alfexe/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Companies are imperfect. In the pursuit of profit, mistakes are often made, whether intentionally or unintentionally. When such mistakes cause injury or cost lives, lawsuits are unavoidable (and should be encouraged).

In other situations, assessing the merits of a case can be a murky and difficult endeavor. The prevalence of patent trolls, for example, is an undeniable fact.

Antitrust law, furthermore, is dated and often misunderstood, misquoted, and misused. In 2019, 2020, and 2021, numerous application developers and mid-sized companies have attempted to redistribute profits in industries and markets poorly understood by regulators to their own advantage.

Source: Wikipedia

Investors seem to vacillate between two extremes, depending on whether they like the company being sued or not. One group contends that a new lawsuit is disastrous and deserving of the company, while the other indomitably and intractably seems to think that even $100B+ antitrust and class action lawsuits will have no impact on their favored investment prospect.

This article seeks to examine three case studies and lawsuits suffered by 10 additional companies to demonstrate to investors the veracity and importance of the financial projections and potential impact to Meta Platforms (FB) from new lawsuits.

Source: Piktochart / Law Office of Andrea W. S. Paris

Case Study 1 - Philip Morris (PM)

1. From the 1950s to the 1990s, tobacco companies had virtually universal success in fending off lawsuits.

Lung cancer was once a very rare disease, so rare that doctors took special notice when confronted with a case, thinking it a once-in-a-lifetime oddity. Mechanization and mass marketing towards the end of the 19th century popularized the cigarette habit, however, causing a global lung cancer epidemic. Cigarettes were recognized as the cause of the epidemic in the 1940s and 1950s, with the confluence of studies from epidemiology, animal experiments, cellular pathology and chemical analytics. Cigarette manufacturers disputed this evidence, as part of an orchestrated conspiracy to salvage cigarette sales. Propagandizing the public proved successful, judging from secret tobacco industry measurements of the impact of denialist propaganda.

Source: Ranker - [Includes Numerous Comical Cigarette Advertisements]

Similar to tobacco companies, Meta Platforms' has attempted in recent years to dissuade the public from the perception that its business model for the social media platform networks is at fault for a number of contentious issues (and lawsuits) faced by the company. These defensive claims are being made by Meta Platforms despite the successful existence of alternative social media platform business models' such as those exemplified by Behance, Seeking Alpha, MeWe and Ello.

In the past, and again throughout 2021, Facebook's CEO has repeatedly "called for regulations," notwithstanding that the regulations proposed by Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) are for areas whereby the company is largely compliant and thus would be benefited over smaller competitors.

2. Philip Morris (and other tobacco giants) had internal research for decades showing the high correlation between tobacco / nicotine use and lung cancer. Yet, the company kept this information from the public.

Furthermore, evidence also demonstrated that tobacco companies destroyed any research results showing an adverse health impact from tobacco use and further went to great lengths to convince the public that smoking was not harmful or addictive. Finally, evidence showed that tobacco companies actively marketed their products to children.

An immediate parallel can be drawn to Meta Platforms' own scandals. Meta Platforms (Facebook) was alleged to withhold information during the Cambridge Analytica scandal. According to the whistleblowers just this year, Facebook is misleading the public on progress against hate speech, violence, and misinformation.

Instagram for Kids was paused by the company due to public backlash by regulators, parents, and the news media; this was due to damaging internal leaks regarding the negative impact of Instagram on teens' mental health.

Regulators are actively pushing to have Meta Platforms and other social media companies share internal data with external researches specifically to combat any bias and misinformation presented by the industry, and to better position themselves for future regulation of the social media industry.

3. Finally, in 2000, after decades of damage to human lives, US courts awarded $145B in damages against tobacco giants.

The class action lawsuit, originally filed by a husband and wife legal team, Stanley and Susan Rosenblatt, in 1994 on behalf of an estimated 300,000-700,000 smokers in Florida, created a sensation as the largest punitive damages award in US history. At a press conference in New York, William Ohlemeyer, chief counsel for the Philip Morris company, against whom the largest award ($73.9bn) was levelled, said, "Today's verdict is truly a verdict for no one," and claimed, "We believe the verdict is grossly excessive and also illegal."

As FY 2000 Q2 and Q3 revenues sat at $19.8B and $20B respectively, extrapolating this (in the absence of readily available public information) yields ~$80B in FY 2000 revenues. Thus, an award of $73.9B would have accounted for ~92% of total revenues at the time.

This was not the only lawsuit of substantial value that the company lost, as in 2002 a California jury was awarded $28B in punitive damages against Philip Morris in the Betty Bullock case.

During the escalating period of lawsuits for the tobacco industries, as successful verdicts rolled in, the entire industry would suffer sharp declines. In 1996, when a jury found against Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp, Philip Morris shares lost 10% of their value. The loss of the Betty Bullock case amounted to a 7% 1-day drop in the share price of Philip Morris.

Meta Platforms faces at least two lawsuits seeking $100B and $150B in damages, respectively. One involves the Myanmar genocide.

In Philip Morris's case, the lawsuits did not force the company into bankruptcy, and it exists to this day. Yet the next company we will review was not so lucky.

Case Study 2 - Purdue Pharma

The opioid crisis has plagued Americans for the last two decades. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma faced the brunt of lawsuits in recent years. Purdue Pharma agreed to plead guilty in October 2020 to 3 criminal charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States, violating federal anti-kickback, and Marketing opioids to doctors that it suspected of writing illegal prescriptions.

Purdue Pharma is viewed as a leader of the opioid epidemic since the mid-90s. Their aggressive tactics paved the way for misleading drug marketing. They are accused of downplaying addiction risks and pushing physicians to increase dosages. Over the years, these accusations have led to many lawsuits worldwide. In 2007 Purdue Pharma was accused by the federal government of misbranding OxyContin. In response, they paid over $600 million to settle the federal charges. Fast forward to 2015, Purdue made a similar deal with Kentucky. They agreed to pay $24 million to Kentucky State. To settle another opioid-related lawsuit, they paid Oklahoma State $270 million. A few days after the hearing, Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy on September 15, 2020. This filing was in response to the recent $3 billion settlement and more than 2,000 lawsuits against the company. By filing for bankruptcy, Purdue Pharma is now under court protection. The chapter 11 filing guards the company against the many cases they face. Altogether, the settlements average out to about $10 billion and $12 billion. However, before the federal government sees even a penny of the settlement money, they will first have to wait behind a long line of creditors.

Source: US Department of Health and Human Services

The October 2020 settlement with the US Department of Justice reached $8.3B in value, while a recent settlement in July 2021 is valued at $4.5B. In 2017, the company had revenues of ~$3B, thus the lawsuits essentially forced the company to file for bankruptcy proceedings.

Similar to tobacco companies, some pharmaceutical companies engaged in campaigning with misleading claims despite very weak evidence in the effectiveness of opioids in treating long-term, chronic pain.

The significance of the case is that the core tenet focused on false advertising by the opioid industry, continued complaints about the nature of the industry, the diversion theory [meaning that opioid distributors have a legal obligation to stop controlled substances from going to illicit purposes and misuse], and the fact that the company bore the brunt of the derision.

Parallels can be drawn to Meta Platforms in the sense that the company is expected to be accountable for its' business model's impact on the public [failing to prevent the spread of misinformation or divisive content] and the fact that regulators seem keen to hold Meta Platforms accountable for the ills that befall many social media platform companies dependent on advertising and high engagement to drive revenues.

The lawsuits against Purdue Pharma (and subsequent settlements) accounted for x2.76 and x1.5 of revenues, respectively.

Case Study 3 - AT&T, Inc. (T)

Continued lawsuits against a company can absolutely be a major issue and an overhang for the stock price of a company (and for reduced returns suffered by investors). Consider the example of AT&T, Inc.

AT&T has historically come under substantial scrutiny by the US government for antitrust and monopoly concerns. AT&T was forced to break apart its company into seven regional "Baby Bells" by 1984, and had to "reinvent" itself by entering the broadband and wireless businesses. In 2011, the Justice Department and the FCC sued to block AT&Ts $39B merger deal with T-Mobile, essentially forcing the company to abandon its plans.

Just three years ago, AT&T finally closed its $85 billion deal to buy Time Warner, ending a protracted battle with the Justice Department under then-President Donald Trump, which sought to block the deal.

The irony is that the company is spinning out its media assets as of 2021.

Source: Google

Investors will note that AT&T shares lost ~63% of their value from the high in 2000 to the bottoms in 2002 and 2003, and never recovered fully. AT&Ts crumbling business came not as a result of fines and fees, but rather due to the fettering chains imposed by regulators (inclusive of the forced divesting by the company of countless assets and business segments).

The significance and lesson learned with respect to Meta Platforms should not be ignored. The threat of regulations, blocked acquisitions and mergers (which are already incipient), and the subsequent impact on the success of a company can naturally result in substantial investment losses without the presence of multi-billion fines.

The Cost Of Doing Business

S&P 500 technology companies face increasing scrutiny from global regulators and lawmakers. Technology companies now compose 24.2% of the S&P 500 as of February 2020. Companies such as Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta Platforms collectively represented close to 20%.

Source: Shares Magazine

In the last decade, technology companies (in particular, big tech) are increasingly fighting all manner of lawsuits, inclusive of antitrust.

S&P 500 companies in general face a large range of lawsuits in the conduct of their businesses. These include, and are not limited to, antitrust lawsuits, intellectual property (patent) lawsuits, breach of contract, employment disputes, partnership disputes or shareholder litigation, product liability cases or personal injury claims, employment disputes, and class action lawsuits.

Lawsuits Are Expensive, But Not Always

1. Alphabet subsidiary Google (GOOGL) has been fined a combined $9.5 billion since 2017 for by EU antitrust regulators. To put this in perspective, Alphabet's revenues came in at $111B for FY 2017, $137B for FY 2018, $162B for FY 2019 and $183B for FY 2020. $9.5B is 5.2% of FY 2020 revenues.

Alphabet subsidiary Google has faced the toughest antitrust action. In March, the European Commission levied a $1.7 billion fine on the tech giant for abusing its dominance in the online advertising market, citing "illegal" practices of restricting competitors' ads in search results. Google said this week it is appealing. In 2018, the regulator charged Google with a record $5.1 billion fine for anti-competitive practices on its Android devices, saying the company had forced device makers to pre-install its own apps. The European Commission first went after Google in 2017 with a $2.7 billion fine for abusing its dominance as a search engine. The EU accused Google of favoring its own comparison shopping service over competitors' in search results.

Source: Statista

2. Amazon (AMZN) has been fined $887M by the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection said Amazon's processing of personal data did not comply with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation. Italy's antitrust authority fined Amazon 1.13 billion euros ($1.3 billion), accusing the company of exploiting its dominant position against independent sellers on its website in violation of European Union competition rules.

Amazon said it "strongly disagreed" with Italian regulator's decision and would appeal, calling the fines and proposed remedies "unjustified and disproportionate."

Amazon revenues are $281B in FY 2019 and $386B in FY 2020, thus the fines account for only 0.5% of 2020 revenues.

Source: The Guardian

3. Apple (AAPL) has been strangely successful with wriggling out of major lawsuits; in 2016, the EU Commission fined Apple $14.5B for the Ireland tax deal, which Apple successfully avoided on appeal to the EU General Court in 2020. This is a fact that Alphabet (Google) is leveraging in its own legal struggle to appeal the $5.1B ruling by 2020 (when the fine needs to be paid).

Apple also defeated a $200B lawsuit over the Coronavirus Tracker App, which the judge threw out on multiple independent grounds.

Apple has been fined over $1.62B in the last year, much of it due to the French authority fine of $1.2B.

French antitrust authorities ordered Apple to pay a 1.1 billion euro ($1.23 billion) fine for anti-competitive behavior. The French competition authority said the iPhone-maker was guilty of creating cartels within its distribution network and abusing the economic dependence of its outside resellers.

As Apple made $275B in FY 2020 and $366B in FY 2021, the $1.62B in fines account for only 0.4% of 2021 revenues.

4. Meta Platforms (Facebook) faced an FTC fine of $5B in 2019 over user privacy. At the time, this accounted for a whopping 7% of FY 2019 revenues ($71B).

Facebook, Inc. will pay a record-breaking $5 billion penalty, and submit to new restrictions and a modified corporate structure that will hold the company accountable for the decisions it makes about its users' privacy, to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that the company violated a 2012 FTC order by deceiving users about their ability to control the privacy of their personal information.

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Despite the lawsuits against Facebook and Alphabet, historically, the shares seemed immune to regulatory actions. This may change.

5. Intel (INTC) was told to pay $2.18 billion after losing a patent-infringement trial over technology related to chip-making. This would account for 2.8% of 2020 revenues ($77.9B in FY 2020) if not appealed, which is likely as the company in question may be a patent troll.

Intel infringed two patents owned by closely held VLSI Technology, a federal jury in Waco, Texas, said. The jury found $1.5 billion for infringement of one patent and $675 million for infringement of the second. Intel, the world's largest chipmaker, denied infringing either of the patents and said one was invalid because it claimed to cover work done by Intel engineers, but the jury rejected those arguments.

Intel is still appealing its $1.2B fine over anticompetitive behavior toward AMD from 2014 (implemented by the European Commission).

6. Qualcomm was fined $1.23B in 2018 for the anti-competitive Apple deal by the European Commission, accounting for 5.4% of FY 2018 revenues ($22.6B).

The investigation, which we've been expecting the results of for some time now, found Qualcomm guilty of abusing its dominant market position in LTE modems, with Qualcomm paying Apple to exclusively use its modems.

For a comprehensive listing of ongoing antitrust developments for the technology industry, especially as it pertains to big tech, I highly recommend the following blog.

Source: Facebook

Expensive Payouts Are Not Unprecedented

In 2017, Volkswagen was slapped with a record fine of $30B in the United States for diesel engines rigging scandal. This accounted for 11.5% of FY 2017 revenues ($261B). In 2010, Enron had to settle for $7.2B for massive fraud and accounting violations. Enron collapsed in 2007, and it's not unreasonable to say that the fraud played a major role in the evaporation of the company.

Bank of America, one of the most heavily fined companies in history, has racked up $82.9B in fines since 2000. In 2013, it faced a fine of $16.65B for knowingly selling toxic mortgages to investors. As BoA revenues in FY 2013 were ~$101.7B, this accounted for 17% of total revenues.

JPMorgan Chase faced a $13B fine in 2014, accounting for 12.6% of total revenues ($103B).

Similarly to Bank of America's mega-fine, their punishment was centered around toxic securities abuses in the time of the financial crisis and was agreed upon after lengthy negotiations with the US Justice Department.

Thus when I calculated the estimated fees for Meta Platforms from new lawsuits in one of my recent articles, these estimations were not unprecedented nor the largest as a % of total revenues paid historically by S&P 500 companies.

The Ohio Attorney General's lawsuit over retirement funds and the Rohingya genocide lawsuit are unlikely to be settled in the same years (if not dismissed) and thus would contribute to $25B to $30B in damages and fines in one year and $37.5B to $45B in another.

As it takes easily 5 to 8 years before the company has to pay the eventual fine (and 4 to 7 years for the ruling), by the time these fines are enacted Meta Platforms' revenues may be between $360B to $608B.

$30B of $360B is only 8%. $45B of $360B is 12.5%. $30B of $608B is 4.9%, an amount investors surely saw in historical cases quoted in this article, and $45B of $608B is 7.4%.

Source: Federal Trade Commission

Conclusion

Investors would be foolhardy to not take lawsuits and the financial penalties associated with them seriously. Any investment thesis should incorporate the threat of regulatory action and fines, whether these are achieved via antitrust lawsuits or class action lawsuits aimed at the company of interest.

The more dangerous and inherent implication is the predicated change to the business models of many of the impacted companies, as well as the loss of public and investor confidence in the company of interest (and added regulatory scrutiny in the years to follow). Regulatory fetters in the guise of blocked acquisitions or unfavorable regulations should not be discounted.

Meta Platforms, as a social media company, remain of especial interest to regulators as regulation of such companies is not seen as a controversial topic (most lawmakers and the public opinion are aligned that traditional social media business models reliant on advertising and increased engagement at any cost are inherently flawed).