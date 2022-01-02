marrio31/iStock via Getty Images

The following information was previously provided to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends along with target prices, risk ranking, and financial projections to test the sustainability of the current dividends.

Quick Introduction To Business Development Companies ("BDCs")

Similar to Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REITs"), Business Development Companies are regulated investment companies ("RICs") required to pay at least 90% of their annual taxable income to shareholders, avoiding corporate income taxes before distributing to shareholders. This structure prioritizes income to shareholders (over capital appreciation), driving higher annual dividend yields that mostly range from around 6% to 11%. I firmly believe that higher-yield investments will become even more attractive in an inflationary environment as investors are seeking additional income from invested capital.

The Big Boys Continue To Pile Into This Dividend Sector

As mentioned last month in "Big Boy BDC Battle: Blue Owl, Goldman Sachs" Business Development Companies ("BDCs"), like REITs almost 20 years ago, want institutional investors and the scale that comes with them. Many of the largest asset managers have been actively building assets in the sector including BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Group, Franklin Templeton, The Blackstone Group, Barings, Apollo, The Carlyle Group, Ares Management, KKR & Co. Inc., Oaktree Capital Management, TPG Capital, Bain Capital, and Blue Owl. However, Ares and Apollo have managed Ares Capital (ARCC) and Apollo Investment (AINV) for quite a while as compared to others.

These 13 asset management companies combined manage more than $16.5 trillion in assets (up from $11 trillion in early 2020), and there will likely be continued positive changes to regulations over the coming quarters driving up multiples for current investors. Please keep in mind that higher multiples mean higher prices (and lower yields) as the BDC sector continues to attract more attention and respect from the investment community especially given how they performed during the pandemic.

Most BDCs seem to be in a virtuous circle of improving asset quality supporting a lower cost of capital driving improved earning, NAV, and dividend increases. Many have recently issued very low rate unsecured notes refinancing their balance sheets and are well-positioned for rising interest rates including Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) which closed its initial public offering of 9,180,000 shares at a public offering price of $26.15 per share on October 28, 2021. I have started active coverage of BXSL and will be discussing/comparing in upcoming public articles.

The company has around $9 billion in assets after taking into account the IPO proceeds making it the fourth largest publicly-traded BDC.

We’re proud to report strong third quarter financial results including rising net investment income and net asset value. This follows BXSL’s initial public offering, which represented the largest BDC IPO in fifteen years and the largest ever upsize in a BDC offering,”

There are now over 20 publicly traded BDCs with more than $1 billion in assets and I have discussed most of them over the last few months (see list below) and will try to cover the others in upcoming articles.

BXSL IPO and Lock-Up Expirations

On October 28, 2021, BXSL closed its initial public offering of 9,180,000 shares at a public offering price of $26.15 per share, and on November 4, 2021, the underwriters exercised their option to purchase an additional 1,377,000 shares. However, fewer than 6 million shares have traded since the IPO.

Earlier this week in the “BDC Sector Weekly Update: December 27, 2021” we provided the following update:

I typically do not suggest selling BDC stocks unless there are upcoming credit and/or dividend coverage issues. However, BXSL is overpriced at these levels and on January 3, 2022, there is a very good chance that this stock will trade below where it currently is which is $37.64. BXSL trades around 34,000 shares daily which is almost considered “illiquid” and is likely why the price is detached from fundamentals. I am certain that when pre-IPO shareholders are able to sell 10% of their positions next month they will which means that an additional 15.8 million shares will hit the market. Keep in mind that could sell simply for portfolio diversification needs.”

As shown below, the stock has started to decline and I expect this to continue for the reasons discussed below.

BXSL is almost “illiquid” at current trading volumes and is likely why the price is detached from fundamentals.

As of November 11, 2021, there were 168,946,951 outstanding (including the IPO amount of ~10.6 million). All shareholders owning shares before the IPO are subject to a lock-up period with a staged liquidity schedule over a period of eight months following the IPO. This means that 15.8 million more shares will be on the market as of January 3, 2022, increasing to all 169 million through July 1, 2022.

I am certain that when pre-IPO shareholders are able to sell 10% of their positions next month they will, simply for diversification needs and/or being overpriced.

ORCC Example

ORCC’s stock price started to decline after the Q4 2019 ex-dividend date and then through the first lock-up expiration. I have included the comparison with the S&P 500 that was headed higher at that time. ORCC was previously trading around $19.00 for a regular dividend yield of around 6.5% or 8.2% including the temporary special dividends (similar to BXSL currently yielding 5.7% or 7.5% with specials). However, the price quickly declined to just under $16.00 driving a more appropriate yield of 7.8% or 9.8% with the temporary specials.

Quick BXSL Investment Summary

BXSL is for lower-risk investors who do not mind lower yields with an investor-friendly fee structure and over 98% of its portfolio invested in first-lien positions of larger companies (relative to smaller BDCs) that would likely outperform in an extended recession environment. Also, BXSL has a relatively stable NAV with no investments on non-accrual status and an excellent balance sheet of lower-cost flexible borrowings that are 71% unsecured.

Our high-quality portfolio, concentrated in first-lien senior secured loans with no loans on non-accrual, and active deployment in the quarter underscore the benefits of our scale, expertise and market position. We are pleased to bring a low-fee, low-operating expense BDC product to the market and look forward to continuing to deliver for our investors as a public company.”

BXSL has a relatively new portfolio and credit issues typically do not show up until later in the second year or early third year. However, I have had a chance to go through the portfolio and there are mostly higher-quality companies. I have put together a "watch list" with only a handful of positions that have been marked down slightly including Plantronics (unsecured debt, communications equipment), Tennessee Bidco (insurance), Spitfire Parent (software), and Abaco Energy Technologies (energy equipment and services). However, these investments only account for around 1.1% of the portfolio and are still mostly fully valued (implying no impairment).

BXSL paid a regular quarterly dividend in Q3 2021 of $0.50 per share which was increased to $0.53 per share starting in Q4 2021. In connection with the IPO, the Board declared the following special distributions but please keep in mind that these are temporary and only for 2022 related to the IPO similar to what ORCC paid in 2020 discussed earlier.

The company had undistributed earnings as of September 30, 2021, some of which was due to over-earning the dividend and realized gains which is a good sign. But of course, quite a bit was driven by unrealized gains which are also good but do not necessarily need to be paid out. I'm guessing that the $0.65 per share of special dividends in 2022 is directly related to these amounts as it comes to almost $110 million and is likely being used to encourage previous shareholders to hold shares rather than sell.

As of November 26, 2021, the company has the ability to acquire approximately $262 million (representing the net proceeds from the IPO) of common shares at prices below NAV per share (currently $26.15) in accordance with the guidelines specified in Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 or a period of twelve months.

The company put the share repurchases program in place because it believes that, in the current market conditions, if common shares are trading below the then-current net asset value per share, it is in the best interest of the Company’s shareholders for the Company to reinvest in its portfolio.”

The Adviser and the company entered into a new advisory agreement to include a three-year total return lookback feature on the income-based incentive fee, which provides that following the IPO, the incentive fee on income will be subject to a twelve-quarter lookback quarterly hurdle rate of 1.50% as opposed to a single quarter measurement and will become subject to an incentive fee cap based on the company’s net cumulative return. While under the company’s advisory agreement the management fee and incentive fees paid to the Adviser would have increased following the IPO, the Adviser is waiving the increase in these fees for two years. This means for the first two years following the IPO, the management fee will remain at 0.75% and incentive fees will remain at 15%, then step up to 1.00% and 17.5%, respectively, as shown below:

Source: SEC Filing

During Q3 2021, BXSL issued two unsecured bonds, a $650 million bond maturing in 2028 with an interest rate of 2.85% and a $650 million bond maturing in 2027 with an interest rate of 2.125%. As of September 30, 2021, 71% of all funded debt represents unsecured borrowings.

As of September 30, 2021, 99.9% of its debt investments at fair value were at floating rates. BXSL is one of the best-positioned BDCs for rising interest rates including the first 100 basis points as shown below:

Article Summary

The following are some high-level positives for BXSL:

Solid portfolio of higher credit quality likely among the strongest in the sector

Lower fee structure especially over the next two years

Total return incentive fee hurdle

A solid balance sheet of lower-cost borrowings, currently around 71% unsecured

Excellent historical and projected dividend coverage

Well-positioned for rising interest rates

Special distributions of $0.65 per share in 2022

Share repurchase plan of up to $262 million (below NAV ~$26.15)

The following are some high-level negatives for BXSL:

Upcoming lock-up expirations on 158 million shares

Stock is currently overpriced

Management fees will increase in two years

Likely not as much improvement in borrowing rates relative to other BDCs

Potentially lower portfolio yield, reducing net interest margins

Special distributions are likely non-recurring and will directly reduce NAV

Younger portfolios typically do not have credit issues until year 2 or 3

Limited operating history as a publicly-traded company

I currently have 18 BDC positions some of which have been discussed in my recent public articles. However, I will not be buying BXSL at these levels ($35.10 as of the production of this article) because I believe that it's overpriced, and the 158 million of additional shares coming on the market over the next six months will create a large overhang on the stock similar to other BDC IPOs that created downward pricing pressure for months. As mentioned earlier, the company has a share repurchase plan for prices below NAV which was $26.15 as of September 30, 2021.

There's a chance that I will start a position at lower prices. Do your due diligence including setting target prices using the information included in this article (at a minimum) as well as financial dividend coverage projections over the next three quarters.

The following table shows the current annual dividends divided by NAV per share as a measure of current return on equity ("ROE") to shareholders. BDCs with higher risk should be able to deliver higher returns through increased portfolio yields. Conversely, lower-risk BDCs have lower portfolio yields due to safer assets/investments which is why many of the lower-risk BDCS have lower return ratios. However, some of the other BDCs with lower return ratios are due to higher operating costs and/or credit issues driving lower prices paid by investors. Each BDC is roughly categorized into groups of paying below 7.5%, 7.5% to 9.0%, and over 10.0%.

However, there are ranges within these groups based on risk profile and projected dividends which is why most of my articles discuss these categories providing the details so that readers can set appropriate target prices.

It should be noted that this table uses the amount of special/supplemental dividends paid for 2021 which was $0.30 per share for BXSL compared to the $0.65 for 2022. But please keep in mind that these are temporary dividends related to the IPO. I would estimate that the company will pay around 9.0% of NAV in dividends in 2023 which is what I use for target prices but will continue to adjust as the company reports results each quarter.