Investment Thesis

This is an event-driven/return of capital trade. Peabody (NYSE:BTU) has ~$23 million of the 2022 bonds outstanding with a stated maturity date of 3/31/2022. Peabody has ~$587 million cash on the balance sheet as of Q3-2021. BTU should generate decent amount of free cash flow in Q4-2021 due to favourable thermal coal price. BTU also has a $1.3 billion market cap and an at-the-market offering. In short, BTU has ample financial liquidity to take care of this upcoming maturity.

Ample Liquidity

In addition to $587 million cash on hand, BTU should generate decent amount of free cash flow due to favourable coal price. BTU also has an at-the-market stock offering for 7.5 million shares through B. Riley. At the current market price of roughly $10/share, BTU can raise ~$75 million liquidity quickly.

BTU 6.0% 03/31/2022

CUSIP for 144A: 70457LAA2

ISIN for REG S: USU7049LAA62

TRACE

BTU restructured its balance sheet out-of-court in early 2021 to clear its maturity runway to the 2024-2025 time frame. There was a small hold-out group in the 2022s (which by definition didn't take up BTU's exchange offer). Subsequent to the exchange offer which was largely successful, BTU has been doing bilateral debt-for-equity exchange to chip away at the balance of the 2022s. At the end of Q3-2021, there was only ~$23 million face value left of the 2022s.

Source: Q3-2021 10-Q

While the 2022 notes are callable at par any time, BTU can't redeem it at par until there is less than 45 days left to the maturity of the 2022 notes. In other words, the 2022 notes are not callable until February 15, 2022.

Source: 8-K

Yield Table

Investors should include the commission charge in the purchase price. As an example, Interactive Brokers charges 0.1% of face value, so you would add $0.1 to the purchase price. For example, if you are buying the bond at $100, your net purchase price is $100.10, and depending on when the bond is redeemed investors will either realize a 5.10% yield (for Feb 15 redemption) or a 5.46% yield to maturity.

Conclusion

This is a safe return on capital trade similar to a merger arb. The 4-6% annualized yield is relatively attractive vs. other investments with similar risk level and duration. While this doesn't make you rich, turning the portfolio over a few times at 4-6% will add up over time.