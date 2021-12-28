Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Following a challenging 2020, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) business has been recovering well this year with revenues rising 24% year-over-year in the first nine months of 2021. Notably, the company's third-quarter results exceeded analysts' estimates despite staffing issues, inflation and the continued impact of COVID-19 on indoor dining at several locations. McDonald's stock has advanced 14% since the third-quarter results were announced.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Overall, McDonald's stock has risen about 25% so far in 2021 compared to the 27.6% increase in the S&P 500 Index. However, given the current valuation levels and near-term challenges like cost pressures and rising COVID-19 cases owing to new variants, I feel that the upside potential in McDonald's stock might not be significant. I believe that investors should wait for a lower entry price to buy the stock.

An iconic brand backed by a solid growth strategy

McDonald's is the world's leading fast-food chain with an iconic brand name. The company operates almost 40,000 restaurants in 119 countries. Furthermore, about 93% of McDonald's restaurants were franchised as of September 30. The company derives its revenues from sales by company-operated restaurants and revenues (rents and royalties based on a percent of sales, and initial fees) from franchised restaurants.

In the first three quarters of 2021, revenues from company-operated restaurants accounted for 42% of the overall top-line, revenue from franchised restaurants accounted for 56%, while other revenues (like technology fees paid by franchisees) contributed the remaining portion. Franchised restaurants generate significantly higher margins than company-operated restaurants. This is because, under the company's franchising model, expenses related to the franchised restaurants are essentially fixed, while company-operated restaurant expenses are mostly variable in nature.

Last year, COVID-19 related restrictions led to restaurant closures and hurt McDonald's revenues, which declined 10%. However, the company navigated the crisis well by addressing consumer demand through what it calls 3Ds - Digital, Delivery and Drive Thru.

In the first three quarters of 2021, sales from digital channels (which include mobile app, delivery and kiosk) came in at $13 billion and represented over 20% of the systemwide sales in the company's top six markets. To retain the digital channel customers gained since the pandemic and deepen customer relationships, the company launched its MyMcDonald's Rewards program in the US and Germany in the third quarter. Since its launch in July, the US loyalty program has enrolled 21 million members. The company aims to complete the roll-out of loyalty programs across its top six markets in the first half of 2022.

The company's efforts to expand its delivery services have helped it immensely amid the pandemic. Over the past three years, the number of McDonald's restaurants offering delivery services has increased to more than 32,000.

Also, drive-thru has emerged as a key focus area for McDonald's, especially amid the pandemic. Even as dining rooms reopened, the company's drive-thru sales in its top six markets continued to be elevated this year compared to pre-pandemic levels. The company has drive-thru locations in over 25,000 restaurants globally, including at 95% of the 13,000 plus locations in the domestic market. McDonald's intends to include a drive-thru at a significant number of new locations in the US and international markets.

McDonald's is also focused on menu innovation, mainly on chicken and beef offerings, which as per the company represent the largest growth opportunities. Moreover, keeping in mind the changing consumer needs, the company is also testing plant-based burgers and sandwiches.

Meanwhile, the company continues to open restaurants in key markets with the aim to open about 1,500 restaurants globally this year, including 425 in the US. Despite the impact of COVID-19 resurgence and challenging market conditions, McDonald's has already opened over 500 new restaurants in China in the first nine months. The company disclosed on the 3Q conference call that it intends to open about 650 restaurants in China by the end of this year. Meanwhile, McDonald's is closing underperforming locations with plans to shut down about 325 restaurants in the US alone this year, mainly those delivering lower sales volume in Walmart locations.

Overall, I feel that the company's growth strategy to ramp up its marketing efforts, menu innovation, digital and drive-thrus, and new unit expansion will help it in gaining market share over the long term.

3Q performance and the road ahead

McDonald's 3Q revenues increased 14% year-over-year to $6.2 billion with worldwide comparable sales up 12.7% year-over-year and 10.2% on a 2-year basis. An increase in average check (thanks to larger order sizes and menu price hike of 6% year-over-year) and strength in digital channels led by the MyMcDonald's Rewards program helped in driving a 9.6% jump in the US comparable sales. Coming to international markets, the company experienced favorable results in UK, Canada, France and Germany, while business in China was hurt by the COVID-19 resurgence. Overall, robust top-line growth and margin expansion helped in boosting the third-quarter adjusted EPS by 24.3% to $2.76.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts expect the company's fourth-quarter revenue to be up about 14% to $6.1 billion and adjusted EPS to rise 38% to $2.35. For the full year, analysts anticipate adjusted EPS to rise 56% to $9.42 on revenue growth of 21% to $23.3 billion. Currently, revenue and EPS are expected to grow 6.3% and 7.7%, respectively, in 2022. While the company is on track to exceed these expectations, further worsening of the COVID-19 situation due to new variants could be a drag on the growth rates.

Risks/challenges

The COVID-19 resurgence in several countries and any further restrictions owing to the new variants could hurt the recovery in McDonald's business. On its 3Q conference call, the company disclosed that it reopened nearly 80% of its dining rooms in the US, with 3,000 dining rooms still closed in high-risk COVID areas.

The company's operations in several international markets are also at risk as rising COVID-19 cases could lead to restrictions on restaurant operating hours, limitation on dine-in capacity or potential closures of dining rooms.

Supply chain issues, staffing issues and higher commodity costs could hurt the company's performance.

Conclusion

In September, McDonald's raised its quarterly dividend by 7% to $1.38 per share ($5.52 annually). McDonald's forward dividend yield of 2.06% is higher than the sector median of 1.72%.

While the dividend hike and the recent resumption of share buybacks are favorable aspects, the upside potential in McDonald's stock doesn't appear attractive currently. McDonald's stock is trading at a 12-month forward PE (price-to-normalized earnings) multiple of 26.9, which is close to its 3-year average of about 26.0 (Source: TIKR.com).

As per Seeking Alpha, the stock's forward PE (based on the 2021 adjusted EPS estimate) stands at 28.48, which is about 10% higher than the 5-year average. The average price target of Wall Street analysts stands at $273.97 and reflects a possible upside of 2% from current levels.

Source: TIKR.com

McDonald's brand value, impressive global footprint, continued investments in digital and delivery as well as efforts to contain costs will help it in growing further. However, in my opinion, inflation and the uncertainty associated with COVID-19 could hamper the pace of recovery in several key markets. I feel that investors should wait for a pullback to buy McDonald's stock at a lower price and ensure a margin of safety.