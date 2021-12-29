Piotrekswat/iStock via Getty Images

We wish our readers a happy and successful New Year!

The year 2021 was a very good year for the long-term buy-and-hold stock investors, and so was the year 2020. The S&P500 was up 18% in 2020 and nearly 29% so far in 2021 (at the time of writing). This was enough to convert every $1,000 into $1,500 or $100,000 into $150,000. However, this did not happen in a straight line or without hiccups. We went through extreme bearishness and deep correction in March 2020 at the onset of the Corona pandemic. That was followed by a quick and robust recovery in stock prices, even before the wider economy could show signs of recovery. So, if someone panicked and sold at the onset of pandemic and did not buy back quickly enough, at least half of the gains would be gone. The point is that it is almost impossible to correctly time the market, especially twice.

But, at the same time, if you are invested in broad market indexes or even individual stocks, there is no way to avoid the ups and downs of the market, sometimes to the extreme. The problem is that so many folks cannot tolerate the roller-coaster ride of the stock market and resort to panic selling just at the wrong time. Also, income investors, including retirees who live off their investments, have a different problem. Since they need to withdraw income on a regular basis, they may be forced to sell when the prices are low. Even if they do not withdraw income, more than likely, they are not adding any fresh money to take advantage of low prices. Retirees can also face the problem of sequential risk if the market happens to go into a deep correction for multiple years in the early phase of retirement.

So, what should an investor, especially a retiree, do? How can they ensure consistent income without drawing down their portfolio and conserving the capital? In fact, we framed our goals of an ideal portfolio around these problems. Here they are:

• Capture at least 80 to 90% of the upside of the markets during the bull runs.

• Avoid the worst of deep corrections and panics, and preserve capital to a large extent.

• Match or exceed the market returns on a long-term basis.

• Generate at least 5% income that can be withdrawn/used if needed.

With these goals, in early 2020, we introduced a portfolio concept (or strategy) in our articles on SA that we like to call NPP (Near-Perfect Portfolio) strategy. Since nothing is perfect, especially so in the investment world, hence the name Near-Perfect Portfolio. The name may appear to be a bit over the top, but the underlying premise and goals fit the name. Generally speaking, we're looking for a strategy that performs reasonably well during the bull markets, preserves capital when the market throws a fit or performs poorly, and provides a decent enough income stream on a consistent basis. This is the basis of the Near-Perfect Portfolio.

In our view, the following type of investors should find the NPP strategy highly useful:

1) An income investor who does not like the roller-coaster ride of the stock market and who would rather sleep well even during the depth of a correction

2) A retiree or a near-retiree who would want to avoid the sequential risk of the stock market but at the same time will like to stay fully invested.

3) Anyone who believes that low volatility leads to higher returns in the long-term (and vice versa), and especially folks who are nearing 50 or already 50+.

We follow the NPP strategy in our Marketplace service "High-Income DIY," but from time to time, we provide updates and progress of the NPP portfolio here on SA public platform as well. As usual, we will provide an overview of the live performance of the NPP portfolio vis-à-vis the S&P500 since January 2020, in addition to back-testing performance going back to the year 2008. Besides, we lay out how to structure a new portfolio based on NPP strategy.

What's a Near-Perfect Portfolio?

Here's some background. No portfolio can be perfect because it cannot meet all of its stated objectives in every situation or all the time. However, even if we could meet 80% of our objectives, 80% of the time, we should do pretty well. It's not about outperforming or beating the market all the time but meeting the investors' pre-determined goals and expectations.

The NPP Strategy is a combination of three investment baskets with unique and diverse sub-strategies. The combined strategy aims to achieve the following goals and objectives:

• Preserve capital by limiting the drawdowns to less than 20%.

• Provide a consistent income of roughly 5% to those who need to withdraw.

• Grow the capital for the long term at an annualized rate of 10% or better (including the income).

• Strive to take the stress out of investing by providing low volatility, low drawdowns, consistent income, and SWAN (sleep well at night) like characteristics.

We must caution that these strategies need some work on an ongoing basis and may not suit highly passive investors. In addition, they require patience.

Diversification in terms of Investment Strategies:

The importance of the need to diversify cannot be overstated, especially for older investors. Sure, you can always find some investors who have done pretty well with highly concentrated portfolios. So, the question is how to diversify and how much to invest in various types of assets or strategies. It's rather a complex topic. First, we need to diversify our stock holdings among different sectors or industry segments of the economy. But that alone may not be enough if you want to avoid volatility since the stock market is inherently volatile. High volatility brings in all kinds of emotions and issues, including fear, selling at the wrong time, fear of missing out, and above all, overall low performance. So, as a second step, we recommend diversifying in terms of types of investment strategies. We try to combine strategies that are likely to perform in divergent ways under different market conditions. This helps bring down the portfolio volatility and improve overall performance. The NPP portfolio combines monthly rotational strategies with some buy-and-hold DGI (dividend growth investing) and high-income strategies to perform well in different market conditions.

Performance Behavior of NPP Strategy During Bull & Bear Markets

Before we go any further, it may be beneficial to discuss how our rotational and buy-and-hold portfolios (which are both parts of NPP strategy) have performed in real-time starting last year. The beginning of the year 2020 is a good point for such a comparison because of the wild swings that we have seen in stocks during the past 24 months. Moreover, this will demonstrate how rotational portfolios can act as a counterbalance to buy-and-hold portfolios during times of crisis. Moreover, the Rotational portfolios not only act as a hedge against risk but also provide market-comparable returns during the bull-runs. If that is so, some may argue, then why not invest 100% in Rotational? We do not advocate 100% anything because there is a value in diversification.

We run and manage many such rotational portfolios and three buy-and-hold portfolios. Below, we provide the real-time performance of such portfolios during the last two years. On a longer-term basis, we provide a snapshot for the last 14 years (since the year 2008) from back-testing results if you were invested in this kind of strategy.

Note: All the tables and charts included in this article are sourced from Author's work unless specified otherwise underneath the image. The stock market data, wherever used, is sourced from public websites like Yahoo Finance, Google Finance, Morningstar.com, etc.

Rotational Portfolios:

Chart-1:

As you can see from the above chart, these Rotational portfolios behaved exceptionally well during the downturn in the year 2020 and also during most of the recovery. Most of them stayed positive all the time. None of them ever fell below -5%, compared to -30% to -35% for the broader market.

At the worst point during the panic in March 2020, the Rotational portfolios as an average (of eight portfolios) were actually 1% positive, compared to more than 30% loss in market indexes. Also, it's important to note that the NPP strategy recovered much faster in the initial stages compared to market indexes. Obviously, the S&P 500 has done very well in the year 2021 and overtaken the return from Rotational portfolios, but just slightly. But if history is any guide, the S&P 500 is not likely to repeat its recent performance in the next few years.

Buy-and-Hold Portfolios:

The buy-and-hold portfolios performed mostly in line with the broader market. However, our technology portfolio (10-bagger) performed exceptionally well both during the early recovery in 2020 and in the year 2021. DGI-Core portfolio more or less mirrored the broader market but has lagged the S&P 500. The S&P 500 is no longer a good benchmark for DGI portfolios because it is so heavily concentrated in some of the biggest technology names. Nonetheless, there's a significant advantage of the DGI portfolio over the market index. This portfolio provides a much more significant income (yield) than the S&P 500.

The high-income portfolio, "8%-Income CEF," was a laggard at the market bottom and was slow to recover. However, it has caught up very well in 2021. Moreover, it was never a laggard on the income front.

As you would notice in the below chart, the "green" bars that represent the average return of buy-and-hold mostly match the performance of the S&P500 (represented by the "red" line).

Chart-2:

Combined Portfolio [NPP] Performance:

From the above charts, it's easy to see rotational portfolios and buy-and-hold portfolios behaved quite the opposite to each other during the panic and during the recovery, but both did fairly well later on in 2021. So, it may be fair to conclude that combining them would make a less volatile and more balanced portfolio. Let's assume we had our overall portfolio (Near-Perfect Portfolio) that was invested in the following proportions prior to going into last year's crisis, and let's see how it would have fared.

Table-1:

Note: The optional bucket can be a growth bucket (using technology or high-growth stocks). Alternatively, this bucket can even be a cash-like bucket for highly conservative investors or investors who have been into their retirement for some time and do not need high growth, which obviously comes with higher risks.

Chart-3: The Combined NPP portfolio vs. S&P500

You can see in the above chart that the NPP (combined) lost less than 15% compared to 30% plus of the broader market.

Back-testing Results Since the Year 2008 - NPP Portfolio

The back-testing assumes that the NPP portfolio consisted of three baskets, DGI with 35% allocation, CEF with 15% allocation, and Rotational basket with 50% allocation. We did not include the fourth (optional) bucket to keep things simple and also because it was difficult to accurately reflect back-testing results with the growth bucket. The details of the three baskets are provided in the second section of this article.

Note: Some of the securities were replaced with appropriate alternatives as their histories did not go as far back as 2008 to facilitate back-testing. For example, ABBV stock was split off from ABT in 2013, so we used ABT as a replacement from 2008-2012. Also, PDI was not available until 2014, so we used PTY from 2008-2014. Similarly, BST was not available until 2014, so QQQX was used in place from 2008-2014.

Chart-4: Annual Returns Vs. CAGR

Annual Average Return: This is the average annual return from the combined portfolio (35% DGI, 15% CEF, 50% Rotation).

CAGR: This is the annualized Cumulative Average Growth Rate. It hovered around 15% most of the time.

As you would notice, the Annual Average Return is a bit choppy from year to year, even though it is a positive return for every year except for the year 2008, and that too was just -3.7%. However, the CAGR is more or less a smooth curve, hovering around 15%. Please note that for the year 2008, when the S&P 500 returned negative 37%, our combined portfolio would be down only -3.7%.

Below is the more granular chart showing the returns from individual sub-portfolios (DGI, CEF, and Rotational). It also overlays the average returns from all three combined.

Chart-5: Annual Returns from Sub-portfolios vs. Average Combined Return

The below chart presents a performance comparison between the NPP Combined portfolio with the S&P 500.

Chart-6: Growth of $100,000 - NPP Portfolio vs. S&P 500

How to Structure a Three-Basket NPP Portfolio

With every article, we like to present an actionable strategy to our readers that they can analyze, do their due diligence, and possibly adopt if it suits their personal situation. We provide below a sample NPP portfolio, complete with its three components. At times, there may be some repetition, but we feel new readers could benefit from this greatly.

The idea here is to provide the basic framework. You do not have to follow the strategy exactly as it's laid out here; rather, use these ideas in a manner that suits your needs based on your own unique situation. For example, the younger and more aggressive investors should include a fourth bucket for "Technology and Innovation" stocks, allocating 10% to 25% of the portfolio capital. However, the most conservative investors could instead use this fourth bucket as a cash-like investment.

It takes time to build confidence and conviction in any new strategy. So it's highly recommended that one should move to any new strategy on a gradual basis over a period of time by adding in small lots rather than all in one go.

We would outline below a portfolio of three buckets if someone was to invest today. The fourth bucket would be optional based on the individual situation and thus not included here.

Bucket 1: DGI-Core

We believe that a diversified DGI (Dividend Growth Investing) portfolio should hold roughly 15-25 stocks. However, more passive investors, who do not have time or interest to manage individual stocks, could make this portfolio entirely of some select dividend ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds). For our sample portfolio presented below, we looked for companies that are large-cap, relatively safe, and have solid dividend records. Based on our previous work, we believe many of these stocks will likely provide a high level of resistance to downward pressure in an outright panic situation. In addition, we included two stocks that are providing an above-average yield and will lift the overall portfolio yield. We will present 15 such stocks with their current dividend payouts.

Goals:

• Long-term investments 3%-4% dividend income

• Long-term total return in line with the broader market

• Drawdowns to be about 65%-70% of the broader market

In this bucket, we will invest roughly 35%-40% of the total investable funds. It will be our core investments in solid, blue-chip dividend stocks. It's relatively easy to structure and form this bucket. However, we must put emphasis on diversifying among various sectors and industry segments of the economy. A selection of roughly 15-25 stocks could provide more than enough diversification.

A Sample DGI Portfolio:

For this part of the portfolio, our focus is to select stocks that tend to do well in both good times and during recessions/corrections. This is especially important if you are a retiree.

Stocks selected:

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Amgen (AMGN), Clorox (CLX), Digital Realty (DLR), Enbridge (ENB), Fastenal (FAST), Home Depot (HD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Lockheed Martin (LMT), McDonald's (MCD), Altria (MO), NextEra Energy (NEE), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Verizon (VZ).

Table-2: DGI Basket

The average yield from this group of 15 stocks is respectable at 3.43% compared to 1.3% from S&P500. If you still have some years before retirement, reinvesting the dividends for a few years would take the yield on cost up to 4% easily.

Bucket 2: Rotational Portfolio

We usually recommend deploying at least two Rotational strategies to allow some diversification within this bucket. Our NPP portfolio would hold two rotational sub-portfolios; the first one is "QQQ-TLT-RA," and the second one is "Bull-and-Bear RA Portfolio." However, for simplicity's sake, we will present only one such strategy here, i.e., the QQQ-TLT-RA strategy.

So, what's a Rotation strategy, and why invest in it? First, this is our insurance bucket (or hedging bucket), which should preserve our capital in times of crisis or panic. In addition, it would reduce volatility, provide a decent return, and some of them could provide a good income.

Along with the DGI portfolio, these strategies are an essential part of our overall portfolio. Investment in stocks is inherently risky, and the Rotational strategies provide the necessary hedge against the risk. They bring the overall volatility of the portfolio down and limit the drawdowns in a panic or a major correction scenario. The biggest advantage is that they let the investor sleep well at night. They bring a level of assurance that helps the investor to maintain calm and stay invested in good times and bad.

However, we must caution that these strategies require some regular work on a monthly basis. One can start with one rotation strategy, but eventually, one should invest in multiple rotational strategies. As one gains more experience and confidence, one could diversify in multiple strategies. We provide eight such strategies in our Marketplace service.

Note: A word of caution for new investors - just because we're allocating 40% of the portfolio to this strategy, we are not recommending that you change to this strategy overnight with large sums of money. Rather, it should be done gradually over time, and one should preferably use more than one such strategy.

QQQ-TLT-RA Model Strategy:

This portfolio is designed in such a way that it aims to preserve capital with minimal drawdowns during corrections and panic situations while providing excellent returns during the bull periods. Due to much lower volatility, this portfolio is likely to outperform the S&P 500 over long periods of time. However, it may underperform to some extent during the bull runs.

The strategy is based on just two securities and will hold the top-performing security at 75% allocation and the other one at 25%. The performance of the two securities is calculated and based on relative positive momentum over the previous three months. Basically, we will hold both securities at all times; we just change the allocation. The rotation will be reviewed on a monthly basis. The two securities are:

• Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ)

• iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

The back-testing results going back to the year 2008 are presented below:

Chart 7: Growth Chart with No Income Withdrawals:

Growth Chart with 6% Income (Inflation-Adjusted) Withdrawals:

The below chart demonstrates the dangers of sequential risk with index investing and how devastating a deep correction can be at the onset of retirement (if you were to draw a significant amount of income). So, yes, drawdowns matter a lot, especially if you're a retiree who needs to withdraw income and a correction happens early in your retirement years. Due to a deep drawdown and 6% income withdrawals, the S&P 500 really got crushed and never got a chance to make a comeback in spite of the extraordinary growth of the S&P 500 in the last 12 years.

Chart-7A: Growth Chart with 6% Income Withdrawal

Bucket 3: High Income Bucket

Earning a high enough income while preserving the capital and getting a decent total return has been a challenge for much of the last decade. Interest rates have been low since 2008. Though interest rates are now expected to rise, but only marginally compared to the past.

For high income, one has to essentially look at investment vehicles like REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts), mREITs (mortgage REITs), BDCs (Business Development Companies), MLPs (Master Limited Partnerships), and CEFs (Closed-End Funds).

The investor should recognize that this is a relatively high-risk bucket. That's why we recommend no more than 15%-25% allocation to this bucket. If your investment assets are large enough and your income needs are low compared to overall assets, you could avoid it entirely. However, for most folks with limited capital and high-income needs, this bucket assumes a lot of importance.

For this income bucket, we need to be highly selective and choose the best of the best funds in each of the respective asset classes, provided your investment horizon is long-term. Also, one should consider this part of the portfolio as a sort of "annuity" subset of the overall portfolio. However, we believe that this is a lot better choice than annuities in many respects. This portfolio gives a kind of assured high level of income but will likely grow better than the rate of inflation over a long period of time. More importantly, annuities usually leave nothing for the investor's heir, whereas this portfolio would be fully passed on to heirs.

We present here a set of 12 high-income investment funds. However, two of them are individual company stocks, one being an MLP and the other being an mREIT.

Below are some of the best funds within each asset class. The average yield of the portfolio presented below is about 7.87%. Currently, many of them are trading a bit expensive, compared to two years ago. Our recommendation is to build the positions gradually over a period of time, rather than a lump sum investment.

The funds/securities that we would consider in a long-term portfolio would be: (CHI), (NLY), (UTF), (DNP), (PDI), (BBN), (FFC), (BST), (NYSE: THW), (EPD), (USA), and (RQI).

Table-3:

Note: Please note that EPD (Enterprise Products Partners) is an MLP (Master Limited Partnership) in the midstream energy sector. As a partnership, it issues form K-1 for tax purposes instead of 1099-div. Also, NLY (Annaly Capital Management) is a mortgage REIT (or mREIT) and not a closed-end fund.

Concluding Thoughts

The stock market has done very well in the last two years, but as always, it is far from easy to navigate. It is very hard to say with any degree of certainty if we're in a long-term bull market or if we're on the cusp of a downturn.

Nonetheless, as long-term investors, we have a different approach to facing uncertainties in the market. We invest in a set of three strategies (alternatively called the three-bucket strategy) that provide an extra layer of safety and diversification. Above all, this approach (that we call as NPP portfolio) should generate a very decent income of 5%, provide protection from huge drawdowns, and provide at least 10% overall growth in the long term.

We may like to caution that the approach outlined above may not be appropriate for everyone. These strategies require a long-term investment horizon, discipline, some time, and effort on a monthly basis, especially in managing the Rotational part of the portfolio. Also, the Rotational strategies work best inside a tax-deferred account. The main idea of this series of articles is to get the readers to think and explore a multi-basket investment approach. However, we strongly believe that the extra work is worth the time and effort if we could sleep well at night with an assurance that our portfolio would do very well over the long term, with low volatility and minimal drawdowns that are tolerable.