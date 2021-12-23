KenCanning/E+ via Getty Images

Summary

Arguably the most popular fashion brand in youth apparel in the US, American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) reported its best third quarter performance, with a record revenue of $1.27 billion, reflecting growth at 24% from 2020 and an increase of 19% to 2019, and record operating income of $210 million. Despite an initial stock price jump after the strong results to reach $28.79 on 23 November, American Eagle now stands 20% lower at $23.04 as of 22 December close. Short interest of American Eagle is reported at 19.93% and 9.83 days to cover, which looks much too high, for an iconic apparel outperformer and one of the hottest youth brands. The stock is unchanged from levels seen in January, despite its record results and new customer growth numbers this year. Current valuations look very cheap assuming the company's performance momentum continues. At the current market cap of $3.885billion, American Eagle trades at 10.4x TTM Price Earnings and 0.81x TTM Price to Sales.

What makes American Eagle even more interesting is the potential stand-alone value of American Eagle's women apparel brand Aerie. Aerie itself could be valued at 146% of American Eagle's entire current market cap. Aerie - one of the hottest brands in youth women apparel - had its initial beginnings in women's lingerie before expanding to a range that now covers full daily apparel and includes active apparel accessories and sleepwear. I consider Aerie to be a mini-Lululemon (LULU) - net revenue growth for Aerie grew by 28% YoY in its latest Q3 quarter and 34% in the year prior - with similar margins to Lululemon. Aerie has also had 28 consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth. If we ascribe just a paltry fraction of Lululemon's forward valuation multiple to Aerie, and value Aerie at 4x current financial year annualized revenue (or 3.6x on a forward basis assuming a 25% revenue growth rate next financial year), we get a valuation of $5.683billion for Aerie as a stand-alone entity.

Also interesting are the investments in supply-chain that American Eagle has made this year, with its November $350 million announced acquisition of fulfillment center company Quiet Logistics and its August acquisition of shipper aggregator system startup AirTerra. These are meaningful sized acquisitions, and it is certainly unique for an apparel company to expand into owning supply-chain services provided for both itself and competitors, thus the possible skepticism of bears and high short interest. But look into the background of American Eagle Chairman, CEO and major shareholder Jay Schottenstein, who is an experienced, visionary leader in retail. Mr. Schottenstein's experience as an owner and business leader in retail spans across multiple leading retail companies, and the Schottenstein family are one of the premier families of American retail. American Eagle is going into 2022 with a top-notch own supply-chain whilst peers face delays, and confident as to the strength of its apparel offerings and growth momentum.

As American Eagle stated in its last conference call, it is leading the charge against a certain behemoth in the industry. There is outperforming execution, a compelling vision and narrative, and tremendous undervalue to American Eagle stock, in my view. I have a two-parts valuation for American Eagle of $47.30 per share, representing 105% upside, and is in-line with several of the bullish Street analyst price targets.

Company Overview and Financial Performance

American Eagle describes it "is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands." American Eagle is ranked as the number two clothing brand amongst teen in the latest Piper Sandler Taking Stock with Teens Survey, behind Nike and ahead of PacSun, Adidas and Lululemon. American Eagle comprises its two main brands, American Eagle and Aerie, as well as small sub-brands Tailgate (under AE), OFFLINE (under Aerie), and Todd Snyder New York.

The historical financials of American Eagle are shown below.

At the current market cap of $3.885billion, American Eagle trades at 10.4x TTM Price Earnings and 0.81x TTM Price to Sales. The current financial year's result is at record revenue and earnings. If American Eagle can continue its outperformance into 2022, current valuations look very reasonable. If one looks back to FY2019's earnings, American Eagle trades at 14.8x its historical 2019 Price to Earnings, which is also an undemanding multiple, particularly given its recent performance.

Based on the current financial year's TTM revenue expected of $4,795.1million, revenue would be up by 11.3% from the pre-pandemic financial year ended 1 February 2020. In the financial year ended 1 February 2020, the company had registered revenue growth of 6.76% from the prior financial year.

American Eagle's financials detailing breakdown between American Eagle and Aerie for the past three full financial years are shown below. Looking at the performance of the Aerie segment, Aerie had registered YoY revenue growth of 27.58% in FY 2020, and revenue growth of 23.58% in FY 2021. Revenue growth in FY 2021 is impressive, given that it took place amidst the pandemic impact on revenue in calendar year 2020.

The latest quarterly and 39 weeks segment results for the current financial year is shown below as well as YoY comparison. Aerie's net revenue has increased a highly impressive 45% YoY for the 39 weeks. Note too, the large surge in operating margins in the current financial year compared to previous financial years for both segments.

As the company noted in its financial results, "Strong demand, higher full-priced sales, reduced promotions and controlled costs fueled gross margin expansion to 44.3% and operating margin to 16.5%."

The tremendous value of Aerie

Corporate spin-offs have been increasingly popular of late. It is worth to consider the significant upside that could be derived by American Eagle spinning-off its Aerie segment. Aerie itself could be worth 146% or more of American Eagle's current market cap, as I will later detail.

The potential spin-off of Aerie could be as a separate listed entity in which American Eagle still retains majority ownership, or as a separate listed entity with shares in this entity distributed to American Eagle shareholders. The first does look preferable of the two, as it would allow American Eagle to retain management control of Aerie as a majority owned listed subsidiary but provide a greater valuation assignment to American Eagle as a whole, as well as add to American Eagle's war-chest for value-accretive expansion and shareholder distributions.

First, let's look at the probability of American Eagle spinning-off Aerie. This looks more like a question of when the most opportune time is for the spin-off to take place, and not if. American Eagle had previously stated in 2019 that a spin-off could happen one day, although not at that current time. Further, American Eagle Chairman and CEO Jay Schottenstein is certainly no stranger to major corporate exercises. Consider, Forbes in 2015, of Mr. Schottenstein and family:

The Schottensteins have long led some of America's largest fashion retailers, like DSW and American Eagle, but now they're helping orchestrate a $9.4 billion (est.) merger between grocery store chains Albertson's and Safeway. The family partnered with private equity giant Cerberus and others to create a Goliath grocery store company that could bring in more than $50 billion in annual sales as the parent to chains Albertson's and Safeway.

Now, let's examine the potential valuation of Aerie alone. Aerie had an operating margin of 16.5% in the last quarter. 39 weeks revenue for Aerie is $947.85million whilst operating income is $191million. Using a simple annualizing of YTD figures, brings $1.263billion in revenue and $254.6million on an annualized basis (these being conservative as the Q4 figures across the festive season are expected to be stronger than Q3).

A peer to compare Aerie to is Lululemon. Now, Lululemon is a $53billion market cap behemoth vs Aerie and American Eagle. But I do see parallels between Lululemon's popular core roots in women's yoga and athletic wear (before a broader apparel expansion) and Aerie's initial beginnings in women's lingerie before expanding to an apparel range that now covers full daily apparel and includes active apparel accessories and sleepwear. Lululemon had an operating margin of 15.8% in its latest quarter Q1 2021. This margin figure is similar to Aerie's operating margin of 16.5%. Lululemon's operating income in its latest Q1 2021 was $193.8million. Lululemon states that its net revenue has increased by a two-year compound annual growth rate of 25%. Aerie does better than this, with an increase of net revenue by 28% YoY in its latest Q3 quarter and 34% in the year prior.

Lululemon trades at 9.04x TTM revenue based on Q1 results and 12.04x its latest full financial year revenue. It trades at 42.4x its TTM operating income and 65.2x its latest financial year operating income. These are tech software-like valuation figures that Lululemon enjoys, but the market has clearly rewarded Lululemon for its consistent long-term annual revenue growth. Aerie has had 28 consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth. If we ascribe just a paltry fraction of Lululemon's valuation multiple to Aerie, and value Aerie at 4.5x revenue, we get a valuation of $5.683billion for Aerie as a stand-alone entity. On a next financial year basis, assuming a 25% growth rate to Aerie's current financial year annualized revenue, brings us to $1.578billion in revenue and only a 3.6x revenue multiple at the above valuation. American Eagle's market cap is currently $3.885billion. There is a strong case to be made that Aerie alone is worth far more than American Eagle's current market cap.

A 3.6x 2022 forward revenue multiple for one of the hottest apparel brands amongst youths, with consistently good revenue growth, does not look demanding. In particular, there is another comparable we can consider - the $2.5billion acquisition by Crocs of teen casual shoe maker Hey Dude which was announced last Thursday. Hey Dude is forecast to generate $570million in calendar 2021, putting it at 4.38x 2021 revenue. Crocs CEO Andrew Rees states that he expects Crocs to generate between $700 - $750million in revenue in 2022; assuming the low-point of $700million puts it at a 3.57x 2022 forecast revenue. The revenue growth forecast for Hey Dude at 22% in 2022, which is lower than Aerie's revenue growth rate.

Hey Dude is ranked on no.8 on the previously mentioned Piper Sandler teen survey versus Aerie's no. 2. Further, whilst Hey Dude has 1 million followers across all social media platforms, Aerie has more than 1.5million followers just on Instagram alone. So, it is clear which company has the greater brand value and recognition. Also, note the comments by Crocs CEO that Hey Dude "has been affected by global freight issues and has seen significant delays", and one can appreciate the strength that Aerie has from American Eagle's supply-chain.

Therefore, there is a strong case to make that Aerie's value alone is worth far more than American Eagle's current market cap. I think there is also a good chance that any one of the major activist funds - looking at the value of Aerie within AEO (and seeing the high short interest) - takes a long position in the company and pushes for American Eagle to spin off Aerie. We have seen a similar situation in consumer retail recently with Jana Partners pushing for Macy's to spin-off its digital business. Compared to Macy's digital business though, a push for a spin-off of Aerie would generate far more excitement and buzz in market response. Such an event that highlights attention to the tremendous value of Aerie, would likely bring a significant rise in American Eagle's stock price that better reflects American Eagle's fundamental fair value.

We should also note that American Eagle has stated it targets for Aerie to reach $2billion in revenue by 2023. If Aerie manages to execute similar or better growth rates for the next 3 and 5 years, Aerie alone in the coming years could be worth several times more than American Eagle's current market cap.

Sum of two brand segments valuation for the whole company

So, if we assume that Aerie is worth significantly more than American Eagle's current market cap per above, what valuation do we assign to the American Eagle segment? Peer youth apparel company Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) trades at 0.57x TTM Price to Sales. The American Eagle segment should be valued at a premium to its lesser peer, Abercrombie, and I assign a 20% premium over Abercrombie & Fitch's valuation multiple. At a low 0.684x Price to Sales, the American Eagle segment would be valued at $2,291million, assuming a figure of $3,350million in revenue for the year to 31 December 2021. This gives us a total two-parts valuation of $7,974million, representing $47.30 per share and 105% upside from American Eagle's current stock price of $23.04. This represents a Price Earnings ratio of 21.3x based on the current financial year TTM earnings. We should note the several Street firms that also have price targets in the $40s - UBS (PT $49), Deutsche ($45), Citibank ($43) and Jefferies ($42).

Acquisition of Quiet Logistics and AirTerra

American Eagle made two acquisitions in supply-chain in recent months, and it is not common that an apparel retailer expands into supply-chain company ownership. Let's consider management's comments from its last conference call on its acquisitions in supply-chain and its vision in expanding here. Chairman and CEO Jay Schottenstein:

That brings me to our exciting plan to acquire Quiet Logistics. This acquisition marks a major milestone for our company, which I believe will be transformative. Acquiring Quiet allows us to build on the efficiencies we gained over the past 12 months and position us for success as we grow our business over the coming years. We also have a broader vision. We expect the combination of Quiet Logistics and the recent acquisition of AirTerra to create a unique platform that revolutionizes logistics within our business and retail. Through consolidation and pulled resources the customer acquired AirTerra will enjoy the agilities and efficiencies that were previously only available to the world's largest brands and retailers. I believe this will create a tiny new profit center with meaningful growth opportunities for AEO… If you asked me what I meant and what I see, I see us expanding Quiet with more locations that we'll have all these micro centers around the country and be able to deliver a faster, a better and efficient. And also, the big thing is we only have 60 customers handling other people, other retailers, they're giving great service. And I look at us getting a platform that we'll be able to allow ourselves and our partners in it, whoever -- different retailers between AirTerra that come board and the ones are coming to board and Quiet to really be able to compete against the Amazon's of the world and the Walmarts of the world in an efficient manner, because in the future, I say this to our team logistics, logistics are distance. If you're not efficient there, you're not going to win.

We can also see the strength of American Eagle's logistics and supply chain prior to its acquisition. A strong supply chain is getting even stronger. EVP Michael Rempell:

"Now, shifting gears to logistics and supply chain, we continue to reap the benefits from our end markets fulfillment model. Delivery cost leveraged 120 basis points in the quarter. In fact, delivery cost dollars were down year-on-year, led by efficiencies created in digital delivery. With product located closer to stores and customers, delivery times and the average cost per shipment declined versus last year. And with greater control over inventory placement, shipments per order were also down dramatically. This created enormous cost of it -- cost savings and deficiencies."

Note Chairman Jay Schottenstein further comments on their supply-chain acquisitions and the reference again to their competing against a certain digital Goliath.

"And we also believe this platform, and we look at this thing as a platform, not just a business and someone's going to develop, and we figured might as well be us. This will be a platform that will be shared by our competition and to make them stronger because we have stronger competition. It's better for us. The more people that are attracted in the malls, it helps our storage too. And this is really going to be the answer to a certain other retailers who really been out, trying to destroy retail in this country. And we think we have an answer against that and we are prepared to lead the charge."

Examining the high short interest in American Eagle

The short interest in American Eagle, reported at 19.93% and 9.83 days to cover, looks too high. How does one attempt to explain such high bearish sentiment? Perhaps it is due to a bearish view on consumer retail broadly amidst Omicron fears, as the broad retail sector has taken a dive since end-November despite strong results. However, Omicron fears for consumer retail look significantly overdone, particularly as other reopening indicators show continued strength in spite of Omicron, i.e. record ticket sales for the latest Spiderman movie and solid cruise liner bookings.

There are also concerns on the impact of Omicron causing supply-chain disruptions for retailers next year. However, American Eagle is best positioned in its supply-chain versus other apparel and retailer peers, so the potential prolonged supply chain-disruption fears for the sector should not impact American Eagle in a significant way.

Yet, American Eagle's short interest is elevated versus its sector peers, which looks confounding in view of American Eagle's record results. Is it possible that, simply because of American Eagle's higher valuation multiple vs lower valuation multiple retail peers, it has attracted its high short interest, amidst across the sector bearish bets? Bearish bets based on a classic value style valuation methodology that is commonly applied to the traditional retailer sector broadly (due to the long-term low or declining revenue growth), is going to fail to capture the Phil Fisher style high growth multiple that American Eagle's Aerie should be valued at. Therefore, I view that any bearish sentiment that persists in the longer-term (beyond near-term short-selling momentum trading) on American Eagle will be proven wrong. The consistent growth of Aerie with major runway ahead, means its value alone will provide significant margin of safety to American Eagle's current valuation.

Conclusion

Amidst its business firing on all cylinders and being arguably the hottest youth fashion brand, American Eagle has a powerful thesis - of the mini-Lululemon and tremendous value that lies in Aerie, and the successful challenge it is mounting against Amazon in youth apparel.