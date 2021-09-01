Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Western Digital (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:WDC) is one of the leading providers of data storage products and solutions with two main divisions, hard drive and flash. As one of the few companies that offer both hard drive and flash-based storage devices, it allows them to service different needs in the market which benefits the company to maintain its leadership. WDC also benefits from the growing demand of its cloud customers and the growing projection of demand for Hard disk drives (HDD). The management reassured its investors in their recent presentation at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference that the demand for hard drives will continue to be strong in the long-term horizon. WDC continues to benefit from its consistent efforts of cost reduction with a focus on technological innovations and joint ventures providing the company a competitive edge in the market.

Benefits From a Growing Demand for Data Storage Capacity

As part of their recent HDD Reimagine event, Western Digital launched a new technology called OptiNAND, which incorporates an iNAND Universal Flash Storage with an HDD. It also includes revamped firmware algorithms which offer improved capacity at a lower cost. Western Digital was able to create a drive that can support 20TB of data with the current OptiNAND technology, with the goal of increasing that capacity to 50TB by the second half of the decade. WDC is one of the first companies to capitalize on the growing trend of HDD and solid state drive (SSD). According to the International Data Corporation (IDC),

Worldwide HDD industry petabyte shipments are expected to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% over the 2020-2025 forecast period and average capacity per drive is forecast to increase at a five-year CAGR of 25.5%.

WDC's other segment, the Flash, is also benefiting from a forecasted growth in demand, as mentioned below:

IDC expects worldwide SSD unit shipments will increase at a 2020-2025 CAGR of 7.8% and worldwide SSD revenue will grow at a CAGR of 9.2% over the same period, reaching $51.5 billion in revenue by 2025. Worldwide SSD capacity shipments are expected to grow at a 2020-2025 CAGR of 33.0% as IDC expects ongoing price erosion in the long-term SSD pricing outlook.

It Also Enjoys the Benefits From Its Effective Cost Reduction Strategy

According to management, through technology advancement, WDC managed to maintain its leadership in cost reduction. This has enabled the company to grow at a stable pace in the market whilst also generating a cheaper valuation over its larger peer, Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), in terms of market capitalization. WDC is also benefiting from a more stable balance sheet with its focus in joint ventures which unlocks a competitive advantage over STX.

Source 1: Seeking Alpha, Prepared by the Author, Amounts in Millions

WDC's quarterly operating income has surpassed STX for the last two quarters, as illustrated in the graph above. WDC increased its operating income year over year at an exponential rate of 836.26 percent. The company benefits from growing a manufacturing scale through its joint ventures, and its recent one with FABs in Japan enabled the company to produce an estimated 500,000 wafers per month, making the joint venture the world's third-largest FAB complex.

Outstanding Upside Potential

Source 2: Prepared by the Author

WDC has a 79 percent upside potential at today's price, with an average target price of $112.28, according to the DCF model and a simple relative valuation method. The projected data is shown in the image below.

Source: Prepared by the Author

I completed my DCF model with the assistance of the analyst's mean topline projection. For more than a decade, people have anticipated the metaverse's eventual takeover of the physical world. The advancement of technology has brought us one step closer to achieving this goal, sustaining long-term demand for hard drives, which may support the projected top's increasing trend. WDC's management also re-assures that both of its segments will continue to grow and not be a replacement market for each other.

I also projected that its operating margin will grow to 11.2 percent by the end of 2026 from its 8 percent 5-year average. With the expectation of WDC's growing gross capital expenditure trend, I expect its CAPEX spending to grow at 8.5 percent yearly above from its 4.5 percent average.

Source 3: Yahoo Finance, Seeking Alpha, Prepared by the Author

The chart above includes my WACC calculation that I used as my discount rate, as well as five years of historical WDC data that aided me in completing the DCF model.

Potential Pullback at a Significant Breakout

Source 4: TradingView

WDC broke its three months' trend line after consolidating above its 200 SMA. It is currently about to break the $64 level which will serve as a strong inflection point to monitor. Its simple moving average is beginning to align with its MACD indicator, suggesting a bullish trend. If there will be a pullback, the $60 level in confluence with its simple moving average will serve as a good zone to accumulate a position.

To Wrap It Up

WDC is also benefiting from its positive growth trend, with cloud revenue increasing 72.34 percent year over year. The management also re-assures that the company will benefit from continued vertical growth in both segments. WDC's growing top line will be aided by the migration to 5G and continued demand for data storage. Additionally, one of the company's value-adding catalysts is its ongoing effort to deleverage, which will continue to improve the company's attractiveness relative to its peer, STX. When comparing the current ratios of the two companies, WDC is more secure at 2.09x than STX, which is only at 1.27x. Western Digital's capital structure is more stable, with a debt/equity ratio of 0.78x, compared to STX's 8.56x. Another value-adding catalyst is its large projected cash flow, which the management indicates a desire to return a portion of its profits to shareholders via dividends or share repurchases. WDC is cheap at 13.15x earnings, compared to the sector average of 31.85x, and is also cheaper than STX, which trades at 16.75x earnings. WDC holds some positive value for its investors, and its technicals suggest a more favorable entry point in the coming weeks, making this a stock worth monitoring.

Thank you for reading everyone and have a safe and wonderful new year! Good luck to all of us in 2022!