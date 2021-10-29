smshoot/iStock via Getty Images

The Income Portfolio:

Assembling an income portfolio these days can be especially challenging. Low interest rates and commensurate reach for yield have driven up prices and compressed income opportunities. This dynamic is doubly problematic for those seeking income as not only are the monthly or quarterly checks less rewarding but there is higher potential for loss of principal.

Risk to principal should be important to anyone at any time, but the concern is particularly acute now. Inflationary pressures, which I have written about extensively, are forcing the Federal Reserve's lift the cap on interest rates. Higher inflation and higher interest rates pose significant risk of principal to income-producing assets. Either their underlying assets can be harmed or their securities can decline in value.

Fortunately, there remain a few situations that offer attractive income that also trade below their levels of this time in 2019, before Covid and all of its associated effects on the markets. These solid yields and attractive entry points provide a measure of protection against the ravages of higher inflation and interest rates.

I have written about most of these investments below in detail. I encourage anyone who wants to know more to follow the links where I provide them to read in-depth analysis. Most have performed well this year but I remain confident there is continued upside, for which you get paid handsomely to wait.

1. AGNC Investment Corp. Common Stock (AGNC) 9.31% Dividend Yield.

AGNC is a mortgage REIT, meaning it invests in mortgage securities. AGNC is unique in that close to 98% of its portfolio is GSE (Fannie Mae, c) guaranteed mortgages. That means that in the event of a default, the holder is guaranteed to get par plus interest, so there is no credit risk beyond what the company has to pay above par to buy the mortgages. Only about 2.5% of the company's investment portfolio is comprised of CRT (credit risk transfer) paper, which is basically subordinated securities Fannie and Freddie issue that are not par guaranteed but offer higher yield. This is the only real credit risk in the portfolio.

The other risk is interest rates but not directly interest rates going higher. The company hedges the interest rate exposure on the long-dated (mostly 30 yr) mortgages it owns. The main risk is shorter-dated interest rates rising in comparison to longer-dated interest rates. The company borrows at relatively short-term rates and invests in long-dated assets. The lower short-term interest rates are versus longer-term rates (a steeper interest rate curve), the better for the company. With the Federal Reserve slowing its bond buying now and only potentially raising short-term interest rates later, I believe the curve should steepen, benefitting AGNC. Therefore, AGNC can actually benefit from higher inflation and higher interest rates.

AGNC already offers some protection if this opposite of this steepening were to occur (a curve flattening). These companies tend to trade at a percentage of book value (where you could liquidate them). AGNC currently trades at 88% of book value. The average of the past five years is 93% and at the end of December 2019, the company traded at just over 100% of book value.

Like any market, the mortgage REIT market can have its moments of panic. That happened in March 2020, when AGNC traded off 50% briefly. The Federal Reserve quickly stepped in to support the mortgage market and AGNC, owning the highest quality portfolio was never forced to firesale its portfolio or impair its stock's value. That said, I think that experience might have scared off some mortgage REIT investors and is one of the reasons the stock trades at a discount to book. Their fear is our gain however and one collects a monthly dividend equal to a 9.31% annual yield (at $15.47 on the stock). The next ex-dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

AGNC 3-Year Price to Book Value Ratio

Source: Bloomberg

2. Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) 9.5% Distribution Yield

I have written about Crestwood's common shares and its preferred shares extensively this year. They are some of my most popular articles and both investments have performed well.

Crestwood is a pipeline company structured as a master limited partnership. Most of its pipes gathering and processing meaning they connect directly to oil and gas wellheads and then to processing facilities before joining with intrastate or interstate pipelines. Well over 80% of the company's revenues are fixed rate and much of the floating rate agreements are advantageous to the company (meaning they participate in higher prices).

The company is one of the most conservatively financed in the industry at 3.5x Debt/EBITDA and both its common (9.5% yield) and preferred (8.7% yield) distributions are incredibly well covered at >2x for the common and ~6x covered for the preferred.

The company is acquiring Oasis Midstream (OMP) in a deal that is immediately accretive and leverage neutral. I like the Oasis deal. It diversifies the company geographically and increases scale, which should help improve credit rating and lower cost of capital.

Crestwood is a sneaky play on inflation. Given the cost of steel, labor, permitting, etc., replacement costs of assets that are already deployed should go up. Crestwood has spare capacity or could add to its existing footprint at minimal cost. Labor is a small component of running the business and the company benefits from higher energy prices leading to higher drilling volumes.

Common distributions are largely return of capital, making them highly tax efficient. I do not believe the preferred distributions are qualified dividends. CEQP common shares are also significantly below where they were in December 2019 even though the company is larger, more profitable, generates more cash, has less leverage, and has started raising its distributions again.

For this reason, plus the tax efficiency and the inflation protection, I think the common is better than the preferred for the purposes of this article. However, I like both securities on a standalone basis.

CEQP 2-Year Price Performance

Source: Bloomberg

3. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) 8.34% Distribution Yield

EPD is an mlp like Crestwood. I wrote about it after its most recent earnings report. It is one of those companies that many people have never heard of but unknowingly deal with virtually every day. EPD's pipes flow from major energy exploration and production basins to storage and processing facilities and then on to major refineries and crackers largely in and around the gulf coast. The company has over 50,000 miles of pipes and is the largest processor and exporter of NGL's (natural gas liquids), which are used as feedstocks for plastics or in the case of propane as heat sources for about 10% of the US population.

EPD is not just mission-critical with irreplaceable assets, in my opinion, it is also one of the best-run companies in the worldwide energy industry if not the world. It has a fantastic balance sheet at 3.5x leverage, has continuous growth opportunities and pays an 8.34% distribution that is well serviced by robust cash flows.

Also, like CEQP, I think EPD offers good inflation protection with the assets it has already built. Thanks to its internal distribution and export infrastructure price increases of NGL's (a lesser-known cause of inflation) give the company flexibility on where to sell NGL's.

Moreover, the company recently reached an inflection point where cash flows from previous investments are overwhelming the need from current growth projects. They have recently started increasing the rate of share repurchases and I suspect that will continue given that the stock is considerably below its December 2019 levels despite the company being more profitable, less leveraged, generating more cash and regularly raising its distributions, which also have a large return of capital component, making them tax efficient.

If I had to pick one must own in this group, it would be EPD.

EPD 2-Year Price Performance

Source: Bloomberg

4. Qurate Retail Preferred Shares (QRTEP) 7.8% Dividend Yield

QRTEA 8% preferred shares are a very interesting security that I wrote up in detail earlier this month. Unlike most preferred shares which are perpetual, these have a final maturity date in 2031. This maturity date caps the duration, thereby reducing the risk posed by higher interest rates.

I think Qurate is a misunderstood company. While many people might assume its core QVC business is a dinosaur, as I wrote in the article.

The company's customer base is remarkably stable and loyal both domestically and internationally. The company grew that base wildly last year while many other retail outlets were closed and that base remains higher than 2019.

This performance has allowed the company to generate remarkably consistent cash flows and maintain low balances even as the company repurchases shares at high rate.

In addition to the final maturity date, I also listed out some other advantages to these preferred in the article.

The shares are non-callable until 2025 and only at 104 then and are not callable at $100 until 2027.

Dividends are cumulative and get qualified dividend treatment for tax purposes.

If the company fails to pay dividend, the dividend rate increases for two quarters, preferred holders get a board seat.

It is a large ~$1.26 billion issue that is exchange-traded so easy to buy and sell.

These preferred shares recently came off their highs. The company's tepid outlet thanks to increased costs hurt the stock and perhaps these fell in sympathy. I think that's a silly reason as the preferred shares do not share in the company's profits and company generates cash flow that covers the ~$100 annual preferred dividend by over 7x.

QRTEP Stock Performance Since Issuance

Source: Bloomberg

While this security does not offer the inflation protection of others in this list, I believe the 7.8% qualified dividend yield will look good in most interest rate environments we are likely to face in the coming years.

5. W. P. Carey (WPC) 5.15% Dividend Yield

While WPC is the lowest yielder in this group, it has its place. Not only is WPC's dividend one of the highest in the REIT space, my most recent of write up of WPC specifically calls out its virtues as an inflation hedge.

59% of WPC's leases are tied to CPI with 60% of that uncapped. Even the capped CPI increases are around 3%. in other words, the higher inflation runs, the more rent WPC collects.

This inflation protection is not by chance. The company has consciously structured a large part of its portfolio with inflation in mind.

As I wrote recently company CEO Jason Fox pointed out in the earnings statement, "We also remain uniquely poised to benefit from inflation, with the vast majority of our CPI-linked leases scheduled for rent increases over the next few quarters." The below graphic supports that statement.

Source: WPC Q3 presentation

WPC's stock got hit hard by the Covid panic of 2020 even though its rent collections never suffered. The business was protected by its mix (49% warehouses) or the high credit quality of its tenants. Those forces combined to allow WPC to always collect nearly all of its rents in every quarter since Covid hit. It has also steadily grown its EBITDA with 2020 and 2021 being no exceptions.

WPC has performed well this year and since I first wrote it up. The returns are even better when one factors in the dividend. Nevertheless, WPC stock remains below its pre-Covid high, despite its improved operating performance, a higher dividend, and locked in financing at attractive rates.

WPC 2-Year Stock Performance

Source: Bloomberg

Inflation Conclusion:

I have written extensively about inflation almost every month since the signs started emerging this summer. I believe it is here and not transitory. At the very least, I do not expect us to return to the ultra-low inflationary environment we have experienced for most of the past twenty if not forty years.

Income investors have had to navigate the scant opportunities of a low interest for a long time. Now I believe they have to navigate the effects of inflation, which can pose material principal risk to many income investments. I hope this list is helpful and I wish you all a happy New Year.