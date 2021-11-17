CasPhotography/iStock via Getty Images

Lately, talk of inflation has been all the rage on Wall Street. The fear of inflation was stoked when the Labor Department revealed that producer price growth hit a record on a year-over-year basis in November (up 9.6%), while consumer prices hit a 14-year high. This sparked a wave of concern among investors, who naturally fear that such price spikes could become an established pattern.

But despite growing worries over inflation, a question that must be asked - especially in light of the strengthening U.S. dollar - is how much of a threat is inflation to the economy? Here, I'll make the case that while rising consumer prices will continue to be an issue in the coming months, the threat is overstated with price increases likely attenuating in the second half of 2022.

Looking at only retail prices, there's no denying that rising living costs are a major issue right now. The 18-month U.S. national gasoline price average is $3.29/gallon according to GasBuddy, the highest level since 2014 (but still under the $3.93 average price in 2012).

Food prices are also on the rise, with meat prices in particular "seriously out of hand" in the words of a recent Money magazine article. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, meanwhile, overall meat prices in November were up nearly 15% from the previous month, while beef was up 21% from a year ago. "The food at home index rose 6.4 percent over the past 12 months, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 2008," BLS observed.

Most investors regard inflation as defined as the yearly percentage change of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which gives an outsize importance to the prices that consumers pay for goods and services like food, transportation and medical care. But the classical definition of inflation involves a combination of higher prices, higher interest rates and rising wages.

The nominal rate of interest isn't rising, as the following graph illustrates. What's more, the real rate of interest (defined as the difference between the nominal interest rate and the inflation rate) is actually negative. This shows that the inflation we're now experiencing isn't classical inflation, but rather rising commodity prices due to a combination of high central bank money printing and government spending levels, coupled with supply-chain problems.

Moreover, if inflation was completely out of control, we should be seeing a substantially weaker dollar. Instead, we find that the U.S. dollar index has shown some strength in recent months (see chart below). The stronger dollar tells us that the demand for money is still high enough to keep inflation from spiraling completely out of control.

Moreover, another question that should be asked is whether it's possible something could happen to (unexpectedly) reverse the trend of higher consumer prices? If so, it doesn't take much imagination to guess what the catalyst might be, viz. China's debt crisis.

China's largest real estate operator, Evergrande, creates nearly 4 million jobs each year. As many analysts have pointed out, should it collapse, it could create a crisis similar in magnitude to the Lehman Brothers collapse in the U.S. some 14 years ago. (Reuters recently alluded to this in a report titled, "China Evergrande's snowballing debt crisis.")

But the problem doesn't stop with Evergrande. According to Liz Brumer-Smith of Motley Fool:

"Since 2013, China has used a unique system of local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) to help stimulate economic growth through infrastructure improvements. China doesn't reveal much about its financial vulnerability, but estimates from Goldman Sachs show outstanding debts for LGFVs could be well over $8 trillion today and make up around 52% of the country's GDP. Many of these LGFVs are considered risky and 'weak,' meaning in the event of collapse, far more than Evergrande's indebtedness could be at risk.

Such a collapse would undoubtedly send shockwaves around the world and ripple into the financial markets of all developed nations that do business with China. Ironically, this would also likely "solve" the current commodity price inflation dilemma.

But even if China's debt problems can be contained in the coming year, another factor that should serve to attenuate inflation would be the winding down of the global pandemic. A growing number of observers believe that the omicron variant could be the last wave of the virus, with many predicting that this spring will witness the end of widespread virus-related restrictions. If that prediction materializes, it would presumably take quite a bit of the edge of inflation since it would imply lower emergency spending levels by state and federal governments, as well as higher production levels in the private sector (thereby relieving supply problems).

That said, rising consumer and producer prices will almost certainly remain a problem in the first half of the new year. Crude oil prices, in particular, remain elevated, and the energy sector bull market shows no signs of ending anytime soon. For that reason, I expect the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC), which is heavily skewed toward the energy sector, to be one of the top performers of the first half of 2022.

In summary, while inflation is still very much a problem in the intermediate term, the economic threat posed by inflation is at least somewhat overstated, given the persistent strength of the U.S. dollar in the past year. Moreover, there are good reasons for expecting rising prices to attenuate by the second half of 2022, including diminishing Covid restrictions and the potential deflationary pressure of a China debt crisis.

While having some exposure to commodities (particularly in the energy sector) is still warranted right now, investors should be prepared to rebalance the weighting of inflation-sensitive commodities in their portfolios in the second half of the year.