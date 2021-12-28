Kuzma/iStock via Getty Images

Most investors have looked for inflation hedges these days. With consumer price measures in the high single digits and some producer price measures over 10%, the angst is palpable. While REITs and precious metals have been seen as the bulwark of an anti-inflation defense, financials can play a good part too. At first glance, their complete lack of hard assets might make the traditional investor scoff, but their value comes from substantially higher earnings as longer-term interest rates rise. Of course, while we have had inflation, we have not had the rise in long-term rates. Of course, the time to look for investments in this space is before that happens. We look at one fund in that light today, John Hancock Financial Opportunity Fund (NYSE:BTO), to see if it will make a good fit.

The Fund

The fund invests primarily in financial assets and aims for at least 80% in this sector. BTO strives for long-term capital appreciation and aims to provide moderate income as a secondary objective. There is always a little give and take trying to balance these two for any fund and is hard to meet both objectives all the time. The key reason is that doling out income, over and above what the fund's underlying holdings generate, requires selling of securities and that often happens at inopportune times. This one as we shall see, does a fairly good job of this task.

The Holdings

On last check the fund had over 150 holdings and if you are looking for a manager to make concentrated bets, this is not the fund for you. Turnover is low and the annual churn is just 10%. The top 10 holdings comprise of all familiar names from the mega-cap banks like Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to asset managers like Blackstone Inc. (BX) and KKR & Company Inc. (KKR).

Source: JH Investments

Over time, the fund has heavily emphasized banks within the financial sector and this is a key distinction versus other financial sector funds.

Source: JH Investments

(XLF) for example, which has over $44 billion in assets, goes a rather different route.

Source: SSGA

It of course has exposure to banks, but the percentages are remarkably different.

Source: SSGA

Leverage

As with most closed end funds, BTO uses some leverage. That leverage can range from almost non-existent as we see in a few cases, to "are you kidding me?" in some others. BTO falls at the lower end of that range and we think this is about a perfect level that a closed end fund can use without dialing up the risk.

Source: CEF Connect

Management Fees & Expenses

The fund does not come cheap and a 2% total expense ratio is rather high for a closed end fund using just 14% leverage.

Source: CEF Connect

Distributions

The fund distributes about 5.5% on the current NAV and that works out to be about 5% on the current price. The fund did one rather unusual distribution cut in 2009. We say unusual as the previous distribution change was a substantial increase.

Source: JH Investments

Post that, it has been onward and upward as the fund has successfully increased distributions a few times.

Total Return

BTO has outperformed and the difference has been quite significant versus XLF.

Data by YCharts

You can see the pre-2008 era where XLF appeared to have an edge but that has disappeared after the global financial crisis. What is creating this rather massive outperformance? Well, the first is simply that the managers are good stock pickers and more importantly good at avoiding really bad investments. XLF will hold a cuckoo's nest if it was included in the index. BTO does not have to. The second reason is the sector selection. Insurance and reinsurance sectors have been huge laggards over big banks and that comes primarily as catastrophes picked up in the 2010-2020 timeframe. Here are the returns from the last 10 years, alongside iShares US Insurance ETF (IAK), to drive home our point.

Data by YCharts

Pricing

The fund currently trades at an almost 10% premium. As can be seen below, the fund often does trade at a discount and current pricing is definitely a headwind for total returns.

Source: CEF Connect

Verdict

The fund has delivered over time. It benchmarks itself against the S&P composite 1,500 bank index (and not XLF), so the decision to have very little insurance exposure is something you probably don't want to give them too much credit for. But it has done better than even that index on longer time frames, despite a very huge fee drag of 2%.

Source: JH Investments

At this point, our thinking is that the banks are generally on the relatively expensive side and we are reluctant to hit the buy rating on a fund focused at buying mainly those. We actually think many insurance and reinsurance stocks are very well priced and relative exposure there may not be the worst thing in the world. The 10% premium with the large management fees are additional negatives in an overextended market. The longer-term performance here needs to be respected and the current managers have been with this fund a long time.

Source: JH Investments

We are impressed by what we see, but we would only look to give this fund a buy rating when we have seen a market correction alongside a revisit to a 0% premium on NAV. We remain neutral for now.

