has the ability to accelerate the end of COVID-19.

US Daily COVID-19 Cases - Google

This might be surprising, but over time viruses trend towards being less deadly (although this is still being researched). That's because a virus that kills its host can't spread and itself dies, being reliant on the host. The recent Omicron variant, despite its potential to overwhelm the healthcare system, is now the dominant variant while being less deadly.

That means those reluctant about the vaccine, with unvaccinated 14x more likely to die from COVID-19, are much more likely to get Omicron and (as a result from infection) get natural immunity. That means an increased likeliness of herd immunity and less risk of long-term COVID-19 and lockdowns. The current US government seems less interested in lockdown from Omicron as well.

As a result, in the upcoming years, we expect the energy markets to perform better.

2021 Oil Price Performance

Through 2021, crude oil prices performed incredibly well, although in recent months it's faced additional weakness.

Brent Crude Prices - Seeking Alpha

Brent crude prices had a strong performance through the year peaking in late-October at more than $85 per barrel. That represented roughly 70% returns for the first 10 months of the year. However, at that point, prices became more volatile with OPEC+ decisions and the potential of additional lockdowns dropping to less than $70 per barrel temporarily.

Since then, they've recovered to just over $75 per barrel, a level at which crude oil companies can drive strong cash flow for shareholders.

Our Forecast

In our view, there's three major upcoming potential catalysts for the oil markets that are worth paying close attention to.

The first is COVID-19 and its variants. While Omicron as a variant hasn't been a strong negative so far, it might still cause some countries to lock down. Additionally, as long as vaccine inequality exists and people avoid vaccines, there's the chance for additional variants that could be deadlier and lead to stronger lockdowns.

The second is OPEC+. In early January is the next OPEC+ meeting. The group might choose to, given pricing strength, update its planned schedule for ramping up production. It hasn't provided any guidance of whether or not it's doing this; however, it does represent the next major potential risk for the markets.

The third is that so far capital spending has been slow to ramp up. Recent volatility around Omicron might support that as well. However, historically shale oil production has been quick to ramp up, and there's a chance if prices remain near $80+ / barrel Brent for long, companies could be looking to increase production. The climate discourse could slow that down.

Thesis

Our view is that Brent crude prices could remain strong through 2022. We see a low chance (<25%) of a spike down to <$60 per barrel and a very low chance (<10%) of a spike upwards towards >$90 per barrel. We expect prices to average roughly $70 per barrel throughout the year, especially with the potential of a substantial summer travel season.

The summer travel season could be supported by both COVID-19 related re-openings along with a suppressed winter travel season that causes people to push back plans. At these prices (~$70 per barrel), we feel there's a significant amount of cash flow potential in the markets and numerous investments that are interesting.

Thesis Risks

There's several risks to our thesis worth paying attention to.

The rapid growth of the economy, combined with struggling supply chains, has led to inflation. While arguments remain about whether the inflation is transitory, should it not be, it could have a negative effect on growth, hurting oil prices and, therefore, our thesis for oil prices to remain in the higher range forecast. The FED tightening could also slow down the market.

The second risk is that other more dangerous variants of COVID-19 could emerge. A variant could emerge with the spread capability of Omicron but with a higher fatality rate than the original variant or the subsequent ones. This could lead to additional lockdowns and have the same effects on the markets as the initial lockdowns.

Conclusion

COVID-19 has been the primary driver of crude oil prices over the past almost 2 years. However, with growing vaccination and less severe variants, COVID-19 will likely not be a long-term driver for the oil markets. Given historically low capital investment over the last few years and companies' renewed focus on their balance sheet, we expect that to continue.

Omicron and OPEC+ along with their respective effects on the markets remain the most potentially significant near-term catalysts. In the next several months, if prices remain strong, the potential for increased capital spending by other producers remains another risk. However, despite this, we expect the oil markets to perform well through 2022.