American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD) is one of the world's largest cabinet manufacturers that produce 41k cabinets per day. As the chart below, the stock is under pressure recently and lagged S&P 500 due to concerns with inflation and supply chain challenges. However, I believe AMWD is still a better than average business and its current low valuation may bring short-term tailwinds to its stock prices.

Business Overview

American Woodmark provides cabinet services from inspiration to installation. A variety of products including kitchen, bath, office, organization cabinetry are offered. There are two product types: made-to-order and stock. Made-to-order products are highly specialized and high-quality cabinets that are shipped directly to homes from the factory while stock products are cash and carry products.

AMWD serves three types of customers: home centers, builders, and independent dealers and distributors. Home centers are basically Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) which accounted for 48.7% of net sales. Builders include the majority of top U.S. builders serving major metro areas which accounted for 38.6%. AMWD has service centers close to the business to ensure efficient service delivery to their builder partners. Independent dealers & distributors include 1800 regional and local dealers (12.7% of sales) who are active salesmen to promote AMWD products. This dealer channel is the largest by volume and could be a strong growth opportunity for AMWD.

One thing worth noting is that AMWD also offers turnkey cabinet solutions for their builder customers which add lots of value by covering design, measurement, and installation.

Competitive advantage

The AMWD brand is ranked "highest in customer satisfaction" by J.D. Power for 2020. Its affordability, scale, efficiency, and customization capabilities enable the company to stay competitive in the industry. With 40+ years of experience, AMWD has developed deep relationships with leading retailers and builders. Their top 10 customers have 20+ years of business partnership which enable AMWD to gain deep knowledge on how their customers operate and how to integrate its products into the customers' workflow. If AMWD can continue to exceed customers' expectations on quality, price, and delivery, their customers have no reason to search for other suppliers and switch.

In the cabinet industry, American Woodmark, Masco (MAS), and Fortune Brands (FBHS) are the biggest three players leading the market share. Among the big three public companies, AMWD is the only pure cabinetry company and has a stronger focus on top retailers and builders instead of dealers (middle man). Specialization drives efficiency. You can see that AMWD's operational costs are always lower as its SG&A to revenue ratio stays low at about 11% (as the chart below).

AMWD is also growing its sales faster at around 15% CAGR before 2020 (exclude COVID effect) compared to the 6.3% CAGR of the cabinetry industry.

Growth strategy and prospects

In its new 2025 vision, AMWD wants to: 1. launch a high-value cabinet line for dealer network channels; 2. expand business in CA and AZ; 3. grow Origins by Timberlake; and 4. expand the online offering and streamline buying experience. All these plans make sense as the acquisition of RSI during 2017 offered additional business footprints in CA and capacities for value-based product lines. Future opportunities will come from the expansion to new geographies and cost reductions from acquisition synergies.

The cabinetry sales are largely a function of the US housing market which is no doubt under high demand. And this will be a strong macro tailwind for AMWD as the CEO expects both new constructions and remodels to grow during the 2022 Q2 conference call. With backlog souring, the management plans to increase production capacities to catch the demand. Historical sales growth should continue in the future.

Inflation and supply chain challenges should fade over time

AMWD's recent decline is largely from the negative impact of the labor shortfalls and supply chain headwinds. Although sales increased, net incomes, gross margins, and cash flows are all suppressed as the management has to make adjustments to production capacities, hiring, and inventory levels. As the chart below, its EBITDA margin dropped from 15% to 8.97%. The good news is that the management is able to raise prices in the backlog to offset future pressure. $50 million in increased pricing will be realized in Q4 and the management expects incremental revenue growth and improve adjusted EBITDA margins back to 14% to 15%. Although there is still a lot of uncertainty on how much extra cost it will incur in the future, I think AMWD's business is strong enough to deal with inflationary challenges given its large scale and relationships with customers.

Valuation and risks

AMWD is a money-making business as its net income and free cash flow are always positive since 2011. It is also a growing business given the revenue has more than tripled in the last ten years. A booming housing market should offer AMWD resilience when facing short-term inflationary impacts. Cabinets are durable goods that haven't been affected by technology. In my opinion, 10 years from now, cabinet products should not have a dramatic change than today. If the management can execute well, AMWD should be able to hold its strong competitive position in the industry for the foreseeable future. That being said, the current stock price still stays at the 2015 level when AMWD sales were only half from now. Both P/B and P/S ratios are also at a historical low. I think AMWD business should be stronger in the next 10 years given macro tailwinds and recent geographical expansions. So a mean reversion of valuation metrics should be expected. Current P/B and P/S ratios are around 45% lower than the 5-year mean which clearly indicates how cheap AMWD is. As Benjamin Graham said, "The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists." This should be the time to be bullish on the stock.

Regarding risks, I am very concerned about the overweight of Home Depot and Lowe's on AMWD's sales. Although Home Depot and Lowe's are strong retailers, too much reliance on them will significantly weaken AMWD's pricing power. The current price rise showed some good signs, but it is still uncertain in the future.