Nano-X (NASDAQ:NNOX) is an Israel-based company with the noble goal of fielding "the NANO-X system which has a potential to improve accessibility and aims to drive a significant increase in the delivery of medical imaging, all over the world. Besides greater availability and accessibility" (3rd Quarters Earnings report transcript here). That said, this core technology is still in development and the company is a developmental stage, revenue-less company historically. The x-ray technology consists of two unique components, a cold cathode x-ray device called the "Nanox.Tube", using a MEMs chip instead of a hot metal to generate x-rays and the Arc System, a smaller radiographic suite utilizing both the cold cathode device and a simplified user interface. It also includes a cloud-based system of sharing images for analysis offsite. This latter area is one of progress recently, highlighted by acquisitions in both AI and processing/reading images capability. However, there continue to be many challenges and question marks surrounding the company. After reaching a high share price of $75.78 in January, the price has steadily declined and Monday the stock lost over 7% to $16.58. With no previous revenue and small gains from the acquisition, recent legal actions and still being in pre-production and approval of their main imaging system, it is my opinion the share price will continue to decline.

While waiting too late to invest in a potential growth company limits gains, waiting to invest in Nano-X so far has preserved capital, as the share price recently set a new all-time low. As FDA approval and commercial-scale production and fielding are still well in the future, an investment in Nano-X is not warranted until these issues are resolved.

Red Flag Number One - No Revenue

It is common in today's market for many companies to have fairly high valuations with no or very small revenues, let alone profits. Nano-X falls into this category, having never generated revenue from any of its proposed products. In last quarter's earnings call (available here), when asked about production of units in Israel to date, the ramp-up of the Korea based chip and production facility, and a previously disclosed 1000-unit run, the answers were very "soft" and hedged into the 2nd quarter of 2022 without a firm date or production number from either facility. While the company mentions agreements to field 6,500 units, it appears there are only prototypes currently in operation and presentations on the company's website and at conferences show x-rays of "phantom" devices (mock-ups of the human anatomy) shot in "the Nano-X X-ray room", likely a prototype, one-off test facility.

While the total addressable market for cheaper/smaller imaging is great (and needed) and Nano-X may have a solution among many, the impression is there is still a long way to go before approval, large-scale production and an ongoing revenue stream from their suite of technology.

One counterweight is the company does have a strong cash position. While I am cautious to "never say never", it seems unlikely they will have to take dilutive actions. I warn against such dilutive actions by companies such as Bionano Genomics (article earlier this year), who has massively diluted shareholders since their IPO. Such dilutive actions without a clear revenue stream can be destructive and Nano-X should have capital to continue developing their system. While their expenses grew this year they seem reasonable and supported for the near-term with on hand cash.

Red Flag Number Two - Legal Controversies

Nano-X has been a controversial company since going public last year. A noted short-seller Citron Research evaluated the prospectus and went so far as calling Nano-X "Theranos 2.0". Short-seller Muddy Waters joined in, stating "We conclude that NNOX (Nano-X) has no real product to sell other than its stock,". Deep Knowledge Analytics, a firm researching DeepTech and AI, refuted these reports. A review of their refutation reads similarly to company material, and it's unclear if they have actually seen the Nano-X Arc system in operation, as few have. This issue hasn't subsided fully, as message boards continue to make accusations that the few images and prototypes Nano-X shows in company material are mock-ups and not ready for production. While this article seeks to neither validate Citron and Muddy Waters allegations (both are infamous shorts) nor refute them alongside Deep Knowledge Analytics, this controversy hasn't been resolved in my opinion, as few outside authorities have seen or validated the company's technology. FDA clearance, especially the clearances Nano-X has received, is far different from approval of a full-scale, operational device.

More recently, a shareholders class action lawsuit has been filed claiming the company has made materially false claims. Additionally, the SEC Division of Enforcement has requested more information from the company, to wit, a subpoena "requesting that the Company provide documents and other information relating to the development cost of the Company’s Nanox.ARC prototypes, as well as the Company’s estimate for the cost of assembling the final Nanox.ARC product at scale."

Making these controversies worse is the statements, or lack thereof, made during the most recent earnings call. Seemingly good news - the above-mentioned acquisitions that should be accretive, chip manufacturing agreements and contracts with a Korean partner firm and orders for their system continuing to come in - are all addressed in very soft language. Understandably forward statements must be coached in "legalese", but each time analysts asked pointed questions, both the outgoing CEO and the incoming one gave very vague answers. Even more, telling is the difficulty in finding pricing information and revenue projections for the early production and contracts. If the assembly costs and other information requested by the SEC are made public, this would aid in projecting revenues and increase transparency as well.

Red Flag Number Three - CEO Turnover

Next week, Ran Poliakine will step down, and Erez Meltzer, currently an independent director will assume duties as CEO. This is a red flag, but not as significant as the previous ones. Mr. Poliakine self-identifies as a "lifestyle entrepreneur" and is involved in numerous projects across many areas including medical technology. Mr. Meltzer is familiar with the company as both an independent director and this transition having been planned and executed in an orderly fashion. However, with any transition, there is a period of acclimation, new leadership and potentially loss of momentum. Like Mr. Poliakine, Mr. Meltzer also is involved in many companies and is a professor in Tel Aviv. With production challenges, FDA submissions, and the SEC subpoena and class-action suits, this is a critical time for Nano-X. With the goal of commercial rate production in the first half of 2022, missteps could push this already soft timeline right, further damaging credibility and delaying revenues.

To sum up, Nano-X has a market cap of $923M but is still a developmental company with vague statements, an unclear revenue stream ramp-up, and controversy surrounding it since going public. Taking a "wait-and-see" approach is warranted at least for the next few quarters.