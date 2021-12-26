(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

Sometimes simple pays dividends, especially for inexperienced investors who either want to spend their limited free time elsewhere or are still building their skills to pick stocks or actively-managed funds. Even seasoned investors might chose to use passively-managed funds as the bedrock of their portfolio, especially if they managed seven or more figures. Even with passive ETFs, actively managing the allocation could add Alpha as studies show that is where most Alpha results from.

As the next chart shows, Northern Trust sees over a 2% CAGR spread, with Japan at 4.1% and the UK at 6.2%. Emerging Markets are being forecasted at 5.3%, better than the US (4.3%) or the overall Developed Market CAGR (4.5%).

Source: capitalmarketassumptions.com

The next chart is what will drive the returns in various markets.

Source: capitalmarketassumptions.com (download summary)

With the exception of US stocks, every other listing shows profit contraction, which is interesting considering the Democrats push to raise US corporate tax rates. The forecast also calls for greater P/E contraction in the US market than any of the other markets shown.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Review

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) as

The fund invests in the public equity markets of global ex-US region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. It seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index. VEA started in 1999.

Source: seekingalpha.com/symbol VEA

VEA has $105b in assets, with Vanguard charging only 5bps in fees. Current yield is 3.18%, which is higher than Northern Trust's US Fixed Income 5-year forecast return. FTSE Russell describes their Index used as

The FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index is a market-capitalization weighted index representing the performance of large, mid and small cap companies in Developed markets, excluding the USA. The index is derived from the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), which captures 98% of the world's investable market capitalization.

Source: research.ftserussell.com

Holdings review

Source: investor.vanguard.com VEA

As I will show later, US equities have higher values for market-cap, P/E ratio, ROE and Earnings Growth rate. The PEG ratio favors US equities too.

Source: investor.vanguard.com

FTSE has elevated South Korea to Developed status while MSCI still lumps them in with other Emerging market countries so that is reflected in the Pacific weighting and a prime reason not to mix Index providers. As the next chart shows, North America is represented by only Canada.

Source: investor.vanguard.com

These are the countries where the weight exceeds 2% and they equate to about 92% of the assets. Based on the Northern Trust data above, the UK is predicted to be the place to invest over the next five years.

Source: screener.fidelity.com VEA

Vanguard did not show sector data, so I looked elsewhere as this is important information as sector performance varies with the economic cycle. Unlike what we will see in VTI or even VWO, Technology is not the largest sector exposure in VEA, just #4.

Source: investor.vanguard.com Holdings

Investors should not expect any individual holding, even if a multi-bagger performer as some say, to move the performance needle much with over 4000 stocks and the largest position under 2%.

Distribution review

Source: seekingalpha.com DVDs

Payouts vary more widely than US-focused ETFs, partially as many foreign stocks do not follow a quarterly payout schedule. Unless it changed recently, Japanese stocks usually pay semi-annually. Even so, Seeking Alpha gives VEA a "B+" as the overall Dividend grade.

Source: seekingalpha.com Scorecard

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF review

Data by YCharts

I will complete the international review before moving onto the US ETF. Seeking Alpha describes the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) as

It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index. VWO started in 1994.

Source: seekingalpha.com VWO

VWO has $74.5b in assets with Vanguard charging more than VEA at 10bps. Investors earn a 2.6% yield. FTSE Russell describes their Index as

The FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index is a market-capitalization weighted index representing the performance of large, mid and small cap stocks in Emerging markets. The index is part of the FTSE China A Inclusion Indexes which contain FTSE China A All Cap Index securities adjusted for the aggregate approved QFII and RQFII quotas available to international investors.

Source: research.ftserussell.com

Holdings review

Source: investor.vanguard.com VWO

This universe falls between VEA and VTI in most of their valuation ratios but does have the best PEG ratio of the three ETFs. This ETF hold the most stocks and, as expected, the smallest median market-cap.

Source: screener.fidelity.com VWO

As Asia goes, so will this ETF. With China in turmoil over Hong Kong and new regulations, that adds risks.

Source: investor.vanguard.com

Countries with a weight over .5% represent 94% of the assets. There are about eleven more countries represented in the ETF.

Source: screener.fidelity.com VWO

While Technology stocks are the top sector, again the weight is a fraction of VTI's exposure to that set of stocks. Banks make up the bulk of the second largest sector, Financials.

Source: investor.vanguard.com Holdings

Despite owning more stocks, there are three holdings that represent about 14% of the portfolio; a more concentrated mix than VEA shows at the top.

Distribution review

Source: seekingalpha.com DVDs

You see the same pattern as VEA in the distributions for the same reasons. VWO scored slightly lower on the Seeking Alpha grading scale, getting a "B".

Source: seekingalpha.com Scorecard

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF review

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) as

The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. It seeks to track the performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index. VTI started in 1992.

Source: seekingalpha.com VTI

VTI has $273b in assets and has the lowest expense at only 3bps. VTI also provides investors with the least yield, 1.2%. CRSP defines their Index as

Nearly 4,000 constituents across mega, large, small and micro capitalizations, representing nearly 100% of the U.S. investable equity market, comprise the CRSP US Total Market Index.

Source: crsp.org

CRSP also provides a Methodology PDF for those wishing to see the details.

Holdings review

Source: investor.vanguard.com VTI

US stocks, as owned by VTI, lead with the highest PE ratio, ROE, and expected EPS growth. Even though it covers the whole US market, the median market-cap is also, by far, the largest.

Source: screener.fidelity.com

Until I read the CRSP Index rules document, I would have expected more non-US allocation but ADRs are excluded. Fidelity lists the UK and Switzerland as comprising the majority of the non-US exposure.

Source: screener.fidelity.com

Even including stocks outside the S&P 500, VTI has almost the same weight in Technology stocks as does the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO). The dominance of the Large-Cap stocks shows in the fact the Top 7 sectors are in the same allocation order between VTI and VOO, thus no surprise that the Top 10 matches up too.

Source: investor.vanguard.com/ Holdings

Distribution review

Source: seekingalpha.com DVDs

The payout pattern is more stable for VTI than either VEA or VWO and shows better growth too, thus earning the highest grade, an "A-".

Source: seekingalpha.com Scorecard

Portfolio Summary

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

If investors look backwards, US stocks have outperformed across all measures. There were times both Developed INTL and/or EM stocks provided better returns and Northern Trust, except for Japan, sees that as a likely scenario over the next five years.

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

As mentioned, for true simplification, there is the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT), which combines the three ETFs reviewed here. Weighting the three ETFs based on 2017 and 2021 weights does provide better results. By using the three instead of VT, for those inclined to set their own allocation, there is the possibility of generating Alpha over owning VT.

Final Thoughts

For any equity strategy, there are multiple methods to execute it. Here investors can design their own using the three ETFs covered where they control the allocations or use the VT ETF to leave the allocation to the index used by that ETF.

Adding non-US Equities to an investor's portfolio adds diversifying benefits as these stocks are still somewhat uncorrelated to the US market, though not as much as in the last century. Funds are the easiest means of owning foreign stocks.

