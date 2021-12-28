Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

Whenever I analyze and ETF that focuses on a specific economic sector, I first look at that sector's economic backdrop. I then look at the ETF's charts to determine if, in conjunction with the macroeconomic analysis, it's a time to go long or short.

The IEF should only be used to lower portfolio volatility.

The NASDAQ:IEF is an ETF that tracks the 7-10 year treasury market. The key player influencing bond prices is the Federal Reserve, which has a dual mandate: price stability and full employment.

Let's firsts look at the price situation: The above four charts are from the FRED system. The top two show total (left) and core (right) CPI. Both have been increasing since the Spring and show no signs of letting up. The same can be said of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the PCE price index (bottom two charts). While the total (left) and core (right) indexes are lower than CPI, both are still moving sharply higher.

Let's look at this data in the same manner as the FED:

Data from the FRED system; author's calculation

The above chart shows the 3, 6, and 12-month averages of the core and total PCE price indexes. The Fed prefers to use averages to remove the inherent volatility of monthly data.

There are two key takeaways from the above chart. First, all averages are moving higher. Second, the shorter are above the longer, which means the longer averages will continue higher for at least the next few reports.

At the same time, the employment situation, while improving, still has slack. This isn't apparent in the unemployment rate but instead in the labor force participation rate and employment to population ratio:

From the FRED system

The labor force participation rate (left) - which measures the percentage of people who are employed or actively looking for work -- has still only regained about half its losses from the pandemic. The same is apparent in the employment/population ratio (right). Combined, both these data points indicate there's still a fair amount of labor market slack.

Because of the inflation situation, the Fed has decided to err on the side of caution. First, it will start to slow its asset purchases (emphasis added):

With inflation having exceeded 2 percent for some time, the Committee expects it will be appropriate to maintain this target range until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee's assessments of maximum employment. In light of inflation developments and the further improvement in the labor market, the Committee decided to reduce the monthly pace of its net asset purchases by $20 billion for Treasury securities and $10 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. Beginning in January, the Committee will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $40 billion per month and of agency mortgage‑backed securities by at least $20 billion per month.

It will also start raising rates: The above table shows the Fed's "dot plot" which contains indicators of where each Fed president thinks interest rates will be at the end of the next few years. The plot is now higher, with a majority of presidents believing that rates will be near 1% at the end of 2022 and 2% at the end of 2023.

Theoretically, an aggressive Fed should send bond prices lower, under the theory that higher rates tomorrow will make current bonds less valuable. However, that hasn't happened.

Let's first look at the weekly chart to place this into a longer-term perspective: 3-year chart of the IEF from Stockcharts.com

The IEF rallied from the beginning of 2019 to the tail end of 2020. This marked the end of the last expansion and the first series of lockdowns. But at the end of 2020, we had positive vaccine news, which sent stocks higher and bond lower. Since then, the IEF has been consolidating between the 111 and 118 areas. IEF 1-year from Stockcharts.com

In the above chart, the red lines show the triangle consolidation in more detail. Prices have been very disciplined within this range. Also remember that it's been during this chart that inflation has been rising very sharply, which has not led to a concomitant drop in prices, indicating the bond market is still on board with the Fed's inflation-fighting credentials.

So, is the IEF a buy or not? The IEF is not a capital appreciation investment. It serves two purposes, the first of which is some income. As of this writing, it is currently yielding .87% -- which is less than the prevailing inflation rate. However, it's still income that the investor can use. The second purpose is to lower the portfolio's beta, or overall risk, which is best shown the following tables from the Portfolio Visualizer webpage: Above are three portfolios. The top is 75% SPY and 25% IEF. The middle is 50% of SPY and IEF while the third is 25% SPY and 75% IEF. The bottom table shows an inverse relationship between the IEF's percentage and standard deviation (a measure of risk) and US market correlation. Put another way -- the higher the percentage of bonds the lower the risk.

Hence, add the IEF to lower volatility. The less risk you want, the more you should add.