Crude oil markets (USO) had an interesting 2021. Prices steadily rose from $50 per barrel Brent crude at the start of the year to more than $85 per barrel Brent going into late-October. At that point, crude oil prices saw a substantial amount of volatility. Despite that volatility, we expect the markets to continue performing through 2022, driving substantial returns.
In our view, the recent Omicron variant potentially has the ability to accelerate the end of COVID-19.
US Daily COVID-19 Cases - Google
This might be surprising, but over time viruses trend towards being less deadly (although this is still being researched). That's because a virus that kills its host can't spread and itself dies, being reliant on the host. The recent Omicron variant, despite its potential to overwhelm the healthcare system, is now the dominant variant while being less deadly.
That means those reluctant about the vaccine, with unvaccinated 14x more likely to die from COVID-19, are much more likely to get Omicron and (as a result from infection) get natural immunity. That means an increased likeliness of herd immunity and less risk of long-term COVID-19 and lockdowns. The current US government seems less interested in lockdown from Omicron as well.
As a result, in the upcoming years, we expect the energy markets to perform better.
Through 2021, crude oil prices performed incredibly well, although in recent months it's faced additional weakness.
Brent Crude Prices - Seeking Alpha
Brent crude prices had a strong performance through the year peaking in late-October at more than $85 per barrel. That represented roughly 70% returns for the first 10 months of the year. However, at that point, prices became more volatile with OPEC+ decisions and the potential of additional lockdowns dropping to less than $70 per barrel temporarily.
Since then, they've recovered to just over $75 per barrel, a level at which crude oil companies can drive strong cash flow for shareholders.
In our view, there's three major upcoming potential catalysts for the oil markets that are worth paying close attention to.
The first is COVID-19 and its variants. While Omicron as a variant hasn't been a strong negative so far, it might still cause some countries to lock down. Additionally, as long as vaccine inequality exists and people avoid vaccines, there's the chance for additional variants that could be deadlier and lead to stronger lockdowns.
The second is OPEC+. In early January is the next OPEC+ meeting. The group might choose to, given pricing strength, update its planned schedule for ramping up production. It hasn't provided any guidance of whether or not it's doing this; however, it does represent the next major potential risk for the markets.
The third is that so far capital spending has been slow to ramp up. Recent volatility around Omicron might support that as well. However, historically shale oil production has been quick to ramp up, and there's a chance if prices remain near $80+ / barrel Brent for long, companies could be looking to increase production. The climate discourse could slow that down.
Our view is that Brent crude prices could remain strong through 2022. We see a low chance (<25%) of a spike down to <$60 per barrel and a very low chance (<10%) of a spike upwards towards >$90 per barrel. We expect prices to average roughly $70 per barrel throughout the year, especially with the potential of a substantial summer travel season.
The summer travel season could be supported by both COVID-19 related re-openings along with a suppressed winter travel season that causes people to push back plans. At these prices (~$70 per barrel), we feel there's a significant amount of cash flow potential in the markets and numerous investments that are interesting.
There's several risks to our thesis worth paying attention to.
The rapid growth of the economy, combined with struggling supply chains, has led to inflation. While arguments remain about whether the inflation is transitory, should it not be, it could have a negative effect on growth, hurting oil prices and, therefore, our thesis for oil prices to remain in the higher range forecast. The FED tightening could also slow down the market.
The second risk is that other more dangerous variants of COVID-19 could emerge. A variant could emerge with the spread capability of Omicron but with a higher fatality rate than the original variant or the subsequent ones. This could lead to additional lockdowns and have the same effects on the markets as the initial lockdowns.
COVID-19 has been the primary driver of crude oil prices over the past almost 2 years. However, with growing vaccination and less severe variants, COVID-19 will likely not be a long-term driver for the oil markets. Given historically low capital investment over the last few years and companies' renewed focus on their balance sheet, we expect that to continue.
Omicron and OPEC+ along with their respective effects on the markets remain the most potentially significant near-term catalysts. In the next several months, if prices remain strong, the potential for increased capital spending by other producers remains another risk. However, despite this, we expect the oil markets to perform well through 2022.
The Energy Forum helps you invest in energy, generating strong income and returns from a volatile sector. Our included Income Portfolio helps you invest in the broader market, finding high-yield non sector-specific opportunities.
Recommendations from a top 0.5% author on TipRanks!
Worldwide energy demand is growing and you can be a part of this profitable trend. Plenty of unique under the radar opportunities remain.
We provide:
This article was written by
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies with a primary focus on the energy sector. Occasional articles also focus on building a retirement portfolio or on other sectors (such as healthcare or technology).
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (20)