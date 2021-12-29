Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The fertilizer sector has seen renewed interest from investors since food prices and energy prices have skyrocketed. Potash prices depend heavily on these two parameters. As food prices rise, farmers have more income to buy more fertilizers, which pushes up fertilizer prices. Some fertilizer products use natural gas as input material to produce ammonia. Since natural gas prices have skyrocketed, fertilizer prices have only gone higher as many fertilizer producers have shut down their plants due to high energy costs. I don't expect these prices to keep on rising in 2022, but they will still remain elevated.

To benefit from this price rise, investors should focus on companies in the fertilizer space with low costs and that's where Verde Agritech (OTCQB:AMHPF) comes into play.

Verde Agritech is an alternative producer for potash. Their products are based on glauconite, which is a mineral containing potassium. Their flagship product is Super Greensand.

Potassium is the key ingredient for potash fertilizers which produce KCl (potassium chloride). Glauconite improves on regular KCl products by not containing chloride, which is harmful to microorganisms in the soil. By improving the soil and the habitat for microorganisms, it also improves on the carbon capture potential of the planted crops which is an advantage considering the importance of ESG.

On top of that, Verde Agritech's products use 4 technologies that improve the product by adding soil nutrients like sulfur, silicon, magnesium, and manganese.

The management team of this company consists of heavy names like Alysson Paolinelli, who is a former minister of agriculture, professor, and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. The CEO Cristiano Veloso started this company in 2005 at the age of 24 and has since been with the company, never having sold any shares. He owns around 20% of the company.

Verde Agritech's latest sales numbers were impressive with yoy revenue growth of 169% in the latest quarter. The good news is that this growth is going to keep increasing next year as production expansions are underway.

On the chart below, Verde Agritech expects to end the year 2021 with revenues of $20 million, which are expected to double next year and 20-fold in the long run.

The company is currently producing from plant 1 with a capacity of 600K tonnes. Plant 2 is currently under construction with a capacity of 1.2 million tonnes and is expected to come online in Q3 2022. At full capacity, this would triple production, which would mean that earnings would triple as well. The plant's construction budget is fully covered, and no dilution is needed. The plant 2 operation is pending approval for the mining license, but that approval is expected to be given in the coming months. The mining and environmental permits are given in table below.

In the long run (2030+), production is poised to grow exponentially to 27.5 million tonnes per year from the current 400K tonnes production. That is a 70-fold increase in production. This is possible due to the large resource base of the project. More information can be found in the prefeasibility study from 2017, which is going to be updated in the coming months.

In short, the prefeasibility study describes 3 phases of which phase 1 and phase 2 are low CapEx. Phase 1 is already done (600K tpy). Phase 2 is ongoing (5 million tpy) and will be completed in 2026. Phase 3 (25 million tpy) will include the rest of the mine life, which is 36 years in total.

On a valuation perspective, Verde Agritech is a profitable company trading at a P/E of 10 with triple-digit earnings growth coming next year and has one of the lowest production costs in the sector. The reason for these low costs is because the production process doesn't use any water or chemicals and no tailings dams or waste generation is needed. Other potash mines are deep deposits, while Verde Agritech's deposit is at surface.

To give an idea of the low production costs, we can look at the EBITDA margins from the feasibility study which are amazing. In Phase 2 and Phase 3, EBITDA margins are expected to rise to 70-80%. You can't even find these kinds of margins in SaaS companies. Yearly net earnings are expected to be in the order of $100-200 million. Based on these numbers, I expect Verde Agritech to hit a $1 billion market cap in the coming years, which makes this a ten bagger. The NPV (8%) of the full project is around $2 billion with an IRR of 287%.

To conclude, there are some risks that need to be disclosed.

The largest risk is license approval for the Phase 2 expansion. Without this approval, none of these future projections will occur. Second, the potash price has a big influence on profitability of the company. However, the feasibility study was based on a conservative long-term potash price of $250/tonne KCl, CFR Brazil port. Currently, the price of potash is $800/tonne. Third, the company produces micronized material (powder) as opposed to granular material. Micronized material is more difficult to apply due to clogging, but the company is working on a granulized alternative.