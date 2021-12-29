AleksandarNakic/E+ via Getty Images

Party City Holdco Inc.'s (NYSE:PRTY) shares have declined 38% since announcing Q3 2021 earnings, which was primarily due to revenue missing Street estimates by $4.1 million and declining by 4.4% year-over-year versus Q3 2020 resulting from the majority divestiture of international operations. This transaction also led to operating expenses deleveraging by 230bps, hitting operating margins.

However, the company's international business sale in Dec. 2020 to PE-firm Endless LLP for $59 million was a solid deal, in my view. Wholesale revenues were declining pre-pandemic, during the pandemic, and were even collapsing throughout 2021, while incurring operating losses of ~$10 million annually. Effectively, Party City likely would have had to spend more to rejuvenate sales and also cut about 15% of total operating costs to reach breakeven, not an easy task. With a smaller wholesale footprint, management can focus more closely on retail, namely growing its brand and omnichannel strategy, which includes buy online, pick-up in store, pick at curbside, and delivery.

In Feb. 2021, Party City was able to refinance its $720 million term loan due in August 2022 for a $750 secured bond due in 2026, which gave the company another four years of runway. Although net interest expenses didn't change much, this exchange gives the company breathing room from its lenders so strategy and operations can be the focus.

The company's net debt position increased from $1.375 billion to $1.479 billion, or $104 million, which was a quarter-over-quarter increase of 7.6%. Fortunately, this debt issuance was rightfully used for inventory purchases, which was absolutely critical heading into Halloween and for New Year's, and for capital expenditures applied to store remodeling. PRTY's inventory financing also expanded from 28.6% in Q3 2020 to 32.2% in Q3 2021, which gives the company access to cash during the all-important holiday season and is constructive for a highly indebted retailer.

Looking to revenue and gross margins for Q2 and Q3, i.e. what's more normalized, Party City actually has decent results. Analysts expect that Party City will generate about $2.18 billion in revenue this year and $2.22 billion next year. I think that will be easily attainable given Q3 2021 same-store sales increased by 14.2% versus Q3 2019, and low-teens comp growth is expected in Q4. That's pretty good momentum. We can also see confirming evidence that Party City's e-commerce search trends have reached a 5-year high:

Source: Google Trends

Part of this improvement could be related to Party City's increased budget spend on advertising as well as pent-up demand of people wanting to party more and have more social gatherings.

The company also discussed in its BofA leveraged finance conference that its price increases have lagged behind merchandise cost inflation. Cost headwinds impacted Q3 and are anticipated to hit Q4 as well, but then price hikes will take effect more fully moving into 2022. That's where the company will observe improvement in gross margins, which should drop straight down into EBITDA. Analysts are forecasting that the company will do $266 million in EBITDA this year and $307 million in FY22:

Data by YCharts

S&P Global Ratings upgraded Party City two notches from "CCC+" to "B" in December and specifically noted that it anticipates debt-to-EBITDA to improve towards a factor of 5x. For context, this 5x ratio is commensurate with levels observed between 2017 and 2018 when the company's credit quality was generally decent. This would also roughly match the EBITDA estimate projected by the sell-side, which would come out to an interest coverage ratio of 3x.

Net interest expenses should stay relatively unchanged around $100 million and capital expenditures should range anywhere between $65 and $75 million. If we apply an effective tax rate of 21%, that would bring free cash flow to $108 million for FY22, which is about 5.7x FCF. Therefore, if we assume next year's performance is midcycle, or what a typical year would be, and assign a 9x multiple, that would give us a fair value of $9/share. Also consider that the company has been gaining ground in e-commerce and is deepening its role in party services, e.g. balloon delivery, which took off during the pandemic. CEO, Brad Weston, specifically stated that they plan to not only offer party supplies but also services to solidify its image as a one-stop shop. I can buy into that narrative given that the chain carries the largest store presence in the party niche, whereas competitors such as Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Dollar Tree (DLTR), and Dollar General (DG) are more often trafficked for other products outside of the party category.

Several insiders, specifically two directors and a 10% owner, Clifford Sosin, have been aggressively purchasing shares in the open market between $5 and 6/share throughout November and December.

Source: Finviz.com

The most interesting purchase was Clifford Sosin at a total value of $2.5 million at an average price of $5.32, which is pretty close to today's price. Clifford Sosin has generated an average annualized return of 30% since 2012, or almost a decade, which is an impressive track record. For context, this fundamental research firm specifically identifies opportunities where there appears to be something akin to a consensus misunderstanding, and that looks to be the case here.

Bottom Line

Party City is a highly leveraged retailer that's still battling out cost inflation and supply chain headwinds, but that's nothing new. Underneath the headlines, this retail chain is posting solid comp growth, investing in remodels and e-commerce, which should translate into better operating performance in 2022 and beyond. I believe that a 5.7x FCF multiple is too low and will gradually rerate as management continues to execute. For those reasons, PRTY appears to be an interesting buying opportunity. What do you think? Let me know in the comments section below. As always, thank you for reading.