LifestyleVisuals/E+ via Getty Images

With its latest acquisition, Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH), a vertical software company providing software and services to nearly 18K home services companies, has successfully expanded into the massive mortgage origination vertical. Gaining access to new homebuyers at an earlier (and critical) phase of the home buying process represents a compelling move that should give investors plenty to be incrementally bullish on the overall platform's prospects. In addition, the acquisition also adds scale benefits and opens up cross-selling opportunities across adjacent verticals over the medium to longer term. With shares also trading significantly below vertical SaaS peers, I see plenty of room for Porch's valuation to expand over time.

A Closer Look at the Floify Transaction

Porch has recently disclosed the acquisition of Floify, a Colorado-based mortgage-automation and point-of-sale solution, for $76.5 million of cash and $10 million of PRCH common stock (equivalent to 560K shares). For context, Floify helps over 1.5K mortgage companies by providing a secure portal covering the application, communication, and documentation processes for mortgage lenders, borrowers, real estate agents, and other mortgage stakeholders. Assuming an addressable market opportunity of 184k loan officers, this puts Floify's market share in second at a considerable 5.5%.

Source: Porch Group M&A Presentation Slides

As part of the deal, PRCH has also guaranteed a c. $20 million valuation for the retained shares at end-2024 (excluding sold shares) - this means that should shares move the current valuation, PRCH would be required to make up the difference in cash or via equity issuance. While this could mean dilution and liquidity risks down the line, the structure also allows PRCH to maintain more dry powder in the near term, which is key to maintaining the M&A-led growth momentum. Post-acquisition, the balance sheet strength remains intact, with Porch still positioned to exit fiscal 2021 with over $300 million in cash.

Adding a Strong Growth and Operating Profile at a Reasonable Price

Following its $425 million convertible offering in September, Porch has financed its boldest acquisition yet - the total purchase price consideration of $86.5 million translates into a c. 6x fiscal 2022 EV/Revenue multiple (based on the organic run-rate). This is at the upper end of the valuation multiples Porch has paid for an acquisition thus far, although with Floify growing at a 72% CAGR to date and projecting an organic growth rate of c. 50% in year one (without additional Porch modules or cross-sell opportunities), I think the price is reasonable.

Source: Porch Group M&A Presentation Slides

Looking ahead, there remains plenty of room for an M&A-driven upside surprise - as management has not incorporated any synergies or B2B2C transactional revenue in the guidance, any gains here will be additive. Furthermore, Floify has already shown strong net revenue retention at c. 130% and solid 10-15% EBITDA margins in its most recent quarter. Its profitability should also allow Porch to reinvest back into growth opportunities without additional funding, which positions it well to capitalize on the broader market opportunity ahead. And with Floify currently monetizing companies at a lower rate than the existing Porch business, there is a clear path for Porch to significantly grow revenue per company through product expansion as well as increased monetization modules ahead.

The M&A Strategy Comes Full Circle

Following a series of acquisitions expanding its capabilities into the home warranty, title, and mortgage verticals in recent months, PRCH's platform is increasingly well-equipped to drive a superior (and scalable) customer experience going forward. The addition of Floify builds on this, enhancing customer experiences via an increased number of touchpoints along the mortgage process and driving higher SMB demand across complementary verticals such as home insurance, warranty, and inspections. As such, I view Floify as a strong strategic fit within Porch's vertical SaaS portfolio - it not only positions Porch to enter the mortgage origination market but also fits well into the overarching goal of simplifying home purchasing/moving.

Source: Porch Group M&A Presentation Slides

In addition, the Floify acquisition also contributes a meaningful monetization opportunity for a new set of consumers, yielding additional B2B2C transactional revenues. And with c. 70% of Floify's transactions coming from home purchases, Porch has opportunities to expand Floify's product offerings through additional services such as insurance and home warranty, along with TV/internet. As a result, the current guidance calls for transactional revenue layered on Floify's existing SaaS fees to improve the LTV / CAC ratio, which is already at a solid 10.5x. Considering Floify also charges by seat rather than transaction, the acquisition should help diversify the revenue mix as well, adding another key source of stability going forward.

Final Take

On balance, I view Porch's recent acquisitions positively - they continue to strengthen Porch's leadership position in a fragmented home services SaaS vertical while also adding a source of high-margin recurring B2B2C revenue. At present, Porch shares are trading at c. 6x fiscal 2022 EV/Sales - a wide discount to SaaS peers like Guidewire Software (GWRE). Veeva Systems (VEEV) and BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) despite the massive addressable market opportunities and the stickiness of the home services vertical. While Porch is unlikely to surpass SaaS valuations due to the drag from its insurance revenue contribution, I see room for the valuation gap to narrow over time as the Commerce mix ramps up and investors gain visibility into the longer-term margin trajectory.