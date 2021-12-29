JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a solid year thus far for the Retail Sector (XRT), with the ETF up 40% year-to-date, easily outperforming the S&P-500 (SPY). However, Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) has struggled to keep up with the index, up a mere 8% year-to-date despite the sector's strong performance. With the company making two large acquisitions and aggressively buying back stock, this trend should reverse itself, and the stock has a meaningful margin of safety baked in at current levels. So, if we were to see the stock approach its recent lows, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.

Foot Locker released its Q3 results in late November, reporting revenue of ~$2.19 billion, a 3% increase year-over-year, and a 13% increase on a two-year basis. Included in these results was a $56 million benefit from its recently closed WSS acquisition, with sales excluding WSS up roughly 1% year-over-year, and 10% on a two-year basis. This is still decent growth, but certainly pales compared to higher-growth brands like Boot Barn (BOOT) which grew over 65% on a two-year basis. Let's take a quick look at the results below:

As shown in the chart below, Foot Locker posted satisfactory growth in Q3, with comp sales up 2.2% year-over-year despite lapping difficult comps in Q3 2020. This translated to a two-year stacked comp sales growth rate of 9.9%, helped by positive sales across all segments vs. 2019 levels. During the quarter, footwear was down single digits but apparel and accessories picked up the slack, and Foot Locker saw another quarter of strong growth in FLX memberships. In Q3 alone, the company added three million FLX members (free reward program), ending the quarter with 28 million members.

Similar to digital customers for other retail brands, FLX members tend to spend more and also purchase more often, placing a very high value on these members. With this program officially launched less than two years ago, the growth is commendable and should help with brand loyalty vs. shopping at other stores. Meanwhile, when it comes to digital sales, Foot Locker has also enjoyed meaningful growth, boosting its digital penetration to 19.8% in Q3, a 450 basis point improvement from Q3 2019 levels. With the addition of Atmos, a brand that enjoys industry-leading digital penetration, this digital penetration figure should continue to climb.

The major news this year, though, was the acquisition of Atmos and WSS for ~$1.1 billion in cash. These two brands had a combined ~$600 million in FY2020 revenue, have nearly 150 stores, and Atmos has industry-leading digital penetration. WSS currently has retail stores across four states with the bulk of them in California, and could ultimately become a $1.0 billion dollar brand long-term (FY2020 sales: $425 million). In terms of Atmos, this gives Foot Locker a meaningful boost in Asia, with 49 stores globally (39 in Japan), 1.2 million global Instagram (FB) followers, and 60% digital penetration. This has given Foot Locker ~3,000 stores in 27 countries, a single-digit decline from Q3 2019 levels while it has right-sized its own store fleet.

With Japan being the third largest economy, and a population of 130 million, the acquisition of Atmos is a major international opportunity, with an estimated $6 billion total addressable market, and Foot Locker severely underrepresented in the Asia Pacific region. Meanwhile, the company also adds meaningful growth with WSS, which grew at a 3-year compound annual growth rate of 15% between FY2017 and FY2020. Notably, Foot Locker completed these two acquisitions without share dilution and actually has continued to reduce its share count over the past several years. This continued reduction in the share count was evident in Q3, with 2.75 million shares repurchased at an average price near $46.00 per share.

Given the significant boost to revenue from the acquisitions with no share dilution, this will be accretive for Foot Locker and help to boost earnings per share long-term. We're already seeing the first hint of this with a slight boost to revenue in Q3 2021, and with Foot Locker reporting quarterly EPS of $1.93, up 70% from Q3 2019 levels. The bulk of this increase in earnings per share was attributed to strong margin expansion, with gross margins up 200 basis points from Q3 2019 levels (34.7% vs. 32.7%). This was related to strong demand and fresh inventory which allowed for more full-priced selling.

If we take a closer look at the earnings trend below, we can see that annual EPS is projected to increase more than 50% from FY2019 levels, with estimates currently sitting at $7.49 (FY2019: $4.93). This is incredible growth, which gives FL an earnings multiple of ~6x for FY2021. However, it's important to note that we are likely to see some giveback in FY2022, with a return to a more normal promotional environment. Based on current FY2022 and FY2023 annual EPS estimates ($6.52, $6.69), FY2021 is expected to mark medium-term peak earnings for Foot Locker, so it makes less sense to value the company on FY2021 annual EPS. Let's take a closer look at the valuation below:

Valuation & Technical Picture

As shown in the chart below, Foot Locker has traded at an average earnings multiple of ~13x since the end of the cyclical bear market in 2016, and closer to 12x earnings over the past four years. Based on annual EPS estimates of $6.52 in FY2022, this leaves the stock trading at an earnings multiple of just 6.7, which points to meaningful upside for the stock if it can return to this multiple. Meanwhile, the best time to buy the stock has typically been below 8x earnings, as shown by previous corrections in 2017, 2019, and early 2020. So, with the stock trading at less than 7x earnings, it is in a buy zone from a fundamental standpoint.

Having said that, stocks can often come under pressure in years of declining annual EPS, or if we've just seen peak earnings medium-term. This appears to be the case with Foot Locker, with some margin pressure likely in FY2022 as supply chain headwinds persist, and as we see a return to a more normal promotional environment. Meanwhile, brands that it carries continue to focus on maximizing their margins through direct-to-consumer channels like Nike (NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) which could create some additional competition. Having said that, these risks look mostly priced into the stock at $43.90, with Foot Locker trading at one of its cheapest multiples in years.

So, Is The Stock A Buy?

From a valuation standpoint, Foot Locker appears to be in a very low-risk buy zone, with this only the fourth time in several years the stock has traded at or below 7x earnings. However, from a technical standpoint, the stock continues to be in a sharp downtrend. As shown below, the next strong support level for the stock doesn't come in until $36.50, while the next strong resistance level comes in at $55.40. With the stock at $43.90, this translates to a decent reward/risk ratio of 1.55 to 1.0. However, I generally prefer at least a 4 to 1 reward/risk ratio to secure a lower-risk entry into a stock. This reward/risk ratio is based on $11.50 in upside to resistance and $7.40 in downside to support.

The fact that the reward/risk ratio sits at only moderately attractive levels doesn't mean that Foot Locker must continue its decline, or that it must drop to support at $36.50. However, to set up an attractive buy point from a technical standpoint, the stock would need to dip below $40.30 per share and approach its recent lows. This would place an attractive double bottom setup on the chart potentially and would be an area where the valuation would line up with an area of interest on the technical chart. So, while Foot Locker looks like a decent setup at current levels, I would get much more interested below $40.40.

Foot Locker had a decent Q3 and should have a very strong year ahead in FY2022 despite warning that headwinds could persist into next year when it comes to factory closures and port congestion. Meanwhile, the stock trades at its most attractive valuation since Q1 2020, and recently hit oversold levels near $39.00 per share. With the company noting that it would buy back shares opportunistically with its strong cash position, I would expect any re-tests of this level to provide low-risk buying opportunities. So, while I remain on the sidelines currently after a low-volume 11% rally over the past week, I would view pullbacks below $40.40 as buying opportunities.