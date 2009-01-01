powerofforever/iStock via Getty Images

Opportunity is not always at an opportune time.

- Diane Hendricks

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria.

- Sir John Templeton

The longer I live, the more I realize the impact of attitude on my life. Attitude, to me is more important than the past, than education, than money, than circumstance, than failure, than success, than what other people think, say, or do. It is more important than appearance, giftedness, or skill. It will make or break a company... a church... a home.

- Dr. Charles Stanley

Introduction

Hidden in plain sight, there has been a historic capital rotation that has been happening for a majority of the past two years. Several of my public articles that have chronicled this capital rotation are listed below.

Since many value-oriented equities, including energy equities, have pulled back from their 2021 peak levels, and market leadership has been funneled into a narrower and narrower pool of equities, the perspective and scope of the outperformance in 2021 has been somewhat obscured over recent months.

Thus, with this article, I want to show that there is a group of stocks outside Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), (GOOG), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA) that have quietly been market leaders in 2021, albeit without the public adoration, or public participation. In fact, Apple's market capitalization long ago eclipsed the market capitalization of the entire energy sector, and with energy stocks under 3% of the S&P 500 Index (SP500), that status quo remains in place today.

Top 22 U.S. E&P's Stock Performance In 2021

In an August 2nd, 2021, article on Antero Resources (AR), which incidentally was the top performing E&P in 2020 and 2021 as I will show below, I included this table that ranked the top 21 independent U.S. exploration and production companies by their production size. Notably, the table left out the top two producers, which of course are Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Chevron (CVX).

(Source: Author, The Contrarian)

This table should serve as a reference point for the following list of stock price performance in 2021 year-to-date through Wednesday December 29th, 2021. Notably, Cimarex Energy has been removed due to its combination with Cabot to form Coterra Energy.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Up 57.5% YTD

Chevron (CVX) - Up 47.0% YTD

ConocoPhillps (COP)- Up 88.0% YTD

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Up 69.3% YTD

EOG Resources (EOG) - Up 90.8% YTD

EQT Corp. (EQT) - Up 79.4% YTD

Antero Resources (AR) - Up 243.3% YTD

Devon Energy (DVN) - Up 202.7% YTD

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Up 67.3% YTD

Ovintiv (OVV) - Up 138.0% YTD

Southwestern Energy (SWN) - Up 70.8% YTD

Diamondback Energy (FANG) - Up 129.3% YTD

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) - Up 48.8% YTD

APA Corporation (APA) - Up 98.0% YTD

Coterra Energy (CTRA) - Up 30.1% YTD

Range Resources (RRC) - Up 183.7% YTD

Marathon Oil (MRO) - Up 152.1% YTD

Hess Corp (HES) - Up 43.3% YTD

Continental Resources (CLR) - Up 181.0% YTD

CNX Resources (CNX) - Up 34.6% YTD

Comstock Resources (CRK) - Up 96.8% YTD

PDC Energy (PDCE) - Up 149.7% YTD

There are a couple takeaways that I want to highlight in the paragraphs listed below.

First, every energy stock listed above, has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which was up 29.4% YTD through Wednesday December 29th, 2021, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which was up 28.6% over this time frame. Let that sink in for a minute.

Second, all of the top 22 E&Ps listed above have significantly outperformed the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), which is down 24.2% year-to-date.

Third, Antero Resources, which we identified as a generational buy three times in 2020 (see the list of articles below), has been the top performing E&P of the listed producers above in 2020, when its shares rose 91.2%, and it is now the top performing E&P in 2021, with AR shares higher by 243.3% YTD.

The two-year price chart shows this cumulative advance, from the depths of the spring of 2020 to the rise from the ashes for one of the largest energy producers in the United States.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Going forward, Antero shares still look attractive on an absolute basis, and a relative basis, as the recent slide from Morgan Stanley illustrates below.

(Source: Morgan Stanley, Bloomberg)

Bigger picture, the top 22 U.S. E&Ps are coalescing closer together in terms of return potential going forward, however, active stock picking is still going to be extremely important. Canadian E&Ps have also shown a revival in performance, with Cenovus Energy (CVE) shares up 103.1% YTD, inclusive of a 48.3% advance from when I wrote this August 13th, 2021 public article on Cenovus.

Wrapping up this section, from a macro perspective, making the decision to have exposure in the energy sector is still the biggest hurdle than many investors have to overcome as the energy sector is a historically small weighting in the major benchmark indices.

Closing Thoughts: Amidst A Plethora Of Investment Choices Go Where The Crowd Is Not

Almost all investors are crowded into the same stocks today, partly a function of past performance, and partly a function of price insensitive and valuation insensitive investment strategies. Ironically, these same investors are almost all underweight one of the best performing sectors of the market the past year, more specifically the energy sector, which is less than 3% of the S&P 500 Index.

Building on this narrative, Apple shares comprise a remarkable 6.9% of the S&P 500 Index, and an even more remarkable 11.0% weighting in the Invesco QQQ Trust. Microsoft shares represent 6.3% of the S&P 500 Index, and 10.0% of the Invesco QQQ Trust. Alphabet shares represent 4.2% of the S&P 500 Index, and 8.8% of the Invesco QQQ Trust. Tesla shares represent 2.2% of the S&P 500 Index, and 4.5% of the Invesco QQQ Trust. Nvidia shares comprise 1.8% of the S&P 500 Index, and 3.7% of the Invesco QQQ Trust.

Somewhat unbelievably, as of December 10th, 2021, these five stocks represented roughly 65% of the gains in the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) according to Bank of America.

(Source: Bank of America, Bloomberg)

Going further, according to Bespoke, on December 13th, 2021, the average Nasdaq Composite stock was down 39.1% from its 52-week high.

(Source: Bespoke)

Said another way, the average Nasdaq stock is firmly in a bear market, which again is epitomized by the ARK Innovation ETF, which is down 24.2% year-to-date, and down roughly 41% from its 2021 highs.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Repeatedly, I have written about the poor starting valuations at the ARK Innovation ETF, and as technology stock performance has broadly deteriorated, there is more room for further price declines as the market structure and momentum investing work in reverse.

Inflation pressures are adding to this change in market leadership, as higher inflationary readings have historically been absolute and relative headwinds for technology shares.

(Source: Fidelity, FactSet)

With many technology stocks already in a bear market, and the last dominos set to fall, almost all investors are ignoring the historic reversion-to-the-mean opportunity hidden in plain sight.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

In closing, without knowing it, most investors stand on the edge of a precipice today, and collectively they are looking up, without looking down. This ignorant bliss is obscuring how far we are removed from normal valuation bands, and it is ignoring the deterioration in market breadth under the surface of the market.

Extending the analogy further, the terrain is actually shifting under investors' feet and hands, without the general investor being aware. Said another way, the investing landscape is changing right in front of investors' eyes, hidden in plain sight by powerful secular trends that have been in place for decades but are now ending. There's an old saying in the markets that nobody rings a bell at the top, which is true. However, by watching relative price action, I think a studious investor can identify burgeoning secular trends in the market.

Recognizing this changing backdrop after years of study, including being too early, I have been pounding the table on the extremely out-of-favor commodity equities for several years now, and I still think we're in the early innings of what will be a longer-term price appreciation. Personally, I think we will supersede the capital rotation that took place from 2000-2007.

Investors skittish of the commodity sector should research cast aside financials as they also will benefit from rising inflationary expectations and rising long-term interest rates. Understanding the bigger picture, then having an understanding of the bottoms-up fundamentals has been the key to outperformance, and this is a path that has not been easy with those participating confirming this reality. However, the road less taken is sometimes the better one, and I firmly believe that today, as traditional stocks, bonds, and real estate offer very poor starting valuations and very poor projected future real returns from today's price levels. More specifically, the out-of-favor assets and asset classes, including commodities and commodity equities and out-of-favor specific securities, are where the historic opportunity has been, and that's where it still stands, from my perspective.