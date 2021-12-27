mokee81/iStock via Getty Images

In this article, I elaborate why the current price level of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) shares represents an attractive entry point for (income) investors. I build my hypothesis on a fundamental analysis.

Company and business model snapshot

I’ll make this overview short as there is plenty of groundwork done by fellow contributors. Skip this paragraph if you already know the company’s business model and want to jump straight to the main part.

LEG, whose roots date back to 1883, is a Missouri-based designer, manufacturer and marketer of engineered components and products that are used in homes as well as automobiles. The company’s goal is to “help people lead more comfortable lives” (source: company website ). To get a better idea of what components/ products LEG manufactures, take a look at the illustration below.

In 2020, LEG's topline reached $4.28 billion being down by -10% compared to the previous year due to pandemic-related issues (figures per year-end 2020; source: 10-K FY2020).

The customer base includes well-known consumer brands ranging from bedding companies/ manufacturers, residential and office furniture producers to automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. This customer portfolio indicates cyclicity of LEG’s business.

More than 20,000 employees run the corporation. LEG has production facilities in 17 countries globally (figures per year-end 2020; source: 10-K FY2020).

The management team combines numerous years in the company but also experience from other industries that lie along the LEG value chain.

The company’s operations are structured into three segments as outlined below. The Bedding Products segment is expected to account for 50% of FY21 net trade sales, the Specialized Products segment for 20% leaving a remainder of 30% to the Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products unit (source: company investor presentation ).

Source: company investor presentation

Remarkable dividend track record

LEG has one of the most outstanding dividend records out there. The company looks back at 50 years of dividend increases – despite any recession it faced along that period. LEG is a Dividend King (=50+ consecutive years of dividend increases).

The current payout ratio is at roughly 50% of earnings. A few years ago, the payout ratio stood at 50-60%. Back then, in 2018/19, LEG announced the bolt-on acquisition of Elite Comfort Solutions (ECS). The ticket was at $1.25 billion which resulted in cutting back the payout portion.

After the recent share price drop from around $55 (down to currently $40), the current dividend yield stands at 4.2%, which is well above most of the pre-pandemic years (see chart below).

Source: Seeking Alpha

Recap on the ECS deal

ECS has strong expertise in specialized foam technology which is primarily important to the bedding and furniture industries. Thus, ECS’s portfolio is complementary to LEG’s expertise. The deal helped LEG not only to broaden its chemical know-how, but also to form a leader in bedding technology and manufacturing.

The transaction volume of $1.25 billion left its mark on LEG’s balance sheet. The net debt level spiked to more than 3 times EBITDA (see chart below). Note that I adjusted the reported EBITDA by stock-based compensation expenses as these are actually personnel costs and should therefore be included above the EBITDA line (while they are only shown in the cashflow statement). The net debt target level stands at 2.5 times EBITDA.

After all, LEG continues to be considered an investment grade company according to Moody’s (Baa2) and Fitch (BBB).

Source: own illustration, data from Seeking Alpha

More proof of LEG being a ground solid (=boring) investment case

Despite the digestible increase in its net debt/ EBITDA ratio, we might look at additional metrics such as the company’s cash generating ability. The chart below illustrates LEG’s different cashflow types over time. Again, we can identify the special financing needs regarding the ECS deal (and the corresponding investing outflows). Excluding this one-off outlier, the overall picture is solid.

Source: own illustration, data from Seeking Alpha

We may also want to look at the free cashflow. For the sake of the argument, i.e., to prove LEG’s financial soundness, I define free cashflow as cashflow from operations stripping off (i) capex, (ii) cash used for stock repurchase programs, and (iii) cash outflows for dividend payments.

As shown in the chart below, the cash generated by LEG’s ordinary operations in most of the past years was able to allow the company to provide shareholder return while investing in its business (=red block in the chart representing capex).

Source: own illustration, data from Seeking Alpha

Finally, I would like to have a look at the cash conversion cycle. This is essentially a working capital metric indicating how many days it takes to convert a company’s investments in inventory/ resources into actual cash inflows from sales. Nothing extraordinary here either. Over the last years, this metric has not seen any noteworthy volatility. Even in 2020, the first pandemic-year, it stayed where it used to be.

Source: own illustration, data from Seeking Alpha

Valuation: reasonably priced with attractive return potential

Relying on the mean reversion principle, we expect to see a PE ratio of 16.9x (dotted horizontal line in chart below) after adjusting for outliers (which are depicted in the dashed red line). Recall that this principle assumes that an asset’s price converges to its historic average over time.

At the current share price of close to $40 and using the EPS data for the trailing twelve months, the PE ratio stands at 15.2 times. This indicates room for capital appreciation (following the mean reversion principle).

Simultaneously, as we look at the current analysts’ EPS consensus and apply the average PE multiple, we would expect the share price to move up to $52 based on FY22 results. Even $58 seem possible considering the street’s expectations for FY24. These price targets are indicated by the grey line, while the orange line (above the grey line) and the yellow line (below) mark the best (PE ratio of 18.6 times) and worst scenario (15.2 times).

Source: own illustration, data from Seeking Alpha and Macrotrends

As LEG is a so-called Dividend King, we want to take into consideration the expected dividend expansion. The chart below picks up some information from the one we just studied in detail. Yet, it adds information on both EPS and dividend payments.

Source: own illustration, data from Seeking Alpha and Macrotrends

Next, we want to understand what’s in there based on the price targets we calculated above. For this little exercise, we account for both capital appreciation (using exactly those price targets) and expected dividend payments.

Below you will find three sensitivity tables, one for each year starting in FY22 through FY24. Based on different combinations of PE ratio and EPS, different annual return rates are possible. In the middle of each table, indicated by the framed cross the most likely scenario is shown – taking the historic average of the PE ratio (16.9 times) and the Street’s EPS estimate.

The different colors depict certain threshold levels. Every combination with an annual return beyond 15% is highlighted in green, everything below 10% is marked in red, while everything between both cut-offs is colored in yellow.

Particularly for FY22 and FY23, we notice some safety as the combinations of PE ratio and EPS can essentially be (significantly) below expectations and the annual return would still be beyond 15%. Yet, in FY24 the area in red and yellow grows significantly. This is due to the deceleration in EPS growth (estimates).

Remember that in the charts above, the price estimate for FY24 was at $58, i.e., only $1 above the target for FY23. As we held constant the multiple at 16.9 times, the EPS growth must have decelerated strongly. Indeed, analysts expect a change of +2.7% yoy (FY23 to FY24), while in FY23 the expected growth rate stands at +10.2% yoy.

Source: own illustration, data from Seeking Alpha and Macrotrends

Cash secured puts as entry option

An easy, rewarding though speculative way to enter the LEG train is to write a (cash secured) put. The screenshot below shows some alternatives. At a strike of $40.00, you may earn well beyond $200 (expiry in March 2022). Yet, with this strike there is certainly a risk that the option will not be exercised.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Summary and conclusion

Based on a fundamental valuation/ multiple analysis, LEG share price offers an attractive entry point at the current level of around $40. LEG represents an interesting portfolio addition for income investors as its current yield is beyond 4%.

Considering the company’s sound financial position – investment grade rated balance sheet and solid cash generation covering both dividend payments and capex – outweighs certain cyclicity of the business model.

Relying on the Street’s estimates for the next years, LEG may offer an annualized return of at least 17% (for FY24 analysts' estimates as shown in sensitivity table above). This comes both from dividend payments – as the company is a reigning Dividend King – and capital appreciation. The latter is theoretically backed by the mean reversion principle after the recent price correction.

Investors may try to get a foot in the door writing (cash secured) put options, reducing their entry price by the option premium received. This carries the risk of not being exercised.