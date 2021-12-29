MileA/iStock via Getty Images

You wouldn't be able to tell based on what the stock has done in 2021, but Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) has done very well from an operational standpoint. Sales and profits are way up, but the stock has nonetheless underperformed in what has been a record year for the semiconductor industry. It seems there are a number of questions marks hanging over POWI, which may be giving people second thoughts as to whether the stock is a bet worth taking. Why will be covered next.

The stock has struggled in what has been a good year for semis

Semis have outperformed in 2021, but there are some exceptions. POWI is one of them. While, for instance, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has gained 45% YTD, POWI has lagged behind with a gain of 12% YTD. And that's with a recent rebound in the stock. As recently as December 20, the stock was up by 5%. The stock was under water on several occasions in 2021.

Source: finfiz.com

The stock did have its moments. For instance, it surged higher in late July, triggered by the release of the record-setting Q2 report. The stock jumped 15% the day after, in contrast to the YTD gains of just 4% heading into the report's release. POWI continued to rally, gaining 29% in the one month following the Q2 report. The stock was up 34-35% at one point.

However, that turned out to be the peak. POWI got as high as up 35% to as low as down 11% in 2021. On the other hand, the stock's lackluster performance in 2021 was preceded by two strong years. The stock gained 67% in 2020 and 64% in 2019. POWI is unlikely to match those numbers in 2021.

It's also worth mentioning that the stock may have posted a double top, a bearish chart pattern. The stock has not been able to stay above $110 despite multiple attempts, suggesting the presence of stiff resistance. The stock is still sitting on huge gains from previous years, but that also means there is lots of room for a correction.

The stock and the company have gone in different directions

The relatively subdued performance of the stock stands in contrast to the record year 2021 has turned out to be for POWI in terms of sales and profits. POWI has released four earnings reports in 2021 and every single one of them included strong gains in the top and the bottom line. The most recent one was not much different.

Q3 FY2021 did decline sequentially, but that's coming off of a record quarter in Q2. Still, Q3 revenue increased by 45.9% YoY to $176.8M. GAAP EPS increased by 187.5% YoY to $0.69 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 110% YoY to $0.84. The table below shows the numbers for Q3 FY2021.

There was good news elsewhere. The quarterly dividend will increase by 15% to $0.15. Another $50M has been added to the share buyback program, bringing the total to $105M. Cash and equivalent rose to $549M.

POWI remains upbeat about the future prospects of its products, particularly as it relates to those utilizing gallium nitride or GaN. GaN-related growth led the way and revenue is on track to triple in 2021, driven by mobile device chargers. This growth is expected to continue next year, especially if other devices adopt GaN.

(GAAP) Q3 FY2021 Q2 FY2021 Q3 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $176.776M $180.110M $121.129M (1.85%) 45.94% Gross margin 51.9% 50.7% 49.2% 120bps 270bps Operating margin 25.8% 25.0% 12.2% 80bps 1360bps Operating expenses $46.147M $46.337M $44.828M (0.41%) 2.94% Income from operations $45.592M $44.976M $14.741M 1.37% 209.29% Net income $42.034M $41.881M $14.820M 0.37% 183.63% EPS $0.69 $0.68 $0.24 1.47% 187.50% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $176.776M $180.110M $121.129M (1.85%) 45.94% Gross margin 52.6% 51.4% 50.3% 120bps 230bps Operating margin 31.7% 30.5% 20.7% 120bps 1100bps Operating expenses $36.985M $37.584M $35.856M (1.59%) 3.15% Income from operations $55.970M $54.988M $25.114M 1.79% 122.86% Net income $51.847M $50.792M $24.222M 2.08% 114.05% EPS $0.84 $0.83 $0.40 1.20% 110.00%

Source: POWI Form 8-K

However, it's not all roses for POWI. The table below breaks down revenue by end market. Quarterly revenue declined sequentially due to weakness in the communications segment, which declined by 10 points QoQ. An excess of inventories at smartphone OEMs is to blame. On the other hand, weakness in communications was offset by gains in other markets.

End market Q3 FY2021 Q2 FY2021 Q3 FY2020 Communications 25% 35% 32% Computer 11% 8% 9% Consumer 34% 31% 31% Industrial 30% 26% 28%

Source: POWI Form 8-K

Guidance calls for Q4 FY2021 revenue of $165-175M, a decline of 3.8% QoQ and an increase of 12.8% YoY at the midpoint. FY2021 revenue is projected to be $695.6-705.6M, an increase of 43.4% YoY. In comparison, forecasts expect semiconductor sales to grow by 25.6% in 2021. The analog market POWI competes in is expected to grow by 30.9%. POWI has outpaced the analog and the overall market.

Q4 FY2021 (guidance) Q4 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $165-175M $150.7M 12.81% GAAP operating expenses $49.5M $46.3M 6.91% Non-GAAP operating expenses $40.0M $37.9M 5.54%

Source: POWI Form 8-K

Q4's growth of 12.8% YoY is a lot less than Q3's 45.9%, but this is mostly due to comps. Keep in mind that revenue jumped by 24.8% QoQ in Q4 FY2020. The chart below shows how quarterly revenue has soared higher in the last four quarters. The base is a lot higher now and that will have an impact on the YoY comparisons going forward.

Source: macrotrend.net

What may be giving people second thoughts when it comes to POWI

POWI has a lot going in its favor. Yet it appears people are reluctant to bet on POWI judging by the stock's underperformance. While POWI had a fantastic year growth-wise in 2021, the chart above shows its 2021 performance is more like the exception than the norm. Typical growth is a lot less.

In fact, POWI itself admits that it was the beneficiary of some exceptional circumstances, which helped contribute to its recent success. The supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 opened the door for POWI to capture sales that normally would have gone to competitors. POWI was in a position to do so when many could not. From the Q3 earnings call:

"While share gains mainly reflect the strength of our product portfolio and the impact of secular trends such as energy efficiency and fast charging, we have also benefited from our ability to deliver when competitors have struggled to do so. We had a strong inventory position at the start of the supply chain crisis, reflecting our decision to build when others were cutting production at the outset of the pandemic."

A transcript of the Q3 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

There's reason to be wary of POWI's recent success. For instance, guidance expects POWI to increase FY2021 revenue by 43.4% or $212M. To put this number in perspective, revenue grew from $300M in FY2010 to $488M in FY2020, an increase of $188M. In other words, FY2021 revenue will increase by an amount that exceeds the total of the previous ten years combined. POWI will have done in one year what it previously accomplished in 10 years.

This kind of growth spurt is highly unusual. It has raised all sorts of concerns. For instance, sales could have been inflated with everything going on in 2021, which suggests POWI could be due for a correction. Companies may have ordered much more than they needed to build inventories, inflating sales, something that appears to have happened with smartphone OEMs. As mentioned earlier, the communications segment has shrunk because manufacturers in China ordered more than they actually needed due to the Huawei situation.

"as far as inventory, we don't think there is much inventory at our consumer customers OEMs because we keep a very close relationship with them. But our concern is really twofold. So one is the work from home demand, which is really helping everybody in this business, is eventually going to normalize. We all know that. We don't know the magnitude, we don't know when it's going to happen, but we believe it's going to happen sometime next year"

While POWI would not pin it all on inventory building, it does believe the elevated demand seen recently will eventually normalize, possibly in 2022. COVID-19 has resulted in the need to work from home, which in turn has increased sales of consumer goods that use components from POWI. If this goes away, POWI can expect to see less of a boost going forward.

POWI Market cap $5.39B Enterprise value $4.84B Revenue ("ttm") $681.3M EBITDA $192.3M Trailing P/E 38.27 Forward P/E 35.83 PEG ratio N/A P/S 8.32 P/B 6.25 EV/sales 7.11 EV/EBITDA 25.18

Source: Seeking Alpha

If the other end markets follow in the footsteps of the communications segment and growth slows down more than expected, current valuations may not be sustainable. The table above shows the multiples for POWI. While stock gains have lagged behind other semis, POWI still trades at a premium. For instance, POWI trades at 36 times forward earnings with a trailing P/E of 38, both higher than the sector median.

POWI does not trade at lofty levels like some other stocks, but POWI could be vulnerable to a major correction if what's happening in the communications market proves to be a preview of what's to come in other markets, especially with the stock having rallied as much as it has in the preceding years. Growth may still be okay at this point, but it's anyone's guess as to how long it will last.

Investor takeaways

The stock has so much in its favor for it to do well. In fact, 2021 is pretty much certain to end up as a year for the record books in terms of sales and profits. Yet the reality is that the stock has underperformed in what has been a very good year for semis. Many semiconductor stocks have done very well in 2021. POWI has not.

It's possible for the numbers to be so good that people start wondering whether they are too good to be true and there's something else going on. This could be true of POWI. POWI's performance in 2021 is atypical. The top and the bottom line grew by leaps and bounds in 2021, but typical growth is much more conservative. The analog market may grow by 30% in 2021, but average growth is more like in the mid-single digits.

POWI seems to believe it's only a matter of time before things start to slow down, possibly in 2022. The circumstances that allowed for 2021 to become such an exceptional year in terms of growth will not last indefinitely. POWI may still post decent numbers, but people should not get used to the 2021 numbers. What's to be expected from POWI going forward is likely to be much less.

I am neutral on POWI. POWI may have done in one year what previously took ten years, but a reversal to the mean is very likely, if not inevitable. The slowdown may have begun with Q2 being the peak. The stock is not far removed from what has proven to be stiff resistance in the past. Multiples are extended.

Combine the expected slowdown in growth with the huge gains the stock has made since 2019 and a move lower looks more likely than a move higher. POWI does have a winner with its GaN products and it's worth keeping an eye on, but long POWI is in all likelihood not a bet worth taking at this point.