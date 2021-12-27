Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images News

May I introduce readers to a company that presents an interesting investment opportunity: Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) (OTCPK:NILSY). Nornickel is a company whose stock performance has honestly not been that bad, but the company has seen better days in other matters.

Nornickel is primarily known as nickel and palladium mining and smelting firm. In fact, Nornickel is the world's largest producer of refined nickel. The company works with other minerals and products as well, but I will not be going into that in this article. I will also not be covering how Nornickel can be a useful exposure to the electric vehicle boom considering nickel and palladium's use in electric and hybrid vehicles, viewers can find plenty of interesting articles on this angle just a couple of clicks away.

When considering all the fundamentals Nornickel appears to be quite cheap when compared to industry peers. What is the reason for this? It could be due to growing investor skepticism toward emerging market economies because of China, but I don't believe this is the reason. It is likely because of the company and management ignoring any sort of ESG mandate and suffering heavily because of this.

Investors are growing unhappy with how management is underspending on repairs and maintenance which are leading to environmental disasters. Within this argument, there are also debates between two camps as to whether the dividend is sustainable if Nornickel were to implement stronger ESG policies and increased CapEx. Later, I will delve deeper into this internal battle and show how ESG policies could be accommodated within the high dividend framework without jeopardizing the firm. ESG policies are likely and simply ignored due to the company lagging effort to keep up with modernization, rather than the dividend being a hindrance.

Just last year in late May a fuel storage tank owned by Nornickel spilled and flooded the Daldykan River with an estimated 20,000 tons of diesel. This was a big deal, and a state of emergency was declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The spill was Russia's second-worst environmental disaster and cost Nornickel over $2 billion in fines, and there is still pending litigation regarding this event. This coupled with investors' growing discontent with ESG policies I believe has been a potent catalyst in propelling the firm forward with strong ESG guidance.

Recent ESG developments

Just the other week Nornickel had developed a methodology for calculating the firm's carbon footprint based on the cradle-to-gate principle. The cradle-to-gate principle is an analysis of a product life cycle from manufacturer to the factory gate. The methodology complies with ISO 14040 and ISO 14044 and it is certified by Sphera Solutions Gmbh, which is a leading European environmental and sustainability consultant.

Additionally, Nornickel's carbon footprint for 2020 has been audited and certified by EY this year, and this audit accounts for future emissions as well. For most of its business, the carbon footprint is below industry average, and this is due to the high proportion of electricity being supplied by renewable sources. In 2020, renewable energy accounted for 46% of total energy consumption and the company plans to increase this share as one of its strategic priorities.

I don't believe these initiatives are lip service either. The company is now including climate change risks and more stringent environmental KPI (key performance indicators) for management. These include a zero-tolerance policy for environmental incidents and long-term environmental performance metrics linked to climate change.

The company is already making material progress in these initiatives, and it will be key for the firm to maintain these levels moving forward. In 2020, the intensity of pollutant emissions decreased by 20.7% from 2019, while the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions was reduced by 23.3%. Energy and water consumption has likewise been reduced, 22.4% and 14% from 2019. These are impressive material results, and if they can be maintained, it will show investors that ESG is being seriously addressed.

The ESG vs. CapEx Debate

It is no secret that there are investor and shareholder concerns regarding the ESG and CapEx debate. Some favor cutting the dividend to increase investments within the firm, and others believe the dividend is good where it is and doesn't need to be modified. As I have previously mentioned, I believe both camps can be accommodated within a stable framework. The numbers show that there is wiggle room to keep increasing CapEx, investments, and maintain a stable dividend.

Currently, the dividend payout ratio is 86.05% which is rather high, and this is a FWD yield of 13.89% amounting to $4.07 USD per share. All the more impressive is the 10-year CAGR for the dividend being 8.63%; compared to 6.92% for the sector median.

Now glancing over at cash flows and CapEx.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 TTM Net Change in Cash 1,261 (773) (2,473) 536 1,396 2,407 (2,868) Capital Expenditure (1,626) (1,667) (1,940) (1,480) (1,262) (1,686) (2,129)

Figures above in millions - USD.

Net change in cash flow is normally positive, which shows cash could be leftover to further increase CapEx and investments in ESG.

Since 2019 we see a 19.04% CAGR toward capital expenditures. An increase from $1,262 million to $2,129 million. Looking back at the cash flows for 2021 we can see negative $2,868 million. This can be attributed to the share repurchasing program that was already implemented and the company purchased $2,068 million in shares for the last twelve months. In June this amounted to 5,382,079 shares. You can still get the sense that management is keen to increase shareholder value as debt repayments increased by 17.66% in 2021 from $2,208 million to $2,598 million.

Good things happen slowly over time and not immediately. Once share buybacks slow down, once debt hits a level management is comfortable with, and once Nornickel finds a smooth ESG path that will reduce fines, fees, and litigations, you're looking at a potential cash flow powerhouse that will have enough money to significantly increase investments and keep the dividends flowing.

The numbers show a company that is perhaps finally serious about its lag in ESG, evident by KPI being linked to ESG, and CapEx numbers increasing. While being committed to increasing shareholder value by repurchasing shares and paying down debt. The benefit in this tactic, if successful, is ESG policies would complement the fundamental changes and create more value to shareholders.

I would like to direct readers to an article by Gleb Krivosheev on Nornickel. Gleb does a fine job comparing Nornickel to competitors and shows that Nornickel is undervalued on many metrics. I tend to agree with the thesis that the relative undervalue comes from ESG policies rather than geopolitical issues.

With that all being said, a simple analysis can be made on potential intrinsic values for the firm.

Potential Values

Currently, the company is sitting at just under $31 a share.

Data by YCharts

The company finances permit a couple of models that could be used to forecast an appropriate price tag. A Dividend Discount Model (DDM) and a Discounted Cash Flow model (DCF).

The inputs I used for these methods include:

Cost of Equity being 7% This one I kept simple. I used the long-term risk-free treasury rate (30Y) which sits at 1.91% and I added a conservative 5% premium on top of that. I rounded up to 7% to keep it clean and neat.

Dividend Growth Rate of 8.63% This is the long-term CAGR of dividends that was provided earlier.

Normalized EPS of 1.71

And the 3-year Revenue Growth rate I pulled an average from several estimates which came to 4.98% CAGR.

Plugging in the numbers we get the following values:

DDM = $46.59 a share

DCF = $37.88 a share

Nornickel is undervalued by 55.77% through the DDM method, and by 26.65% for the DCF method. This presents a rather enticing investment opportunity, but be wary, companies are normally undervalued for a reason. In this case, the undervalued assessments come from a "Show me, don't tell" mood by investors regarding its commitment to ESG policies, and perhaps a minor discount for other reasons such a geopolitical reasons and Chinese policies spooking the Emerging Market sector. The intrinsic value can obviously be realized once material results start showing what everyone is expecting.

The Shareholders

I want to take a quick peek at the top Western shareholders in Nornickel and speculate as to why this could be important.

Image taken from Yahoo Finance. More information can be found here.

As you can see the name includes firms such Vanguard, Morningstar, and Fidelity. These are big names that are really making ESG a prominent aspect of firms they invest in. Each company has their own metrics to measure ESG scores, and in some cases, these large firms pressure change in the firms they invest in.

I mentioned speculate earlier because even though the nominal value investments are significant, they make up tiny portions of the total outstanding shares. These firms would not have a voice or say in anything important, but it doesn't take a wild imagination to envision activist shareholders making a move toward change if Nornickel doesn't commit to their promises. You don't need to look any further than say for example Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) or Exxon Mobil (XOM) to see what is happening around the world.

The Risks

It appears the biggest risk in investing in Nornickel would be a failure to commit to the promises management has made regarding ESG policies and CapEx spending. However, I think the catalyst has already set off a series of positive actions toward addressing this issue. The pressure is coming from shareholders, large Western Institutions, and the Russian government to address mishaps that have occurred.

The risk that should be observed by investors right now is any currently pending litigation. There is a pending dispute between the firm and the Russian Fishing Ministry that could cost the company at least $1 billion in charges. There are also investigations toward senior management regarding the most recent spill, and bad news could negatively affect the stock price in the short term.

Any diligent investor needs to always weigh the pros and cons.

Summary

One of my best calls came in 2016 when I last wrote about mining company Teck Resources during the commodities rout. During that time period commodities firms really felt the macroeconomic pinch and shares were hitting all-time lows, any brave investor who decided to dabble in risky investments was rewarded generously as these stocks skyrocketed in 2016.

Nornickel isn't hitting all-time lows, but the company is suffering a low value relative to peers because of certain factors that were covered in this article. If the company can appease concerns, investors could be rewarded with a modest boost in value for the firm.