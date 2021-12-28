Cn0ra/iStock via Getty Images

I can’t remember if I wrote about this last year or not – or perhaps the year before – but it doesn’t really matter one way or the other. This is one of those things all of us need a reminder or two about every so often.

Especially when this time of year rolls around.

I’m talking about not being so hard on yourself. Also known as understanding that you’re human and therefore won’t always get it right.

Also known as being realistic.

I know we’d love to always get it right. That’s the goal for most of us, I imagine, both on a small scale and a larger one.

For easy example, we don’t want to fail in our relationships. Taking out frustrations or insecurities on our significant others or kids or friends isn’t something we typically strive for. Neither is letting them down entirely, causing much more permanent rifts between us.

It happens, but not because that’s our long-term plan.

Then there’s our to-do lists. Lounging around and doing nothing for yet another weekend in a row – when we’re distinctly not on vacation – isn’t something we typically strive for either. Neither is buying up stuff we say we’re going to get to (really), whether books to read or hobbies to explore or passions to pursue.

And, of course, we don’t want to fail at work or in our investments. Finding ourselves turning in botched assignments or missing deadlines or wasting our money is another thing we usually want to avoid.

Obviously.

Stop Making Excuses. Start Living and Actually Learning.

Like it or not though, we do fail sometimes. As I said before, we’re human and therefore outright incapable of being perfect.

Those who attempt perfection end up developing hypertension, anxiety, and other undesirable conditions. So it’s much better to acknowledge and learn from the mistakes we do make.

Did we snap at someone we care about instead of talking the issue out like mature adults? In that case, maybe we need to install a 10-second rule – to recognize when we’re cranky and pause before we respond.

(This also works when commenting on Seeking Alpha posts.)

Did we put off a personal project again? Then maybe we need to get someone else involved to make the task less daunting.

And if we keep messing up at work? Then Katherine Ellison’s piece published in April on mindful.org makes for a very interesting read:

“When I was 23 and just starting out in journalism, I made an awful mistake. While covering a high-profile trial in San Jose, California, I wrote that a woman who hadn’t been charged with any crime had plotted a murder. “The woman I’d wrongly incriminated sued me and my newspaper for libel, demanding $11 million. Had she won, it would have killed my career and financially damaged my employers. “Alas, this wasn’t my first reporting error.”

It was, however, the one her managing editor said was her last screwup. One more, and she was out.

Before that point, Ellison wrote, she “couldn’t seem to slow down and take the time to check my work. Instead, whenever possible, I blamed the flubs on others.”

A source had mumbled. A copy editor had missed something. Her workload was unmanageable.

There was always some excuse. Which is why she kept failing.

Don’t Put Your New Year’s Resolutions at Risk With Foolish Expectations

That was decades ago during a different era. So Ellison knew she had to either shape up or get fired. But to a large degree, we now live in a society that celebrates failure.

Literally.

As her article goes on to state, it’s interesting to observe the effort “to destigmatize failure in a hurry.” Like how:

“‘Fail fast; fail often!’ and ‘Move fast, and break things!’ are the relentlessly cheery slogans of Silicon Valley, a place in which three-fourths of startups go bust. The archives of the TED Talks – the Valley’s influential e-sermons – include more than a dozen presentations about failure, many of which tout its ‘surprising’ benefits.”

And, yes, we shouldn’t be so afraid of failure that we never try or never acknowledge that we’re human. But we also shouldn’t be celebrating it.

Instead, we want to “fail mindfully.” In short, we should never set out to not succeed. We should never take falling short lightly.

It isn’t something to shrug off as if there are no consequences. There always are.

Yet, at the same time, expect yourself to trip up sometimes. And when you do, make it count so that, the next time you fail, you’re able to pick yourself back up a whole lot more quickly and efficiently with fewer side effects.

Keep that in mind when you’re creating your new year’s resolutions for 2022. Take them seriously, knowing that – like the ones below – they can change your life for the better.

Then do your best every day to keep them. But don’t let the down days keep you down.

No excuses allowed on that one.

Rule #1: Protect Principal at All Costs

Every week, I write an article for iREIT on Alpha members called the Monday-Morning REIT Quarterback. There, I provide members with a recap of real estate investment trust (REIT) results and some colorful commentary, oftentimes very personal in nature.

For instance, a few days ago, I explained that

“…the reason that I lost my last job is because my employer did not like the fact that I was writing on Seeking Alpha. I did not even get a second chance to make my case, as I even suggested I could write under a pseudo-name. But I was simply told that I was terminated.”

It’s now been over 11 years since my first Seeking Alpha article. And while I’ve worked non-stop to educate investors on the meaning of being an intelligent REIT investor, I never have lost sight of the fact that

“… it all started with a mission: to help investors to protect principal at ALL costs.”

So, as I commence my list of 2022 New Year’s resolutions, I’ll start with this: Invest, don’t speculate, in stocks. I know that seems simple, but I’m seeing more and more readers lose sight of the difference between the two.

One of my favorite books is called If You Must Speculate, Learn The Rules, where author Frank Williams breaks it down:

“An investor is one who buys sound securities where he knows his principal will be safe and he will get a fair income return on his money. The speculator is he who buys today with the hope of selling tomorrow or next month at a higher price."

For my part, I want to own companies that will still be worth owning a lot longer than that. The alternative is filled with far too many risks.

Rule #2: Avoid Sucker Yields at All Costs

One way speculators get lured into the game is by chasing the so-called “shiny new toys” that come along. The ones with dividend yields that are simply too good to be true.

For example, I know many who got lured into high-yielding REITs like Washington Prime, PREIT (PEI), and EPR Properties (EPR) before March 2020… only to later on regret that decision.

At iREIT on Alpha, we’re constantly analyzing dividend safety. We understand that, when a company pays out more dividends than it earned, they can’t maintain it for long. It becomes a “sucker yield.”

Once again, Williams provides valuable insight on this when he says,

“The quick profits are just froth. They arouse a fever in the blood and don’t last.”

Rule #3: Avoid Value Traps at All Costs

Most know that, when the price of a stock looks to be cheap – based on fundamental valuation – but ends up not being the case, it’s a value trap. Yet too many only find out the truth in hindsight.

Oftentimes because they don’t do their due diligence.

In the moment, staring at the stock in question… investors think they’ve found a golden opportunity to beat the market. But if the company’s history and current fundamentals don’t back that notion up, they’re almost certainly in store for either a negative or lackluster return.

Some examples in REIT-dom include Whitestone (WSR) and Gladstone Commercial (GOOD).

These companies look decent at first and maybe even second glance. But upon further investigation, it becomes clear they lack growth initiative.

Neither has seen significant dividend development. And we all know that earnings growth drives dividend growth, which ultimately drives shareholder returns.

Rule #4: Always Maintain Skepticism When Speaking to Management

As you may know, I spend a lot of time interviewing C-suite executives. And over the years, I’ve learned not to pitch softballs.

I can like and/or respect these people all I want. But that doesn’t mean I should go easy on them in a professional setting.

As members at iREIT on Alpha know, I always ask tough questions. I don’t sugarcoat the important issues.

Last week, for instance, I interviewed Realty Income’s (O) CEO. This is a company I’ve talked a whole lot about across article after article. So how it performs directly affects my reputation.

I WANT it to look good. Make no mistake about that.

Yet I still asked how the company was going to grow in both a rising-rate environment and inflationary setting. We all know those are two of the biggest risks in the net-lease sector right now.

I’ve got to hand it to Sumit Roy though: He definitely delivered, which is why we’ve recently increased exposure in The Monthly Dividend Company.

I also interviewed Omega Healthcare Investors' (OHI) CEO, Taylor Pickett, recently. And I asked him:

What the company was going to do to maintain occupancy in light of its three troubled operators

About the dividend and whether it was going to get cut in the future.

Once again, when you think about Rule #1 – protecting principal at all costs – you learn to always ask the tough questions. Needless to say, nobody likes losing money.

But do we really do enough to keep it from happening?

Rule #5: Be Careful When It Comes to Externally Managed Companies

Having 30 years’ experience as a commercial real estate investor gives me an edge over other analysts. That statement isn’t meant to brag or to criticize; I simply consider it a fact since I’m trained to see these assets from different angles.

That’s why I’m extremely skeptical of crowdfunding in this realm. Most privately owned REITs are paid for building assets under management, not on performance.

Two REITs that come to mind are Global Net Lease (GNL) and American Realty Capital (AFIN). They’re both managed by the same advisor. And they actually compete for some of the same deals in the net-lease sector.

Is it just me or does that make for a major conflict of interest? On top of the fact that this structure is often a conflict of interest in and of itself?

Investors are in no way guaranteed to be taken into consideration. As in any relationship – social or financial – if there’s no alignment of interest, it usually doesn’t work out.

There are always outliers, like Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) and Blackstone, or KKR Real Estate (KREF) and KKR (KKR). But nine times out of 10, I stay away from externally-managed REITs.

The thrill of victory is not worth the agony of defeat.

Rule #6: Focus on REITs That Grow Dividends

Now I already touched on this earlier, but dividend growth is the secret to financial freedom. As legendary investor Ben Graham once wrote:

“One of the most persuasive tests of high quality is an uninterrupted record of dividend payments going back over many years. We think that a record of continuous dividend payments for the last 20 years or more is an important plus factor in the company's quality rating.”

Here, I’m going to emphasize owning shares in quality REITs like Realty Income, National Retail Properties (NNN), and Digital Realty (DLR). These companies make up a healthy allocation of my personal portfolio.

Whether it’s rain, sleet, or pandemic, I know they’ll keep rolling dividends my way.

Rule #7: Focus on Healthy Balance Sheets

I dedicated two chapters in my new book, The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide, to REIT balance sheets. Without adequate liquidity and low-cost capital, REITs will struggle.

Over the course of my career, I’ve found that companies must be well-capitalized in order to achieve long-term success.

In my 2022 REIT Roadmap (for iREIT members), I stress the importance of owning blue-chip REITs going forward.

We’re witnessing a REIT Renaissance right now, you see. Bigger players are using their balance sheets to create shareholder value through mergers and acquisitions, as with:

Simon Properties (SPG)

(SPG) Realty Income

American Tower (AMT)

(AMT) VICI Properties (VICI).

High-quality REITs can expect to have good access to capital during most market cycles. That’s why iREIT provides quality rating scores for close to 200 REITs.

We recognize that access to capital is the key to outperformance.

Rule #8: Avoid Market Timing

In How to Make Your Money Last, author Jane Bryant Quinn said, "The market timer's Hall of Fame is an empty room.”

She’s right about that. And, to be frank, that’s one of the reasons we don’t spend much time analyzing residential mREITs.

My experience as both a real estate investor and stock analyst has taught me – sometimes, admittedly, the hard way – that Frank Williams was right. “Gambling in stocks in this happy-go-lucky, hit-or-miss style used by hundreds of thousands is a hopeless waste of time and money.”

Just take a look at VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) – in green below – compared with our Durable Income Portfolio in blue.

(Source: iREIT on Alpha)

Rule #9: Always Remember to Diversify

There’s no hard rule as to how many stocks you should own.

Warren Buffett, for one, seems to think owning just a few is fine. Though he’s still said that, “Diversification is protection against ignorance.”

Meanwhile, Sir John Templeton – who once said, “The only investors who shouldn’t diversify are those who are right 100% of the time” – believed that more was definitely better.

As far as I’m concerned, the diversification question is more of a risk management question. It’s up to the individual investor to determine whether he or she should own 20 stocks or 50.

I admire my friend RoseNose, who has around 90 stocks in her portfolio. Yet others seek to own shares in various ETFs so they can spend more time on the golf course. And maybe that’s truly what’s best for them.

In fact, in 2022, I plan to launch my own REIT ETF product that targets the growing marketplace of those who want others to invest for them. My goal is to combine fundamental analysis and diversification into a truly intelligent product.

Rule #10: Remember What Regarded Solutions Had to Say

In April 2021, I wrote an article in tribute to our good friend, Regarded Solutions. I frequently cite his work here, which is always interesting and humorous.

He would always provide nuggets of wisdom, such as this final quote that sums up my 10 New Year’s Resolutions:

(Source)

I’ll also use this last segment to highlight how my Rule #1 – protecting principal at ALL costs – is similar to Warren Buffett’s rule #1, “never lose money.”

(Perhaps I could have kept this article shorter by copying his “Rule #2” as well: “Don’t forget Rule No.1.”)

Regardless, it’s true that value investors have a primary goal to preserve capital. So while you may see me occasionally swinging for the fences, it’s only when I see that Mr. Market failed to fully incorporate fundamental values into his price…

Which is when the investor’s margin of safety is highest. And that, my friends, is what I call Intelligent REIT Investing.

Happy New Year!